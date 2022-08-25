Hogwarts Legacy surprises fans with console-exclusive content

The community manager for the upcoming action RPG Hogwarts Legacy confirmed today that there will be console-exclusive content for the PlayStation shortly after the game was listed on the PlayStation store, much to the dismay of some potential players.

Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG set in the world of J.K. Rowlings’ Harry Potter series. The long-awaited game is still in development by Avalanche Software. While the addition to the wizarding franchise is still some time out from its release, set to launch in February 2023, the game has recently become available for pre-order across multiple platforms.

The PlayStation exclusive quest comes with any PlayStation version of the game. It is not tied to pre-order. Pre-order on PlayStation will get you the Felix Felicis potion recipe. More details are coming soon. — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) August 25, 2022

After the Deluxe, PS5, and PS4 versions of the game became available for pre-order on the PlayStation store, fans quickly became aware that the PlayStation versions of the game all promised an “exclusive quest.” Several Twitter users were immediately critical of Avalanche’s decision to create console-locked content, such as user RetroRaconteur writing “Unreal this wasn’t communicated to fans before now.”

Hogwarts Legacys’ community manager, Chandler Woods, confirmed that the exclusive quest that grants players the Felix Felicis potion recipe will be exclusive to PlayStation versions of the game and will not be accessible through any other means. The quest in question is specifically locked by console and not strictly through pre-order, so players who purchase the game on PlayStation after Hogwarts Legacy’s release will also have access to the potion.

Wood went on to clarify that all pre-order and premium content can’t be unlocked in the upcoming game’s standard edition through gameplay and require the corresponding edition.

Reactions to this revelation have been mixed, but Wood set the record straight on which editions will receive premium content and how players can attain this content.