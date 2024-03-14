Disney Dreamlight Valley devs working on Dungeons & Dragons title

The developers behind Disney Dreamlight Valley are working on a new game centered around the Dungeons & Dragons IP.

Recommended Videos

An announcement from Gameloft came on March 14, with news that the title, yet to be named, will be available on both PC and console—with players told to “prepare for a unique and innovative experience.”

A new adventure. Image via Gameloft

The new Dungeons & Dragons title will be a blend of survival, action RPG, and life simulation that “will test players’ skills in an unforgiving campaign.” The title will also be a cooperative experience, culminating in an experience in a “different genre” for the IP.

A release window for Gameloft’s Dungeons & Dragons title has not been shared, but fans have been urged to stay tuned for more information on Gameloft’s website while numerous job listings have gone live for the game.

Dungeons & Dragons has soared in popularity over the past 12 months, providing the format for Baldur’s Gate 3, which was crowned Game of the Year for 2024, and Gameloft is not the only developer working with the license.

In December 2023, Starbreeze announced Project Baxter with a tentative release window of 2026 that will be produced in Unreal Engine 5 on all major platforms, with crossplay built into the game from launch.

Starbreeze’s title will be in the “Games as a Service” model, so it’s likely to be vastly different from what Gameloft has up its sleeve—and the success of Disney Dreamlight Valley is certainly encouraging.

Initially released in early access in September 2022 as a free-to-play title, but those plans were scrapped ahead of the full release in December 2023, which came alongside its first paid expansion, A Rift in Time.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has shown Gameloft’s ability to control and balance a major IP, bringing a host of characters from across various films and franchises under the House of Mouse banner—with plenty more to come in future updates.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more