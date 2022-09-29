Disney Dreamlight Valley is an open-world game created by Disney in conjunction with Gameloft. In this game, you create a character and traverse the beautiful open world reminiscent of classics from Disney and Pixar brought to life in stunning detail. As vast as the world is, it is also filled with a lot of activities that you can undertake to make your time here more fulfilling.

One of these activities is cooking. The game provides you with over 150 dishes and meals you can cook, utilizing ingredients of every kind. You can acquire these ingredients through various means such as gathering, foraging, growing crops, fishing, and even buying some of them at shops. Once you get the ingredients you need, you will need to know what you can make using them.

The meals are all divided by quality, starting from the lowest quality at one star, all the way up to the highest quality meals at five stars. Today we will be shining the spotlight on a classic meal: the Vegetarian Stew. It is quite an easy meal to prepare and sells for a decent profit at 475 coins. This is how you prepare the meal.

How to cook Vegetarian Stew in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

First off, you need to have access to a stove. You can do that by accessing one at your own home or heading over to Chez Remy once you have access to the place. Make sure you have these three ingredients and a piece of coal ready to start cooking. The ingredients are very common and you can find them across the world in locations such as Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, or Forgotten Lands while traveling or buy them from Goofy’s Stall.

Carrots

Onions

Potatoes

After making sure everything is ready, open the “Meal” tab from the menu and select the “Collection” option. Here, there should be several meal recipes you can unlock. While most of them can be unlocked through trial and error, since we already know what we need to make our Vegetarian Stew, we can skip past the speculation process and just cook it.

Follow these steps to prepare the meal with minimum effort.

Open the “Meal” tab and select “Collection.” Choose the Vegetarian Stew. Next, you will have to select ingredients for it. The Vegetarian Stew requires three different ingredients. Choose “Carrot,” “Onion,” and “Potato”. Add these three ingredients to the cooking pot. Add one coal. Start cooking the meal and wait for it to complete.

Once the meal is complete, it will unlock in your cooking book and you can choose to create more whenever you feel the need to, provided you have the ingredients. You can also choose to grow them to make the process even more streamlined and easier.