The biggest shame is to be taken down by someone with a funny ship name.

Sea of Thieves allows players to name their own ship, albeit with rules. The name cannot exceed 20 characters, cannot end in a space, cannot contain numbers, and cannot contain certain characters. Although these rules are pretty strict, they lead to more creativity than just using someone else’s ship name and adding “2,” for example.

It would be nice to copy the name of a famous ship, like Blackbeard’s Queen Anne’s Revenge, Captain Hook’s Jolly Roger, or Sir Francis Drake’s Golden Hind, but you should want some originality. The best ship names are those that stay with you long after you’ve encountered them, and a great way to do that is to make it funny. Normally, these are ship puns, because they stick to your head when you read them.

Luckily, we’ve gathered some of the funniest ship names you can use while sailing the high seas in Sea of Thieves.

List of funny ship names for Sea of Thieves

A Little Nauti

Aquaholic

BoatyMcboatFace

Breaking wind

Buoys in the Hood

Butterbean

Campbell’s Sloop

Dirty Little Oars

Dixie Normous

Dripping Wet

Fishsizzle

Floating Seamen

Glory Haul

Hot Ruddered Bum

Howmanycharacterscan

Maid of Plywood

Moor Often Than Knot

Nauti-By-Nature

Piece of Ship Pier Pressure

Pirate-Hookers

Portside Up

Reel Booty

Rusty Rumrunner

SailOnTheHaters

Seas The Day

She Got the House

Ship

Sloop Doggy Dog

The Bleeding Mary

The Cod Father

The Howling Void

The Leaky Barrel

The Obvious

The Pervy Scurvy

The Salty Swallow

Tip Sea

Unsinkable II

Usain Boat

Weinie Hut Jr

If your ship sinks because of someone whose ship’s name is a pun, you’ll never forget it.