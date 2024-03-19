Escape from Tarkov: How to split Ammo stacks

While there’s nothing better than having a full stack of ammo in Escape From Tarkov, you may find yourself in a situation where you must split ammo stacks for more variety or because you simply don’t want to lose them if you die while raiding.

Here’s how to split your ammo stacks in Escape From Tarkov.

How to split your ammo stack in Escape From Tarkov, explained

You can even split the ammo inside your magazine clips. Image via Battlestate Games

Split your ammo stacks in Escape From Tarkov by following these four easy steps:

Open your Inventory (Tab key). Hold your Control key and drag your ammo stack from its box to an open slot next to it. You can do this in your Stash or even in your Backpack. A Split message will appear. You can select how you’d like to split your ammo, meaning how many you want to transfer to this slot. Once you’ve decided on how you’d like to split your ammo, press Accept. If you hit Enter on your keyboard to Accept the split, this can cause splitting problems due to the cursor. For example, if you want to split the stack into 20 but hit the Enter key, you’ll get a stack of two instead of 20 because the cursor is between the two and the zero. So, it’s easier to press the Accept button using your mouse.

If you’re trying to split your ammo stacks in your magazine clips, you can put your not-so-great ammo stack at the bottom and your best ammo on top. That way, you’ll use your best ammo first and your not-so-great ammo last. Or you can weave in tracer rounds between smaller stacks so you know whether your shots are hitting your target.

Splitting Tarkov ammo stacks is a great way to mix and match your magazine clips to suit your preferences and ensure you don’t lose all your good ammo if you die.

