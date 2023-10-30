Song of Nunu review: A frosty adventure that will warm your heart

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is a tonic for the soul every gamer should try at least once. Developed by Tequila Works and published by Riot Forge, Song of Nunu beautifully presents everything a story about friendship should be.

Heartwarming, endearing, and hilarious, Song of Nunu will make you feel like you’re with Nunu and Willump sliding on the snow, exploring the outermost landscapes of Runeterra’s icy Freljord. The fifth jewel in Riot Forge’s crown is a roller coaster of emotion that will leave you wanting to go for one more round.

Symphonies of emotions in the Freljord

Nunu and Willump in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Image via Riot Games

Those familiar with the League of Legends universe witnessed the friendship between Nunu and Willump blossom when the Yeti Rider was reworked into The Boy and his Yeti in 2018. But even if Song of Nunu is your first adventure into the frosty embrace of the Freljord, you’ll feel as if you’ve known Willump and Nunu since before they became legends. While their characters are immediately recognizable thanks to the usual characteristics often associated with similar personalities, their story gradually reveals itself through meaningful conversation, hidden details, and songs long thought lost you’ll have to perform.

League fans will feel at home accompanying Nunu and Willump on their journey through the secluded lands of the Freljord. And this feeling can be partially attributed to the characterization of the two protagonists which evokes nostalgia for other animated duos of many generations’ childhood, like Lilo and Stitch or Hiccup and Toothless from How To Train Your Dragon—which easily explains the avalanche of laughter the game unleashes.

Nunu and Willump in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Image via Riot Games

The characters and the story feel so vivid thanks to Tequila Works’ lively animation, which makes everything in the Freljord come alive, from the tiniest snowflake to the starry night sky. But the union of many elements in every scene sometimes causes game performance issues that result in stutter, especially when changing perspective, like when Nunu dismounts Willump.

The minor discomfort can easily be forgiven, however, as Song of Nunu’s animation beautifully showcases Willump’s tender and playful interaction with the environment, Nunu’s endearing encounters with hungry Poros, and captivating frosty landscapes that could hold your gaze for hours.

Song of Nunu’s animation and narrative find an enchanting companion in music, which is not merely an accompaniment but an integral part of the experience, adding another layer to every frame and dialogue.

It’s as if the music itself becomes a third friend on this remarkable journey alongside Nunu and Willump, a symphonic guide through the highs and lows of their adventure. Each note and melody aligns perfectly with the emotions woven into the story, creating a profound connection between the players and the game. Song of Nunu has the kind of soundtrack that not only enhances the visual and narrative elements but also leaves a lasting impression, making the overall journey through the Freljord a harmonious experience.

Cool gameplay with room for a warmer touch

Nunu and Willump in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Image via Riot Games

The music in Song of Nunu truly isn’t just ornamental, it’s an integral part of story progression. With Nunu’s flute, Svellsongur, you will solve puzzles, enchant the Freljord’s fauna, and uncover crucial parts of the boy’s past.

The game offers a healthy mix of platforming, combat, and flute-playing, ensuring an engaging and enjoyable journey for all players. The thrills of different moments alternating between challenges and story elements throughout Song of Nunu are not just entertaining but also offer a refreshing pace to a game that could have easily fallen flat. Climb freshly made walls of ice, fight unspeakable terrors, and sled your way across a frostbitten land full of harsh blizzards while using your wits to solve frozen puzzles and uncover what dark secrets lie hidden beneath the ice.

Nunu and Willump in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Image via Riot Games

Song of Nunu is a delightful blend of unique elements that keeps players engaged throughout the adventure, ensuring the overall gameplay remains dynamic, leaving the players curious about what’s to come, though veteran gamers might have appreciated a few more difficult brainteasers for an added challenge.

Conversely, the game’s narrative and straightforward mechanics render it suitable for players of all ages—a testament to Riot’s commitment to fostering a new generation of League enthusiasts.

Players will control both Nunu and Willump, sometimes together, as they explore the enchanting Freljord, a feature that often made me wish a cooperative experience was available so I too could enjoy the journey with a friend.

Just like Song of Nunu retraces the duo’s friendship, I would have loved to share the adventure of crossing the Freljord with a friend, solving puzzles together, and aiding each other to surpass all obstacles and opponents on our way to the Heart of Freljord.

A heartwarming tale worth the wait

Nunu in Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story. Image via Riot Games

Song of Nunu was originally scheduled to release on March 30, 2022, and although we don’t know exactly the details behind its delay, I’m glad Tequila Works had more time to work on the game because it paid off. Every feature in Song of Nunu weaves a delightful tapestry that immerses players in the heartwarming adventure of the boy and his yeti, effortlessly capturing the magic of friendship in the ever-expanding world of League.

While certain minor issues, like occasional game performance hiccups, slightly tarnish the overall experience, they pale in comparison to the game’s numerous strengths.

With Song of Nunu, Tequila Works and Riot Forge have succeeded in creating a deep connection with players of all ages, forging an enduring bond between them and the captivating world of the Freljord, leaving players with a desire to embark on this heartwarming adventure once more.

9 Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story Song of Nunu is a heartwarming tale, but its adventure could have been epic Pros A touching and engaging narrative

The animation is lively and captivating

Healthy mix of platforming, combat, puzzle-solving moment, and narrative

Straightforward mechanics make it suitable also for a younger audience Cons Occasional performance issues

Lack of challenging puzzles might leave veteran players wanting more A copy of this game was provided by Riot Forge. Reviewed on PC

About the author