DnD fans clash with Wizards of the Coast over the future of the OGL

An official update to the Dungeons & Dragons Open Gaming License has allegedly been postponed by Wizards of the Coast.

Reactions to the alleged updated Open Gaming License for the tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons have caught the attention of Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. Earlier this week, a leaked version of the OGL dropped across the internet, featuring updates that could target organizations using the license to pay Hasbro a percent of profits when making over $75,000 and potentially even owning the rights to that content. The updated OGL was supposed to get released today but has once again been postponed, according to Gizmodo.

Before the official announcement that was supposed to drop today, an alleged WotC employee leaked information yesterday that suggested WotC and Hasbro were delaying the announcement of OGL due to “backlash” and that the organizations were “looking at DDB (DnD Beyond) subscriptions and cancellations as it is the quickest financial data they currently have.”

This led to a Ginny Di tweet that urged fans to hit Hasbro and WotC’s bottom line by canceling DnD Beyond subscriptions.

For those asking how they can help push back against OGL 1.1 — we now know that WotC is looking at DnD Beyond subscriptions as a relevant metric (see previous RT). This is your chance to send them a message. Just sent mine 📬 pic.twitter.com/IEXDmYvno9 — Ginny Di 🎲 #OpenDnD (@itsginnydi) January 12, 2023

The strategy to get WotC and Hasbro’s attention has apparently worked, since the OGL announcement was once again delayed. But a delay doesn’t mean that an updated OGL won’t take place this year.

WotC has reversed decisions surrounding Magic: The Gathering in the past upon the community reacting with their wallets, often resulting in various forms of change while still staying true to the company’s original strategy.

No official response from WotC or Hasbro has been announced at time of writing.