Does No Rest for the Wicked have early access?

No Rest for the Wicked is an upcoming ARPG developed by Moon Studios, the creators of Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. If you plan to jump into this spectacular adventure, here’s everything you need to know about early access.

Does No Rest of the Wicked have early access?

The visuals will be on point, that’s for sure. Image via Moon Studios

No Rest of the Wicked does have early access, and it releases on April 18, 2024 on Steam. Early access is exclusive to PC, but the full release will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

At the time of writing, there’s no information about how long the game will remain in early access. According to the developer, the plan for early access includes the two updates shown on the roadmap, multiplayer, and The Breach, as well as potential future content patches based on player feedback.

Since No Rest for the Wicked is the most ambitious game from Moon Studios to date, it’s hard to estimate any potential release dates for major patches and the full version of the game, but we’ll update the article as soon as new information becomes available.

No Rest for the Wicked early access roadmap

The upcoming early access version of No Rest for the Wicked will feature the first chapter of the campaign along with quests, boss battles, weapons, a replayable dungeon, and a modifiable home.

Throughout early access, the developer aims to ship a “significantly expanded version of the initial Early Access release,” which will include multiplayer as a core update, an expanded story, more map regions, farming, more bosses, and more loot.

The developer appears keen to take player feedback into account, and the final release may be different to what’s currently described on the game’s Steam page. Anyone jumping into this ARPG can leave feedback either on the Steam Forums or the official Discord server.