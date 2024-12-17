All Steam Awards 2024 finalists

The public has spoken. After a period of open voting to select the nominees for the 2024 edition of the Steam Awards, results are in. Five finalists have been selected for each one of the 11 categories, and another round of open voting will select the winners.
You can vote for your favorite among the finalists in each category from Dec. 19, 2024 to Dec. 31, 2024. Each vote grants a special sticker.
Steam Awards 2024 categories
- Game of the Year
- VR Game of the Year
- Labor of Love
- Best Game on Steam Deck
- Better with Friends
- Outstanding Visual Style
- Most Innovative Gameplay
- Best Game You Suck at
- Best Soundtrack
- Outstanding Story-rich Game
- Sit Back and Relax
These are the exact same categories as the 2023 edition. Sometimes, things change a bit from one year to another, but this time, all the categories remain the same.
Sit Back and Relax award nominees
This category awards the titles you’re most likely to pick when you need to unwind after a long day. Simulation and puzzle-y, cozy games are usually found here.
- House Flipper 2
- Tiny Glade
- Farming Simulator 25
- TCG Card Shop Simulator
- Webfishing
Outstanding Story-rich award nominees
These are games you don’t just play for the mechanics, though they may come in a variety of genres. These are the ones you pick when you want to immerse yourself in a story.
Best Soundtrack award nominees
This category awards the best OST and score out there. Good music can be a key factor to enhance the immersion and quality of your gaming experience, and players know it.
- Frostpunk 2
- Silent Hill 2
- Fate/stay Night Remastered
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Red Dead Redemption
Best Game You Suck at award nominees
These games aren’t easy to master. If anything, you also deserve a trophy for beating them. The level of challenge that developers were able to create is awarded here.
- Tekken 8
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- THE FINALS
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Black Myth: Wukong
Most Innovative Gameplay award nominees
Sometimes, it might seem rare to encounter a title that offers a fresh perspective on how games work. That and creative innovation are the main qualities of the finalists in this category.
- Satisfactory
- Helldivers 2
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Balatro
- Liar’s Bar
Outstanding Visual Style award nominees
When it comes to games, art is meant to be the visual representation of the world created by the developers. It can accentuate features like nostalgia, suspense, coziness, and so many others. And that is true for the finalists here. Plus, they just look really good.
- Hades 2
- Nine Sols
- Silent Hill 2
- Neva
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Better with Friends award nominees
Yeah, sure, it’s good to play games alone. But some of them are just better with friends, whether as a team fighting enemies or facing one another in a match. These are the public’s favorites in that category.
- Satisfactory
- Helldivers 2
- Sons of the Forest
- Palworld
- Space Marine 2 (Warhammer 40,000)
Best Game on Steam Deck award nominees
For players who managed to get their hands on a Steam Deck, one distinctive quality of a game is when you just want to take it anywhere you go—and they are still just as good as they were on your gaming PC.
- Hades 2
- Rogue Trader (Warhammer 40,000)
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
- God of War Ragnarök
- Balatro
Labor of Love award nominees
This category is dedicated to games that were not released in 2024, but developers still work to bring regular content updates and make sure players keep going back to it.
VR Game of the Year award nominees
Games in this category are the ones that really took advantage of the VR format to bring a new level of immersion to players.
- Blade and Sorcery
- Davigo: VR vs. PC
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2
- Metro Awakening
- Maestro
Game of the Year award nominees
And finally, the grand prize. There is no rule for what makes a Game of the Year. We know there are plenty of excellent games out there, and it really comes down to the taste of the voters, or which title managed to connect better to most of the audience.
- Space Marine 2 (Warhammer 40,000)
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Balatro
- Helldivers 2
Published: Dec 17, 2024 04:51 pm