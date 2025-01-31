Complete visitor requirement guide for Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Aro Must be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.

Must have a Blue Candle, a Red Candle, and a White Candle. Anytime Beeswax

Azuki Must have all 13 pieces of the yummy furniture collection. This includes Yummy Bed or Yummy Double Bed, Yummy Bookcase, Yummy Coffee Table, Yummy Dining Table, Yummy Ottoman, Yummy Side Table, Yummy Armchair, Yummy Dining Chair, Yummy Sofa, Yummy Dresser, Yummy Lamp, Yummy Mirror, and Yummy Potted Plant. Anytime Chocolate Chai

Baku Must be in the Spooky Swamp to be close to Kuromi.

Must have five spooky celebration items. Anytime in the Fall Pumpkin Spice Soda

Berry Must have three joke items, five spooky items, and two sweet items. Every two weeks in the Fall Jack-O-Lantern

Buppi Must be in City Town to be near Usahana.

Must have six pieces of coastal furniture, one Triple Frosty Dango, and one Vanilla Shake. Every five weeks Triple Frosty Dango

Cappuccino Must have two bakery items, two cozy beverage items, two pizza items, and two soda items. Every four weeks Hot Cocoa

Carl Must be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pekkle.

Must have Ruby as a permanent resident.

Must have a mirror, table, two chairs, and an Omelette. Anytime Unknown

Cherry Must have three fancy items, five spooky items, and two pink items. Every two weeks in the Fall Pink Clouds Ice Cream

Chico Must be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.

Must have one clothing item on display, five meadow items, one Sakura, and one Thistle. Anytime Blue Candle

Chiffon Must have a Coastal Decorative Plant from the Seaside Resort.

Must have a Spooky Lounge Sofa from the Spooky Swamp.

Must have a Rustic Bookcase from the Gemstone Mountain.

Must have a Pirate ‘Chest’ Dresser from the Rainbow Reef.

Must have a Tropical Bed from Mount Hothead. Every four weeks Mocha

Coco Must have three bookshelves, one Coconut, and one Chocolate Coin. Anytime Coconut

Corune Must have Porun as a permanent villager.

Must be on Cloud Island.

Must have Starfall Wallpaper, one Rare Candle, one Sweet Dreams Stories, and one Dreamy Star. Every four weeks Corune Capsule

Dear Daniel Must be in Seaside Resort to be near Hello Kitty.

Must have three pieces of furniture and one Mama’s Apple Pie. Anytime Mama’s Apple Pie

Espresso Must have three music items and three bookshelves. Every four weeks Hot Cocoa

Fenneko Must be in Mount Hothead to be close to Retsuko.

Must have one computer, one table, one bed, three Paper, and one Calming Crystal. Every two weeks Iron

George White Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.

Must have Mimmy as a permanent resident.

Must have five pieces of antique furniture, one book item, and one comic item. Anytime Woodblock

Gori Must be in Mount Hothead to be close to Retsuko.

Must have one computer, five rare items, two plant items, and one bed. Every two weeks Unknown

Haida Must be in Mount Hothead to be close to Retsuko.

Must have one computer, one table, and one bed. Every two weeks Cinna Bloom

Hello Kitty’s Grandma Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.

Must have Mary White and George White as permanent residents.

Must have one Red Bow Apple Pie, one Wool, one Tulias, one Penstemum, one Dandelily, and one Bellbutton. Anytime Ribbon

Hello Kitty’s Grandpa Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.

Must have Hello Kitty’s Grandma as a permanent villager.

Must have three Art Supplies, one Apple, one bed, two chairs, and two bookcases. Anytime Dreamy Star

Koroppi Must be in Spooky Swamp to be near Keroppi Keroppi.

Must have three critter furniture, two chairs, two devices, and one Critter Totem. Anytime Woodblock

Lou Must be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.

Must have two plant items, one Island Challenge Trophy, and one Pochacco Energy Pop. Anytime Stick

Lutz Must be in Merry Meadow to be near Wish me mell.

Must have one Bellbutton Candle, one Dandelily Candle, one Heavy Nettle Candle, one Hibiscus Candle, one Penstemum Candle, Thistle Candle, and one Tulias Candle. Anytime One Fertilizer

Macaron Must be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pompompurin.

Must have five hugs & hearts items and one Sakura Pudding. Anytime in Spring. Pink Clouds Ice Cream

Marin Must be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.

Must have Lou unlocked as a permanent resident.

Must have five pieces of home essentials furniture, two face accessories, and one Heavy Nettle Candle. Anytime. Five Fertilizer

Mary White Must be in Seaside Resort to be near Hello Kitty.

Must have Mimmy as a permanent villager.

Must have one oven and three pieces of Hello Kitty furniture. Anytime Red Bow Apple Pie

Milk Must reach level 20 friendship with Cinnamoroll.

Must have five pieces of kawaii furniture, one Coral Milk, and one Dreamy Lamb Plush. Anytime Cinnamoroll Box

Mimmy Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to Hello Kitty.

Must have two bakery items and five pieces of Hello Kitty furniture. Anytime Mama’s Apple Pie

Mocha Must have two cozy beverage items and five pieces of clothing on display. Every four weeks Mocha

My Melody’s Grandma Must be in Seaside Resort to be near My Melody.

Must have three cottage furniture items, three creative items, and three bakery items. Every four weeks Art Supplies

My Melody’s Grandpa Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to My Melody.

Must have three metal items, three rocky items, and three volcanic items. Every four weeks Sounds of Steel

My Melody’s Mama Must be in Seaside Resort to be near My Melody.

Must have three cottage furniture items, three sweet items, and three pink items. Anytime Strawberry Almond Galette

My Melody’s Papa Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to My Melody.

Must have three plant items and three healthy items. Anytime Veggie Bread

Nina Must be in Merry Meadow to be near Wish me mell.

Must have Poco as a permanent villager.

Must have one Molten Frappe, one spooky celebration furniture item, one give & gather furniture item, one luck & lantern festival furniture item, one springtime celebration furniture item, and one imagination celebration furniture item. Anytime Green Candle

Nuts Must have three pieces of kawaii furniture, one Toasted Almond, and one Coconut. Every week in the Spring and the Fall Coconut

Nyako Must be in City Town to be close to Usahana.

Must have four pieces of tropical furniture, one Very Sweet Starry Boba Tea, and one Magical Onigiri. Every five weeks Sweet Pineapple Tea, no boba

Pam Must be in Seaside Resort to be near Tuxedosam.

Must have five pieces of fwish furniture, one piece of clothing on display, and two fish in tanks. Anytime in the Winter and the Summer Fabric

Panya Must be in City Town to be near Usahana.

Must have three pirate furniture, one bed, one chair, one Sakura Frappe, and one Sweet Mochi. Every five weeks Sweet Mochi

Pikki Must be in Spooky Swamp to be near Keroppi.

Must have one Eruptoad, two Terrariums, two plant furniture items, and three pieces of critter furniture. Anytime Rainbow Ribbiter

Poco Must be in Merry Meadow to be close to Wish me mell.

Must have one Hibiscus, six chairs, and three meadow items. Anytime Pink Candle

Pompompurin’s Mama Must be in Gemstone Mountain to be near Pompompurin.

Must have one Mama’s Pudding and five pieces of home essentials furniture. Every four weeks Mama’s Pudding

Pompompurin’s Papa Must be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pompompurin.

Must have one Magma Pudding, one Purple Pudding, one Pumpkin pudding, and three pieces of antique furniture. Every four weeks Pudding

Poron Must have one lighttime jubilee clothing, one hugs & hearts clothing, one colorblaze clothing, one month of meh clothing, one paper parade clothing, and one friendship festival clothing. Every two weeks Time Capsule

Roseanne Must be in Merry Meadow to be near Wish me mell.

Must have Aro as a permanent villager.

Must have six pieces of dreamy furniture, one Pink Cloud, and one Sweet Cloud. Anytime Indigo Candle

Ruby Must be in Gemstone Mountain to be close to Pekkle.

Must have five plant items, one bed, one bookcase, two soda items, one Terrarium, and one Critter. Anytime Fizzy Crystal

Sora Must be in City Town to be near Usahana.

Must have one bed, five pieces of dreamy furniture, and one Unsweetened Starry Boba Tea. Every five weeks Unsweetened Starry Boba Tea

Tam Must be in Seaside Resort to be close to Tuxedosam.

Must have five pieces of clothes of display and one summer’s end furniture item. Anytime in the Winter and the Summer Fabric