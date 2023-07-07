How to add GIFs to Threads posts

Threads, the latest Twitter-like app, dropped on July 5 from the minds at Meta, giving you a new place to post all your beloved memes and GIFs to followers around the world.

That is if you know how to do it. Being a new social media platform, Threads has its own ways to post things and if you just want to post a massive amount of GIFs in your eternal quest to gain more clout, you might come across a few issues every now and again.

Being a new application as well, there are a number of issues for Meta to deal with while they try to get Threads up and running. So how exactly do you post your beloved GIFs on this strange new platform?

How to post GIFs on Threads

Before we begin, some users have been having issues with posting GIFs of any kind on the app since its launch. If you are having issues, you are likely not alone and these issues will eventually be fixed in a future update.

If you aren’t having issues, however, there are two ways to post GIFs.

The first is to upload your GIFs from your phone’s library into Threads using the File icon on a post. You can upload any GIF you have and post it.

The other is to hit the Smile Icon on the bottom left of your phone to bring up your keyboard app and its inbuilt GIF library function with things like Giphy.

Then it’s simply a case of adding a caption or anything you want to go with the GIF and clicking the Post button to send the GIF to your followers or to random users who are scrolling through their timelines.

Once again, if this isn’t working for you then it’s likely a fault on Threads end and will be fixed in a future patch. If there doesn’t seem to be an issue, however, we advise reaching out to Meta support to get to the bottom of it, or even uninstall and reinstall the application to see if that has any effect.

