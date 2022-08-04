Sea of Thieves allows players to name their own ship, albeit with rules. The name cannot exceed 20 characters, cannot end in a space, cannot contain numbers, and cannot contain certain characters. Although these rules are pretty strict, they lead to more creativity than just using someone else’s ship name and adding “2,” for example.
It would be nice to copy the name of a famous ship, like Blackbeard’s Queen Anne’s Revenge, Captain Hook’s Jolly Roger, or Sir Francis Drake’s Golden Hind, but you should want some originality. The best ship names are those that stay with you long after you’ve encountered them, and a great way to do that is to make it funny. Normally, these are ship puns, because they stick to your head when you read them.
Luckily, we’ve gathered some of the funniest ship names you can use while sailing the high seas in Sea of Thieves.
List of funny ship names for Sea of Thieves
- A Little Nauti
- Aquaholic
- BoatyMcboatFace
- Breaking wind
- Buoys in the Hood
- Butterbean
- Campbell’s Sloop
- Dirty Little Oars
- Dixie Normous
- Dripping Wet
- Fishsizzle
- Floating Seamen
- Glory Haul
- Hot Ruddered Bum
- Howmanycharacterscan
- Maid of Plywood
- Moor Often Than Knot
- Nauti-By-Nature
- Piece of Ship
- Pier Pressure
- Pirate-Hookers
- Portside Up
- Reel Booty
- Rusty Rumrunner
- SailOnTheHaters
- Seas The Day
- She Got the House
- Ship
- Sloop Doggy Dog
- The Bleeding Mary
- The Cod Father
- The Howling Void
- The Leaky Barrel
- The Obvious
- The Pervy Scurvy
- The Salty Swallow
- Tip Sea
- Unsinkable II
- Usain Boat
- Weinie Hut Jr
If your ship sinks because of someone whose ship’s name is a pun, you’ll never forget it.