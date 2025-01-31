Complete visitor requirement guide for Hello Kitty Island Adventure

There are many different visitor cabins scattered around the island in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. If you decorate them properly, you can invite a plethora of unique characters to hang around so you can make new friends and acquire special gifts.
Since each visitor is unique, they all have very specific decoration requirements that must be met before they’re willing to stop by. All visitors also have different visiting schedules, meaning they aren’t always available. If you’re struggling to invite a specific villager, here’s a complete guide to all visitor requirements in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
All visitor requirements in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Here’s every villager who can visit the island, what their cabin requirements are, when they can visit, and what daily gift they grant you in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. New visitors have been added fairly frequently since the game first launched, so there’s a good chance more will join this list over time.
|Name
|Cabin requirements
|Visiting schedule
|Daily gift
|Aro
|Must be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.
Must have a Blue Candle, a Red Candle, and a White Candle.
|Anytime
|Beeswax
|Azuki
|Must have all 13 pieces of the yummy furniture collection. This includes Yummy Bed or Yummy Double Bed, Yummy Bookcase, Yummy Coffee Table, Yummy Dining Table, Yummy Ottoman, Yummy Side Table, Yummy Armchair, Yummy Dining Chair, Yummy Sofa, Yummy Dresser, Yummy Lamp, Yummy Mirror, and Yummy Potted Plant.
|Anytime
|Chocolate Chai
|Baku
|Must be in the Spooky Swamp to be close to Kuromi.
Must have five spooky celebration items.
|Anytime in the Fall
|Pumpkin Spice Soda
|Berry
|Must have three joke items, five spooky items, and two sweet items.
|Every two weeks in the Fall
|Jack-O-Lantern
|Buppi
|Must be in City Town to be near Usahana.
Must have six pieces of coastal furniture, one Triple Frosty Dango, and one Vanilla Shake.
|Every five weeks
|Triple Frosty Dango
|Cappuccino
|Must have two bakery items, two cozy beverage items, two pizza items, and two soda items.
|Every four weeks
|Hot Cocoa
|Carl
|Must be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pekkle.
Must have Ruby as a permanent resident.
Must have a mirror, table, two chairs, and an Omelette.
|Anytime
|Unknown
|Cherry
|Must have three fancy items, five spooky items, and two pink items.
|Every two weeks in the Fall
|Pink Clouds Ice Cream
|Chico
|Must be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.
Must have one clothing item on display, five meadow items, one Sakura, and one Thistle.
|Anytime
|Blue Candle
|Chiffon
|Must have a Coastal Decorative Plant from the Seaside Resort.
Must have a Spooky Lounge Sofa from the Spooky Swamp.
Must have a Rustic Bookcase from the Gemstone Mountain.
Must have a Pirate ‘Chest’ Dresser from the Rainbow Reef.
Must have a Tropical Bed from Mount Hothead.
|Every four weeks
|Mocha
|Coco
|Must have three bookshelves, one Coconut, and one Chocolate Coin.
|Anytime
|Coconut
|Corune
|Must have Porun as a permanent villager.
Must be on Cloud Island.
Must have Starfall Wallpaper, one Rare Candle, one Sweet Dreams Stories, and one Dreamy Star.
|Every four weeks
|Corune Capsule
|Dear Daniel
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be near Hello Kitty.
Must have three pieces of furniture and one Mama’s Apple Pie.
|Anytime
|Mama’s Apple Pie
|Espresso
|Must have three music items and three bookshelves.
|Every four weeks
|Hot Cocoa
|Fenneko
|Must be in Mount Hothead to be close to Retsuko.
Must have one computer, one table, one bed, three Paper, and one Calming Crystal.
|Every two weeks
|Iron
|George White
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.
Must have Mimmy as a permanent resident.
Must have five pieces of antique furniture, one book item, and one comic item.
|Anytime
|Woodblock
|Gori
|Must be in Mount Hothead to be close to Retsuko.
Must have one computer, five rare items, two plant items, and one bed.
|Every two weeks
|Unknown
|Haida
|Must be in Mount Hothead to be close to Retsuko.
Must have one computer, one table, and one bed.
|Every two weeks
|Cinna Bloom
|Hello Kitty’s Grandma
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.
Must have Mary White and George White as permanent residents.
Must have one Red Bow Apple Pie, one Wool, one Tulias, one Penstemum, one Dandelily, and one Bellbutton.
|Anytime
|Ribbon
|Hello Kitty’s Grandpa
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.
Must have Hello Kitty’s Grandma as a permanent villager.
Must have three Art Supplies, one Apple, one bed, two chairs, and two bookcases.
|Anytime
|Dreamy Star
|Koroppi
|Must be in Spooky Swamp to be near Keroppi Keroppi.
Must have three critter furniture, two chairs, two devices, and one Critter Totem.
|Anytime
|Woodblock
|Lou
|Must be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.
Must have two plant items, one Island Challenge Trophy, and one Pochacco Energy Pop.
|Anytime
|Stick
|Lutz
|Must be in Merry Meadow to be near Wish me mell.
Must have one Bellbutton Candle, one Dandelily Candle, one Heavy Nettle Candle, one Hibiscus Candle, one Penstemum Candle, Thistle Candle, and one Tulias Candle.
|Anytime
|One Fertilizer
|Macaron
|Must be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pompompurin.
Must have five hugs & hearts items and one Sakura Pudding.
|Anytime in Spring.
|Pink Clouds Ice Cream
|Marin
|Must be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.
Must have Lou unlocked as a permanent resident.
Must have five pieces of home essentials furniture, two face accessories, and one Heavy Nettle Candle.
|Anytime.
|Five Fertilizer
|Mary White
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be near Hello Kitty.
Must have Mimmy as a permanent villager.
Must have one oven and three pieces of Hello Kitty furniture.
|Anytime
|Red Bow Apple Pie
|Milk
|Must reach level 20 friendship with Cinnamoroll.
Must have five pieces of kawaii furniture, one Coral Milk, and one Dreamy Lamb Plush.
|Anytime
|Cinnamoroll Box
|Mimmy
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.
Must have two bakery items and five pieces of Hello Kitty furniture.
|Anytime
|Mama’s Apple Pie
|Mocha
|Must have two cozy beverage items and five pieces of clothing on display.
|Every four weeks
|Mocha
|My Melody’s Grandma
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be near My Melody.
Must have three cottage furniture items, three creative items, and three bakery items.
|Every four weeks
|Art Supplies
|My Melody’s Grandpa
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to My Melody.
Must have three metal items, three rocky items, and three volcanic items.
|Every four weeks
|Sounds of Steel
|My Melody’s Mama
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be near My Melody.
Must have three cottage furniture items, three sweet items, and three pink items.
|Anytime
|Strawberry Almond Galette
|My Melody’s Papa
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to My Melody.
Must have three plant items and three healthy items.
|Anytime
|Veggie Bread
|Nina
|Must be in Merry Meadow to be near Wish me mell.
Must have Poco as a permanent villager.
Must have one Molten Frappe, one spooky celebration furniture item, one give & gather furniture item, one luck & lantern festival furniture item, one springtime celebration furniture item, and one imagination celebration furniture item.
|Anytime
|Green Candle
|Nuts
|Must have three pieces of kawaii furniture, one Toasted Almond, and one Coconut.
|Every week in the Spring and the Fall
|Coconut
|Nyako
|Must be in City Town to be close to Usahana.
Must have four pieces of tropical furniture, one Very Sweet Starry Boba Tea, and one Magical Onigiri.
|Every five weeks
|Sweet Pineapple Tea, no boba
|Pam
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be near Tuxedosam.
Must have five pieces of fwish furniture, one piece of clothing on display, and two fish in tanks.
|Anytime in the Winter and the Summer
|Fabric
|Panya
|Must be in City Town to be near Usahana.
Must have three pirate furniture, one bed, one chair, one Sakura Frappe, and one Sweet Mochi.
|Every five weeks
|Sweet Mochi
|Pikki
|Must be in Spooky Swamp to be near Keroppi.
Must have one Eruptoad, two Terrariums, two plant furniture items, and three pieces of critter furniture.
|Anytime
|Rainbow Ribbiter
|Poco
|Must be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.
Must have one Hibiscus, six chairs, and three meadow items.
|Anytime
|Pink Candle
|Pompompurin’s Mama
|Must be in Gemstone Mountain to be near Pompompurin.
Must have one Mama’s Pudding and five pieces of home essentials furniture.
|Every four weeks
|Mama’s Pudding
|Pompompurin’s Papa
|Must be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pompompurin.
Must have one Magma Pudding, one Purple Pudding, one Pumpkin pudding, and three pieces of antique furniture.
|Every four weeks
|Pudding
|Poron
|Must have one lighttime jubilee clothing, one hugs & hearts clothing, one colorblaze clothing, one month of meh clothing, one paper parade clothing, and one friendship festival clothing.
|Every two weeks
|Time Capsule
|Roseanne
|Must be in Merry Meadow to be near Wish me mell.
Must have Aro as a permanent villager.
Must have six pieces of dreamy furniture, one Pink Cloud, and one Sweet Cloud.
|Anytime
|Indigo Candle
|Ruby
|Must be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pekkle.
Must have five plant items, one bed, one bookcase, two soda items, one Terrarium, and one Critter.
|Anytime
|Fizzy Crystal
|Sora
|Must be in City Town to be near Usahana.
Must have one bed, five pieces of dreamy furniture, and one Unsweetened Starry Boba Tea.
|Every five weeks
|Unsweetened Starry Boba Tea
|Tam
|Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to Tuxedosam.
Must have five pieces of clothes of display and one summer’s end furniture item.
|Anytime in the Winter and the Summer
|Fabric
|Wanwa
|Must be in City Town to be near Usahana.
Must have two flower items, one box furniture, one Triple Spicy Dango, and five pieces of rustic furniture.
|Every five weeks
|Triple Spicy Dango
You have to acquire lots of unique items to recruit villagers to the island, which means you need to stock up on key materials like Rubber and Sticks. There are many parts of the island you can’t access right away, so knowing how to find all three Yellow Power Crystals to unlock the gate is crucial.
Published: Jan 31, 2025 02:17 pm