All Steam Awards 2024 finalists

The public has spoken. After a period of open voting to select the nominees for the 2024 edition of the Steam Awards, results are in. Five finalists have been selected for each one of the 11 categories, and another round of open voting will select the winners.

You can vote for your favorite among the finalists in each category from Dec. 19, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2024. Each vote grants a special sticker.

Steam Awards 2024 categories

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of Love

Best Game on Steam Deck

Better with Friends

Outstanding Visual Style

Most Innovative Gameplay

Best Game You Suck at

Best Soundtrack

Outstanding Story-rich Game

Sit Back and Relax

These are the exact same categories as the 2023 edition. Sometimes, things change a bit from one year to another, but this time, all the categories remain the same.

Sit Back and Relax award nominees

This category awards the titles you’re most likely to pick when you need to unwind after a long day. Simulation and puzzle-y, cozy games are usually found here.

House Flipper 2

Tiny Glade

Farming Simulator 25

TCG Card Shop Simulator

Webfishing

Outstanding Story-rich award nominees

These are games you don’t just play for the mechanics, though they may come in a variety of genres. These are the ones you pick when you want to immerse yourself in a story.

Best Soundtrack award nominees

This category awards the best OST and score out there. Good music can be a key factor to enhance the immersion and quality of your gaming experience, and players know it.

Best Game You Suck at award nominees

These games aren’t easy to master. If anything, you also deserve a trophy for beating them. The level of challenge that developers were able to create is awarded here.

Most Innovative Gameplay award nominees

Sometimes, it might seem rare to encounter a title that offers a fresh perspective on how games work. That and creative innovation are the main qualities of the finalists in this category.

Satisfactory

Helldivers 2

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Balatro

Liar’s Bar

Outstanding Visual Style award nominees

When it comes to games, art is meant to be the visual representation of the world created by the developers. It can accentuate features like nostalgia, suspense, coziness, and so many others. And that is true for the finalists here. Plus, they just look really good.

Hades 2

Nine Sols

Silent Hill 2

Neva

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Better with Friends award nominees

Yeah, sure, it’s good to play games alone. But some of them are just better with friends, whether as a team fighting enemies or facing one another in a match. These are the public’s favorites in that category.

Satisfactory

Helldivers 2

Sons of the Forest

Palworld

Space Marine 2 (Warhammer 40,000)

Best Game on Steam Deck award nominees

For players who managed to get their hands on a Steam Deck, one distinctive quality of a game is when you just want to take it anywhere you go—and they are still just as good as they were on your gaming PC.

Hades 2

Rogue Trader (Warhammer 40,000)

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

God of War Ragnarök

Balatro

Labor of Love award nominees

This category is dedicated to games that were not released in 2024, but developers still work to bring regular content updates and make sure players keep going back to it.

VR Game of the Year award nominees

Games in this category are the ones that really took advantage of the VR format to bring a new level of immersion to players.

Blade and Sorcery

Davigo: VR vs. PC

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2

Metro Awakening

Maestro

Game of the Year award nominees

And finally, the grand prize. There is no rule for what makes a Game of the Year. We know there are plenty of excellent games out there, and it really comes down to the taste of the voters, or which title managed to connect better to most of the audience.

Space Marine 2 (Warhammer 40,000)

Black Myth: Wukong

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Balatro

Helldivers 2

