Full Hell Let Loose 2024 roadmap

Hell Let Loose has been around since 2019, with the tactical first-person shooter allowing players to reenact historical World War II, but the game has a lot of space for growth and 2024 holds a lot of additions such as a new mode, map, and free a DLC release.

The roadmap presents objectives set by the developers to be released during the year, but it doesn’t mean everything will be delivered by the end of the year. The new game mode, Skirmish, was already part of the Hell Let Loose 2023 roadmap and was supposed to be out in December, but is now in the 2024 roadmap instead.

Hell Let Loose 2024 roadmap

Things will get more historically accurate. Image via Team 17

This year’s roadmap is a lot less ambitious than the 2023 one. The devs at Team 17 didn’t specify when the new additions will be released in the World War II game and there aren’t a lot of details available about each of them.

Here is everything planned in the Hell Let Loose roadmap:

New game mode Skirmish

New map Mortain

Changeable weather conditions and more map variants

Existing maps will be refreshed and get time-of-day variants

Announcement of a new map

Console Server Browser

Practice Range will receive an update

Part two of the Rework of British Forces rework

Three British new tanks: Churchill MK VII, MK III, and M3 Honey

Winter Uniform refresh

Free and paid DLC

The Skirmish mode has been tested in PTE and will allow players with less time on their hands to enjoy the game. In the mode, two teams fight over a single capture point for forty minutes, which is closer to what gamers are used to with other war games like Battlefield and Call of Duty.

The new map was also tested in PTE and will include new assets such as buildings, trees, stones, and bushes. Mortain will be released to the public in 2024, while another battlefield map is already in development—its announcement will come this year too.

The devs are doing a lot of work on the maps too. The existing ones will be updated and get changeable weather and some time-of-day variants. This will bring a new way to experience the maps players know and love at this stage.

The British forces’ rework will continue in 2024 and will bring new weapons and cosmetics plus three new tanks: Churchill MK VII, MK III, and M3 Honey. The Winter Uniforms will also get a rework to be more historically accurate.

It’s an exciting time to be a Hell Let Loose fans, especially with the number of console players loading into lobbies expected to spike as it joins the Xbox Game Pass library.