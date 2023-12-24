Got a Steam Deck for Christmas? Here are 5 games to play first

Getting a Steam Deck can make gaming much more accessible because it’s tied to your Steam account, and the controls are easy to use. Although Steam has a vast catalog of thousands of games, here are five incredible choices that work great on the device.

Baldur’s Gate 3

You may as well try it, right? Image via Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game you must play because it’s just that good. The storyline is a little dark but enthralling, and the graphics are clear and beyond beautiful. The tabletop mechanics, like the dice roll system, are a refreshing change of pace from the standard combat seen in most RPGs today, and incredible voice acting is mesmerizing and creates such an immersive experience that you’ll soon find yourself completing the campaign and creating multiple characters in various classes in no time.

Thanks to the extensive choices and dice roll system, some things are based on chance and various options, which means no two playthroughs will be the same, ensuring an exciting experience, no matter how many times you finish the campaign.

Hogwarts Legacy

You can customize your Room of Requirement to suit your tastes. Image via Avalanche Software

This might show my bias as a Harry Potter enthusiast. Hogwarts Legacy is a fun and magic-filled RPG with unique quests, intriguing choices, and challenging puzzles. Although it is set in the Wizarding World we know and love from the films and books, this story takes place 100 years before the events in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. So, while you won’t get to see your favorite characters, you’ll still get to enjoy Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, and more.

And they’re in the process of playtesting a Quidditch Championship, which has been one of the most highly requested features. So, if you enjoy the Wizarding World and want to help uncover its secrets, experience Hogwarts, take magic lessons, and befriend magical creatures, Hogwarts Legacy is the game for you.

Stardew Valley

Farming is a great way to chill over the holiday season. Image via ConcernedApe

The Steam Deck may not have as many cozy or casual games as the Nintendo Switch, but Stardew Valley is one of those games you must get because you can farm and build to your heart’s content, complete quests, and explore the world around you.

Some of the best features in Stardew Valley include its community in that there are multiple characters for you to interact with and befriend. You can raise your own farm animals, grow your own crops, go fishing, cook meals, and even court one of the bachelors or bachelorettes to spend your life with. It’s a beautiful game you can spend hours diving into simply because it’s peaceful, relaxing, fun, and well worth purchasing on the Steam Deck.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

If you enjoy heartwarming stories, then the Song of Nunu is the game for you. Image via Tequila Works and Riot Forge

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is one game I didn’t expect to enjoy as much as I did, and it’s worth getting on the Steam Deck. The story is short, taking around eight hours to complete. Still, it offers an in-depth look into the Freljord lore, which is exciting for those who enjoy learning about League, and it’s terribly cute, too, as it follows Nunu and his pal Willump as they bond and set off on an adventure.

There are also challenging puzzles for you to solve, which aren’t too hard. However, they’re still fun nonetheless, and you even get to meet popular Freljord champions like Braum, Volibear, and Ornn, who have some of the funniest lines and personalities. Best of all, you don’t need to have played League or know anything about the Runeterra universe to enjoy this cute game.

God of War

It’s the perfect game for RPG and mythology enthusiasts. Image via Santa Monica Studio (Steam)

If you prefer action and adventure games steeped in Nordic mythology, God of War should be one of the games you download almost immediately on your Steam Deck. Playing as Kratos, you and your son will venture across unknown lands and experience deadly encounters as you attempt to fulfill your quest. One of God of War’s biggest selling points is its gritty, bloody, and grueling combat.

However, you’ll unlock new abilities and find a playstyle that suits your preferences, which makes it both challenging and rewarding. God of War is an incredibly detailed game with an intense storyline you can’t put down because it pulls on the heartstrings. And when you’re done, there’s a sequel to dive into.

Bonus: Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!

It’s a game for those who enjoy horror. Image via Serenity Forge

Before you dismiss this game, hear me out. Doki Doki Literature Club Plus may look like a cute anime visual novel, and sure, it is. But it’s also a psychological horror featuring the horrors of school romance and mental health. Even though visual novels might not be something you’d typically play, Doki Doki Literature Club offers a mindblowing and incredible story that sucks you right in. And they’re not afraid of discussing the darker aspects of life and romance.

So, you might enjoy this game if you enjoy psychological horror movies and anime and reading and writing poetry, which you do in Doki Doki Literature Club Plus. It should also be noted that this game has a content warning, as it’s not for those easily disturbed. And it should only be played by mature audiences.