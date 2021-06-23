How to get the Black Pearl Ship in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves fans sailed to another new season. The game’s third season came bundled with the Pirates of the Caribbean crossover event, meaning the legendary Black Pearl Ship is available in the game.

If you’ve been looking for the Black Pearl Ship around the shop or inside the game with no luck, that may be because the ship actually has a different name. Potentially due to copyright reasons, the ship has an alternative name in Sea of Thieves. The looks are still identical, however, and you may want to queue the Pirates of the Caribbean’s theme music before you add the ship to your collection.

How can you get the Black Pearl Ship in Sea of Thieves?

Once you log in to Sea of Thieves, head over to the shop and look for the Eternal Freedom set, the set will let you transform your ship to the Black Pearl. It’s a part of the collectors’ set, though, meaning you’ll need to unlock all the items in the Pirate Emporium.

You’ll need 2,500 Ancient Coins to unlock the ships and 799 for each of the remaining parts. The Plunder Pass doesn’t include the Black Pearl Ship, so you’ll have a decision to make if you have just enough Ancient Coins to purchase one or the other.

You’ll also have a chance to customize your ship further in between the available bundles, allowing you to bring your own taste to the Black Pearl Ship.