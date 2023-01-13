How to cancel a DnD Beyond subscription in response to OGL changes

Fans are canceling subscriptions in response to updates to the DnD Open Gaming License.

Players and fans are canceling Dungeon & Dragon Beyond subscriptions in response to alleged changes that will take place through an updated DnD Open Gaming License.

The Dungeon & Dragon community is hitting the bottom line of Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast through the cancellation of DnD Beyond subscriptions, following leaked content of an upcoming update to the Open Gaming License (OGL). A Twitter post yesterday by Ginny Di has gone viral, asking fans to cancel DnD Beyond subscriptions as a way to get the attention of WotC and Hasbro. And the tactic worked, delaying the announcement.

Here’s how to cancel your Dungeon & Dragon Beyond subscription.

Cancel DnD Beyond from a PC

To cancel a DnD Beyond subscription from a PC, players and fans will have to first visit the official DnD Beyond website. The next step is to click on the Marketplace drop-down located on the menu bar and select the Subscriptions tab.

Under the Subscriptions tab, click on the Cancel Subscription box for a specific subscription

Players are required to fill out a feedback box

Confirm the cancellation by clicking Cancel My Subscription

Double-check that the subscription was canceled under the Market Place tab

Cancel DnD Beyond from an Android device

Subscription holders can cancel without having to visit the DnD Beyond website directly from the Google Play Store.

Open the Google Play Store and click on the Profile icon

Select Payments and Subscriptions

Select Subscriptions

Scroll down the list and select DnD Beyond

Select cancel DnD Beyond subscription

Double-check that the subscription was canceled under the Market Place tab on the official website.

Cancel DnD Beyond from an iOS device

Subscription holders can cancel without having to visit the DnD Beyond website directly from the Apple iTunes and App store.