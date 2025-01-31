Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A pink bunny character standing in front of a visitor's cabin in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
General

Complete visitor requirement guide for Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Learn all of the cabin requirements so you can invite more characters to the island.
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 02:17 pm

There are many different visitor cabins scattered around the island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. If you decorate them properly, you can invite a plethora of unique characters to hang around so you can make new friends and acquire special gifts.

Recommended Videos

Since each visitor is unique, they all have very specific decoration requirements that must be met before they’re willing to stop by. All visitors also have different visiting schedules, meaning they aren’t always available. If you’re struggling to invite a specific villager, here’s a complete guide to all visitor requirements in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

All visitor requirements in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

A bunch of Hello Kitty characters gathered on a small wooden platform floating on the water in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
There are so many different characters you can befriend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s every villager who can visit the island, what their cabin requirements are, when they can visit, and what daily gift they grant you in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. New visitors have been added fairly frequently since the game first launched, so there’s a good chance more will join this list over time.

NameCabin requirementsVisiting scheduleDaily gift
AroMust be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.
Must have a Blue Candle, a Red Candle, and a White Candle.		AnytimeBeeswax
AzukiMust have all 13 pieces of the yummy furniture collection. This includes Yummy Bed or Yummy Double Bed, Yummy Bookcase, Yummy Coffee Table, Yummy Dining Table, Yummy Ottoman, Yummy Side Table, Yummy Armchair, Yummy Dining Chair, Yummy Sofa, Yummy Dresser, Yummy Lamp, Yummy Mirror, and Yummy Potted Plant. AnytimeChocolate Chai
BakuMust be in the Spooky Swamp to be close to Kuromi.
Must have five spooky celebration items.		Anytime in the FallPumpkin Spice Soda
BerryMust have three joke items, five spooky items, and two sweet items.Every two weeks in the FallJack-O-Lantern
BuppiMust be in City Town to be near Usahana.
Must have six pieces of coastal furniture, one Triple Frosty Dango, and one Vanilla Shake.		Every five weeksTriple Frosty Dango
CappuccinoMust have two bakery items, two cozy beverage items, two pizza items, and two soda items.Every four weeksHot Cocoa
CarlMust be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pekkle.
Must have Ruby as a permanent resident.
Must have a mirror, table, two chairs, and an Omelette.		AnytimeUnknown
CherryMust have three fancy items, five spooky items, and two pink items.Every two weeks in the FallPink Clouds Ice Cream
ChicoMust be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.
Must have one clothing item on display, five meadow items, one Sakura, and one Thistle.		AnytimeBlue Candle
ChiffonMust have a Coastal Decorative Plant from the Seaside Resort.
Must have a Spooky Lounge Sofa from the Spooky Swamp.
Must have a Rustic Bookcase from the Gemstone Mountain.
Must have a Pirate ‘Chest’ Dresser from the Rainbow Reef.
Must have a Tropical Bed from Mount Hothead.		Every four weeksMocha
CocoMust have three bookshelves, one Coconut, and one Chocolate Coin.AnytimeCoconut
CoruneMust have Porun as a permanent villager.
Must be on Cloud Island.
Must have Starfall Wallpaper, one Rare Candle, one Sweet Dreams Stories, and one Dreamy Star.		Every four weeksCorune Capsule
Dear DanielMust be in Seaside Resort to be near Hello Kitty.
Must have three pieces of furniture and one Mama’s Apple Pie.		AnytimeMama’s Apple Pie
EspressoMust have three music items and three bookshelves.Every four weeksHot Cocoa
FennekoMust be in Mount Hothead to be close to Retsuko.
Must have one computer, one table, one bed, three Paper, and one Calming Crystal.		Every two weeksIron
George WhiteMust be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.
Must have Mimmy as a permanent resident.
Must have five pieces of antique furniture, one book item, and one comic item.		AnytimeWoodblock
GoriMust be in Mount Hothead to be close to Retsuko.
Must have one computer, five rare items, two plant items, and one bed.		Every two weeksUnknown
HaidaMust be in Mount Hothead to be close to Retsuko.
Must have one computer, one table, and one bed.		Every two weeksCinna Bloom
Hello Kitty’s GrandmaMust be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.
Must have Mary White and George White as permanent residents.
Must have one Red Bow Apple Pie, one Wool, one Tulias, one Penstemum, one Dandelily, and one Bellbutton.		AnytimeRibbon
Hello Kitty’s GrandpaMust be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.
Must have Hello Kitty’s Grandma as a permanent villager.
Must have three Art Supplies, one Apple, one bed, two chairs, and two bookcases.		AnytimeDreamy Star
KoroppiMust be in Spooky Swamp to be near Keroppi Keroppi.
Must have three critter furniture, two chairs, two devices, and one Critter Totem.		AnytimeWoodblock
LouMust be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.
Must have two plant items, one Island Challenge Trophy, and one Pochacco Energy Pop.		AnytimeStick
LutzMust be in Merry Meadow to be near Wish me mell.
Must have one Bellbutton Candle, one Dandelily Candle, one Heavy Nettle Candle, one Hibiscus Candle, one Penstemum Candle, Thistle Candle, and one Tulias Candle.		AnytimeOne Fertilizer
MacaronMust be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pompompurin.
Must have five hugs & hearts items and one Sakura Pudding.		Anytime in Spring.Pink Clouds Ice Cream
MarinMust be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.
Must have Lou unlocked as a permanent resident.
Must have five pieces of home essentials furniture, two face accessories, and one Heavy Nettle Candle.		Anytime.Five Fertilizer
Mary WhiteMust be in Seaside Resort to be near Hello Kitty.
Must have Mimmy as a permanent villager.
Must have one oven and three pieces of Hello Kitty furniture.		AnytimeRed Bow Apple Pie
MilkMust reach level 20 friendship with Cinnamoroll.
Must have five pieces of kawaii furniture, one Coral Milk, and one Dreamy Lamb Plush. 		AnytimeCinnamoroll Box
MimmyMust be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.
Must have two bakery items and five pieces of Hello Kitty furniture.		AnytimeMama’s Apple Pie
MochaMust have two cozy beverage items and five pieces of clothing on display. Every four weeksMocha
My Melody’s GrandmaMust be in Seaside Resort to be near My Melody.
Must have three cottage furniture items, three creative items, and three bakery items. 		Every four weeksArt Supplies
My Melody’s GrandpaMust be in Seaside Resort to be close to My Melody.
Must have three metal items, three rocky items, and three volcanic items.		Every four weeksSounds of Steel
My Melody’s MamaMust be in Seaside Resort to be near My Melody.
Must have three cottage furniture items, three sweet items, and three pink items.		AnytimeStrawberry Almond Galette
My Melody’s PapaMust be in Seaside Resort to be close to My Melody.
Must have three plant items and three healthy items.		AnytimeVeggie Bread
NinaMust be in Merry Meadow to be near Wish me mell.
Must have Poco as a permanent villager.
Must have one Molten Frappe, one spooky celebration furniture item, one give & gather furniture item, one luck & lantern festival furniture item, one springtime celebration furniture item, and one imagination celebration furniture item.		AnytimeGreen Candle
NutsMust have three pieces of kawaii furniture, one Toasted Almond, and one Coconut. Every week in the Spring and the FallCoconut
NyakoMust be in City Town to be close to Usahana.
Must have four pieces of tropical furniture, one Very Sweet Starry Boba Tea, and one Magical Onigiri.		Every five weeksSweet Pineapple Tea, no boba
PamMust be in Seaside Resort to be near Tuxedosam.
Must have five pieces of fwish furniture, one piece of clothing on display, and two fish in tanks.		Anytime in the Winter and the SummerFabric
PanyaMust be in City Town to be near Usahana.
Must have three pirate furniture, one bed, one chair, one Sakura Frappe, and one Sweet Mochi.		Every five weeksSweet Mochi
PikkiMust be in Spooky Swamp to be near Keroppi.
Must have one Eruptoad, two Terrariums, two plant furniture items, and three pieces of critter furniture. 		AnytimeRainbow Ribbiter
PocoMust be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.
Must have one Hibiscus, six chairs, and three meadow items.		AnytimePink Candle
Pompompurin’s MamaMust be in Gemstone Mountain to be near Pompompurin.
Must have one Mama’s Pudding and five pieces of home essentials furniture. 		Every four weeksMama’s Pudding
Pompompurin’s PapaMust be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pompompurin.
Must have one Magma Pudding, one Purple Pudding, one Pumpkin pudding, and three pieces of antique furniture. 		Every four weeksPudding
PoronMust have one lighttime jubilee clothing, one hugs & hearts clothing, one colorblaze clothing, one month of meh clothing, one paper parade clothing, and one friendship festival clothing. Every two weeksTime Capsule
RoseanneMust be in Merry Meadow to be near Wish me mell.
Must have Aro as a permanent villager.
Must have six pieces of dreamy furniture, one Pink Cloud, and one Sweet Cloud. 		AnytimeIndigo Candle
RubyMust be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pekkle.
Must have five plant items, one bed, one bookcase, two soda items, one Terrarium, and one Critter. 		AnytimeFizzy Crystal
SoraMust be in City Town to be near Usahana.
Must have one bed, five pieces of dreamy furniture, and one Unsweetened Starry Boba Tea.		Every five weeksUnsweetened Starry Boba Tea
TamMust be in Seaside Resort to be close to Tuxedosam.
Must have five pieces of clothes of display and one summer’s end furniture item.		Anytime in the Winter and the SummerFabric
WanwaMust be in City Town to be near Usahana.
Must have two flower items, one box furniture, one Triple Spicy Dango, and five pieces of rustic furniture. 		Every five weeksTriple Spicy Dango

You have to acquire lots of unique items to recruit villagers to the island, which means you need to stock up on key materials like Rubber and Sticks. There are many parts of the island you can’t access right away, so knowing how to find all three Yellow Power Crystals to unlock the gate is crucial.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
Staff Writer
Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering new releases and a wide array of topics including Disney Dreamlight Valley, Fortnite, Minecraft, Phasmophobia, general gaming, streaming, and more. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.
twitter linkedin