Complete recipe guide for Hello Kitty Island Adventure

At the start of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you’ll be limited to the oven in Hello Kitty’s Cafe, but as you explore more areas of the map, more kitchen appliances will reveal themselves, allowing you to create delicious recipes to share with your friends.
- Oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Espresso Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Cauldron recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Dessert Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Soda Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Egg Pan recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Pizza Oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Chef’s Station recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Candy Cloud Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Oven Location: Hello Kitty Café, Seaside Resort
The Oven is the first cooking station you’ll encounter, and you’ll get plenty of practice with it during your lessons with Hello Kitty. All of the recipes require Flour, which you can receive as a return gift from My Melody.
How to upgrade the Oven
At first, the Oven can only handle two ingredients (Flour + one other item). However, once you reach Friendship Level 15 with Hello Kitty, the Oven will be upgraded, allowing you to use three ingredients (Flour + first ingredient + second ingredient). This upgrade opens up even more recipes to experiment with!
All Baked Goods recipes
Two-ingredient Baked Goods
|Baked Good Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Tags
|Cake
|Flour
|Banana
Starfruit
Swampmallow
Snowcicle
|Bakery
|Cheesecake
|Flour
|Moon Cheese
|Bakery, Cheese
|Chocolate Balls
|Flour
|Chocolate Coin
|Bakery, Chocolate
|Cinnamon Bread
|Flour
|Magma Bloom
Cinna Bloom
|Bakery, Spice
|Confetti Cake
|Flour
|Rainbow Sprinkles
|Bakery, Happy Haven
|Egg Tart
|Flour
|Egg
|Bakery, Egg
|Macaron
|Flour
|Toasted Almond
|Bakery, Sweet
|Mama’s Apple Pie
|Flour
|Apple
|Bakery, Fruit
|Milk Bread
|Flour
|Coral Milk
|Bakery, Dairy
|Pastry
|Flour
|Candy Cloud
|Bakery, Sweet
|Pineapple Stack Cake
|Flour
|Pineapple
|Bakery, Tropical
|Pumpkin Pie
|Flour
|Pumpkin
|Bakery, Fall
|Sakura Cake
|Flour
|Sakura
|Bakery, Pink
|Strawberry Shortcake
|Flour
|Strawberry
|Bakery, Fruit, Sweet
|Sugarkelp Cakes
|Flour
|Sugarkelp
|Bakery, Sweet
|Tofu Bread
|Flour
|Tofu
|Bakery, Healthy
|Veggie Bread
|Flour
|Spinip
|Bakery, Veggie
Three-ingredient Baked Goods
|Baked Good Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Ingredient 3
|Tags
|Almond Pound Cake
|Flour
|Candy Cloud
|Toasted Almond
|Bakery, Dreamy, Sweet
|Beignets with Pineapple Dip
|Flour
|Candy Cloud
|Pineapple
|Bakery, Fancy, Tropical, Sweet
|Chiffon Cake
|Flour
|Egg
|Cinna Bloom
|Bakery, Egg, Spice
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|Flour
|Moon Cheese
|Chocolate Coin
|Bakery, Cheese, Chocolate
|Cinnamon Roll
|Flour
|Candy Cloud
|Cinna Bloom
|Bakery, Sweet, Spice
|Fruit Tart
|Flour
|Egg
|Any Fruit
|Bakery, Dreamy, Egg, Fruit
|Fruity Cheesecake
|Flour
|Moon Cheese
|Any Fruit
|Bakery, Cheese, Fruit
|Nutty Tart
|Flour
|Egg
|Toasted Almond
|Bakery, Egg, Fire
|Pumpkin Cheesecake
|Flour
|Pumpkin
|Moon Cheese
|Bakery, Cheese, Fall
|Purple Cheesecake
|Flour
|Spinip
|Moon Cheese
|Bakery, Veggie, Cheese
|Red Bow Apple Pie
|Flour
|Apple
|Magma Bloom
|Bakery, Fancy, Fruit
|Sakura Cheesecake
|Flour
|Sakura
|Moon Cheese
|Bakery, Cheese, Pink
|Spiked Cheesecake
|Flour
|Moon Cheese
|Magma Bloom
Cinna Bloom
|Bakery, Cheese, Spice
|Spooky Cake
|Flour
|Swampmallow
|Pumpkin
|Bakery, Fall, Spooky
|Strawberry Almond Galette
|Flour
|Toasted Almond
|Strawberry
|Bakery, Dreamy, Pink
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|Flour
|Moon Cheese
|Strawberry
|Bakery, Fruit, Sweet, Cheese
|Sweet Custard Tart
|Flour
|Egg
|Candy Cloud
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow
|Bakery, Egg, Sweet
|Turtle Cheesecake
|Flour
|Moon Cheese
|Toasted Almond
|Bakery, Fire, Cheese
|Veggie Tart
|Flour
|Egg
|Pumpkin
Spinip
|Bakery, Egg, Veggie
|Volcano Cake
|Flour
|Chocolate Coin
|Magma Bloom
|Bakery, Spice, Chocolate
Espresso Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Espresso Machine locations: Hello Kitty Café, Seaside Resort & Comedy Club, Rainbow Reef
Nothing beats a warm, comforting drink after a long day of exploring Big Adventures Park. The Espresso Machine lets you brew rich, cozy beverages, from classic cappuccinos to frozen frappes. This station uses Candlenut as the base ingredient, which you can receive as a return gift from Hangyodon. Different mix-ins allow you to create drinks that range from sweet and creamy to bold and spicy.
There are two Espresso Machines available in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:
- Comedy Club Espresso Machine (available after getting the Snorkel and making your way to Rainbow Reef).
- Hello Kitty Café Espresso Machine (locked until you reach Friendship Level 11 with Hangyodon and complete the Espresso Machine Repair quest).
How to upgrade the Espresso Machine
At first, the Espresso Machine only allows for two ingredients (Candlenut + one extra ingredient). When you reach Friendship Level four with Hangyodon, the machine upgrades, allowing you to use three ingredients (Candlenut + first ingredient + second ingredient).
This upgrade expands your menu to include more complex drinks, like Molten Frappe and Spicy Pumpkin Latte.
All Cozy Beverage recipes
Two-ingredient Cozy Beverages
|Cozy Beverage Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Tags
|Candlenut Coffee
|Candlenut
|Apple
Pineapple
Pumpkin
Starfruit
Banana
Tofu
Flour
|Cozy Beverage
|Cappuccino
|Candlenut
|Coral Milk
|Cozy Beverage, Dairy
|Chai
|Candlenut
|Cinna Bloom
Magma Bloom
|Cozy Beverage, Spice
|Confusing Coffee
|Candlenut
|Moon Cheese
|Cozy Beverage, Dairy
|Egg Coffee
|Candlenut
|Egg
|Cozy Beverage, Egg
|Frappe
|Candlenut
|Snowcicle
|Cozy Beverage, Frozen
|Mocha
|Candlenut
|Chocolate Coin
|Cozy Beverage, Chocolate
|Pink Latte
|Candlenut
|Strawberry
Sakura
|Cozy Beverage, Sweet, Pink
|Purple Latte
|Candlenut,
|Spinip
|Cozy Beverage, Veggie
|Sweet Latte
|Candlenut
|Candy Cloud
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow
|Cozy Beverage, Sweet
|Toasted Almond Coffee
|Candlenut
|Toasted Almond
|Cozy Beverage, Fire
Three-ingredient Cozy Beverages
|Cozy Beverage Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Ingredient 3
|Tags
|Candied Banana Coffee
|Candlenut
|Banana
|Candy Cloud
|Cozy Beverage, Fruit, Fancy, Dessert
|Chocolate Chai
|Candlenut
|Chocolate Coin
|Cinna Bloom
Magma Bloom
|Cozy Beverage, Spice, Chocolate
|Espresso
|Candlenut
|Cinna Bloom
|Magma Bloom
|Cozy Beverage, Fire, Spice
|Hot Cocoa
|Candlenut
|Chocolate Coin
|Coral Milk
|Cozy Beverage, Chocolate, Relax
|Molten Frappe
|Candlenut
|Snowcicle
|Magma Bloom
|Cozy Beverage, Frozen, Spice
|Sakura Frappe
|Candlenut
|Snowcicle
|Sakura
|Cozy Beverage, Pink, Frozen
|Spicy Pumpkin Latte
|Candlenut
|Cinna Bloom
|Pumpkin
|Cozy Beverage, Fall, Spice, Spooky
|Sweet Frappe
|Candlenut
|Snowcicle
|Sugarkelp
|Cozy Beverage, Frozen, Sweet
Cauldron recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Cauldron location: Witch’s Hut, Spooky Swamp
Deep in the Spooky Swamp, nestled within the Witch’s Hut, sits the Cauldron—a mystical cooking station used to brew Potions. These aren’t just for show; most of them provide temporary ability buffs when consumed directly from your inventory, making them incredibly useful for exploration.
You’ll unlock the Cauldron after reaching Friendship Level eight with Kuromi and starting the Potion Hunt: The Opening quest. Every potion requires a Glow Berry as the base ingredient, along with one other magical component to complete the recipe.
All Potion recipes
All Potions have the Cauldron tag.
|Potion Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Deep Diving Potion
|Glow Berry
|Sugarkelp
|Mundane Potion
|Glow Berry
|Any ingredient not already used
|Speedy Swimming Potion
|Glow Berry
|Swampmallow
|Speedy Walking Potion
|Glow Berry
|Tofu
|Stamina Recharge Potion
|Glow Berry
|Apple
|Thermal Potion
|Glow Berry
|Magma Bloom
Dessert Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Dessert Machine location: Dessert Boat, Gemstone Mountain
The Dessert Machine just needs Cactus Cream and at least one other ingredient to make various ice creams, puddings, and shakes. Cactus Cream can be found all over Gemstone Mountain, so you won’t have to look far.
You’ll unlock more recipes once you reach Friendship Level 13 with Pompompurin, allowing you to use up to three ingredients per recipe.
All Dessert Recipes
Two-ingredient Desserts
|Dessert Recipes
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Tags
|Apple Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream
|Apple
|Dessert, Fruit
|Banana Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream
|Banana
|Dessert, Tropical
|Cheese Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream
|Moon Cheese
|Dessert, Dreamy, Dairy
|Chocolate Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream
|Chocolate Coin
|Dessert, Chocolate
|Cinna Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream
|Cinna Bloom
|Dessert, Spice
|Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream
|Flour
Pineapple
Starfruit
Toasted Almond
|Dessert
|Magma Pudding
|Cactus Cream
|Magma Bloom
|Dessert, Spice
|Old-Fashioned Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream
|Egg
|Dessert, Egg
|Pudding
|Cactus Cream
|Coral Milk
|Dessert, Dairy
|Pumpkin Pudding
|Cactus Cream
|Pumpkin
|Dessert, Fall
|Purple Pudding
|Cactus Cream
|Spinip
|Dessert, Veggie
|Sakura Pudding
|Cactus Cream
|Sakura
|Dessert, Pink
|Strawberry Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream
|Strawberry
|Dessert, Fruit
|Sweet Pudding
|Cactus Cream
|Candy Cloud
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow
|Dessert, Sweet
|Tofu Pudding
|Cactus Cream
|Tofu
|Dessert, Healthy
|Vanilla Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Snowcicle
|Dessert, Frozen
Three-ingredient Desserts
|Dessert Recipes
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Ingredient 3
|Tags
|Banana Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Banana
|Snowcicle
|Dessert, Fruit, Frozen
|Birthday Cake Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Rainbow Sprinkles
|Snowcicle
|Dessert, Frozen, Creative
|Boulder Bits Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream
|Swampmallow
|Chocolate Coin
|Dessert, Chocolate, Sweet
|Chai Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Snowcicle
|Cinna Bloom
Magma Bloom
|Dessert, Frozen, Spice
|Chocolate Pineapple Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream
|Chocolate Coin
|Pineapple
|Dessert, Chocolate, Tropical
|Chocolate Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Chocolate Coin
|Snowcicle
|Dessert, Frozen, Chocolate
|Cookie Nut Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Snowcicle
|Toasted Almond
|Dessert, Frozen, Fire
|Double Cream Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Snowcicle
|Moon Cheese
|Dessert, Frozen, Cheese
|Mama’s Pudding
|Cactus Cream
|Banana
|Coral Milk
|Dessert, Dairy, Relax
|Pink Clouds Ice Cream
|Cactus Cream
|Candy Cloud
|Sakura
|Dessert, Pink, Dreamy, Sweet
|Sakura Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Sakura
|Snowcicle
|Dessert, Frozen, Pink
|Spiced Pumpkin Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Pumpkin
|Snowcicle
|Dessert, Frozen, Fall
|Starry Skies Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Starfruit
|Snowcicle
|Dessert, Frozen, Dreamy, Stars
|Strawberry Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Strawberry
|Snowcicle
|Dessert, Fruit, Frozen, Sweet
|Tropical Shake
|Cactus Cream
|Pineapple
|Snowcicle
|Dessert, Frozen, Tropical
Soda Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Soda Machine location: To the right of the Fast-Travel Mailbox on Gemstone Mountain
This Soda Machine station allows you to craft sodas using Fizzy Crystals as the base ingredient, combined with another flavorful component. Fizzy Crystals can be crafted from six Fizzy Ores, found in the Crystal Caves on Gemstone Mountain.
You’ll unlock the Soda Machine after completing the Parched quest. At Friendship Level six with Pekkle, the machine gets an upgrade, allowing for three ingredients per soda.
All Soda recipes
Two-ingredient Sodas
|Soda Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Tags
|Apple Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Apple
|Soda, Apple
|Banana Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Banana
|Soda, Tropical
|Cream Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Coral Milk
|Soda, Dairy
|Fiery Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Cinna Bloom
Magma Bloom
Toasted Almond
|Soda, Fire
|Joke Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Tofu
|Soda, Joke
|Sakura Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Sakura
|Soda, Pink
|Strawberry Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Strawberry
|Soda, Fruit
|Swampy Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Pumpkin
Spinip
|Soda, Swampy
|Sweet Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Candy Cloud
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow
|Soda, Sweet
|Tropical Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Pineapple
|Soda, Tropical
Three-ingredient Sodas
|Soda Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Ingredient 3
|Tags
|Pineapple Lava Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Pineapple
|Magma Bloom
|Soda, Tropical, Spice, Fire
|Pochacco Energy Pop
|Fizzy Crystal
|Tofu
|Spinip
|Soda, Sports, Healthy, Veggie
|Pumpkin Spice Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Cinna Bloom
|Pumpkin
|Soda, Spooky, Fall
|Surprising Soda
|Fizzy Crystal
|Toasted Almond
|Spinip
|Soda, Joke, Fire
Egg Pan recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Egg Pan location: Rockadoodler Corral, High Desert, Gemstone Mountain
The Egg Pan Station is perfect for making omelets and crepes. It unlocks after completing the An Egg-cellent Pan quest, allowing you to cook with the Eggs that you get as a reward for playing Rockadoodler Roundup on Gemstone Mountain (you must complete the quest of the same name to unlock the game).
Once you’ve taken 102 photos of Gudetama and claimed your reward from Pochacco, the Egg Pan Station gets an upgrade! This lets you add two extra ingredients, unlocking even more recipes.
All Egg recipes
Two-ingredient Egg recipes
|Egg Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Tags
|Crepe
|Egg
|Flour
|Egg Pan, Dessert
|Fantasy Omelet
|Egg
|Candy Cloud
|Egg Pan, Egg, Dreamy
|Fluffy Omelet
|Egg
|Moon Cheese
|Egg Pan, Egg, Cheese
|Omelet
|Egg
|Apple
Cinna Bloom
Coral Milk
Magma Bloom
Pineapple
Starfruit
Snowcicle
Banana
Chocolate Coin
Sakura
Strawberry
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow
Toasted Almond
|Egg Pan, Egg
|Protein Omelet
|Egg
|Tofu
|Egg Pan, Egg, Healthy
|Veggie Omelet
|Egg
|Pumpkin
Spinip
|Egg Pan, Egg, Veggie
Three-ingredient Egg recipes
|Egg Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Ingredient 3
|Tags
|Cheese Crepe
|Egg
|Flour
|Moon Cheese
|Egg Pan, Cheese, Healthy
|Chocolate Crepe
|Egg
|Flour
|Chocolate Coin
|Egg Pan, Dessert, Chocolate
|Fruit Crepe
|Egg
|Flour
|Any Fruit
|Egg Pan, Dessert, Fruit
|Hearty Omelet
|Egg
|Spinip
|Moon Cheese
|Egg Pan, Egg, Veggie, Cheese
|Nutty Crepe
|Egg
|Flour
|Toasted Almond
|Egg Pan, Healthy, Fire
|Spiced Crepe
|Egg
|Flour
|Cinna Bloom
Magma Bloom
|Egg Pan, Dessert, Spice
|Sweet Crepe
|Egg
|Flour
|Candy
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow
|Egg Pan, Dessert, Sweet
|Veggie Crepe
|Egg
|Flour
|Pimpkin
Spinip
|Egg Pan, Healthy, Veggie
|Veggie Supreme Omelet
|Egg
|Spinip
|Pumpkin
|Egg Pan, Egg, Veggie, Swampy
Pizza Oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Pizza Oven location: To the right of the Fast-Travel Mailbox on Mount Hothead
The Pizza Oven is a special cooking station that allows you to make a variety of pizzas using Dough as the base ingredient. It first becomes available when you receive Dough as a return gift from Retsuko. This ingredient is essential for every pizza recipe, acting as the base for all combinations.
How to upgrade the Pizza Oven
At Friendship Level nine with Retsuko, the Pizza Oven gets upgraded, allowing you to add a third ingredient. This means you can start making more complex pizzas with extra flavor tags, unlocking new combinations.
All Pizza recipes
Two-ingredient pizzas
|Pizza Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Tags
|Alfredo Pizza
|Dough
|Coral Milk
|Pizza, Dairy
|Breakfast Pizza
|Dough
|Egg
|Pizza, Egg
|Dessert Pizza
|Dough
|Candy Cloud
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow
|Pizza, Dessert
|Fruit Pizza
|Dough
|Any Fruit (not Pineapple)
|Pizza, Fruit
|Pineapple Pizza
|Dough
|Pineapple
|Pizza, Tropical
|Pizza
|Dough
|Any ingredient not already used
|Pizza
|Spicy Pizza
|Dough
|Magma Bloom
Cinna Bloom
|Pizza, Spice
|Toasty Pizza
|Dough
|Toasted Almond
|Pizza, Fire
|Tofu Pizza
|Dough
|Tofu
|Pizza, Healthy
|Three Cheese Pizza
|Dough
|Moon Cheese
|Pizza, Cheese, Dreamy
|Veggie Pizza
|Dough
|Pumpkin
Spinip
|Pizza, Healthy
Three-ingredient pizzas
|Pizza Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Ingredient 3
|Tags
|Everything Pizza
|Dough
|Spinip
|Tofu
|Pizza, Veggie, Healthy
|Quattro Formaggi Pizza
|Dough
|Moon Cheese
|Coral Milk
|Pizza, Cheese, Creative, Dreamy
|Spinip Alfredo Pizza
|Dough
|Spinip
|Coral Milk
|Pizza, Dairy, Veggie, Fancy
|Ultimate Joke Pizza
|Dough
|Pineapple
|Tofu
|Pizza, Tropical, Joke
Chef’s Station recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Chef’s Station location: Imagination Café, City Town
All of the recipes up to this point have been around Friendship Island, but the Chef’s Station comes from City Town, which is a completely different area. To access City Town in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you’ll need to repair the ship found during Badtz-maru‘s quest Ship Shape, and reach Friendship Level seven with Badtz-maru, Keroppi, Kuromi, Chococat, and Cinnamoroll. The quest is unlocked after the Deep Diving quest.
To access the Chef’s Station, you need to reach Friendship Level three with Usahana and complete the quest A Whole New Menu. As you raise your friendship with Usahana, more recipes will become available. Plus, Usahana’s Chef’s Kiss companion ability has a chance to double the number of drinks you make at the station!
All Boba recipes
All Boba drinks are made using Tea Leaves and one other ingredient. Every Boba recipe has the tags Imagination and Tea.
|Boba Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Apple Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Apple
|Banana Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Banana
|Boba
|Tea Leaves
|–
|Cheesy Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Moon Cheese
|Chocolate Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Chocolate Coin
|Cinnamon Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Cinna Bloom
|Coffee Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Candlenut
|Confetti Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Rainbow Sprinkles
|Egg Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Egg
|Frosty Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Snowcicle
|Magical Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Glow Berry
|Nutty Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Toasted Almond
|Pineapple Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Pineapple
|Pumpkin Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Pumpkin
|Rich Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Tofu
|Sakura Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Sakura
|Spicy Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Magma Bloom
|Starry Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Starfruit
|Strawberry Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Strawberry
|Veggie Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Spinip
|Wheat Boba
|Tea Leaves
|Flour
All Snow Ice Recipes
At the Chef’s Station, you can prepare Snow Ice—a chilly treat that requires Shaved Ice as the base ingredient. Shaved Ice is made from Snowcicles, which can be found scattered across Icy Peak. Every Snowcicle will give you five Shaved Ice, making it an efficient ingredient to stockpile.
Snow Ice always has the tags Imagination and Snow Ice.
|Snow Ice Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Apple Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Apple
|Banana Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Banana
|Chocolate Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Chocolate
|Cinnamon Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Cinna Bloom
|Coffee Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Candlenut
|Confetti Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Rainbow Sprinkles
|Frosty Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Snowcicle
|Magical Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Glow Berry
|Nutty Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Toasted Almond
|Pineapple Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Pineapple
|Pumpkin Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Pumpkin
|Rich Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Tofu
|Sakura Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Sakura
|Spicy Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Magma Bloom
|Starry Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Starfruit
|Strawberry Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Strawberry
|Sweet Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Candy Cloud
|Wheat Snow Ice
|Shaved Ice
|Flour
All Onigiri recipes
All Onigiri recipes are made using Rice, a Seaweed Sheet, and one other ingredient. Every Onigiri has the tags Imagination and Onigiri.
|Onigiri Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Ingredient 3
|Apple Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Apple
|Banana Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Banana
|Confetti Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Rainbow Sprinkles
|Cheesy Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Moon Cheese
|Chocolate Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Chocolate Coin
|Cinnamon Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Cinna Bloom
|Coffee Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Candlenut
|Confetti
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Rainbow Sprinkles
|Egg Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Egg
|Magical Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Glow Berry
|Nutty Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Toasted Almond
|Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|–
|Pineapple Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Pineapple
|Pumpkin Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Pumpkin
|Rich Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Tofu
|Sakura Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Sakura
|Spicy Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Magma Bloom
|Starry Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Starfruit
|Strawberry Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Strawberry
|Sweet Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Candy Cloud
|Veggie Onigiri
|Rice
|Seaweed Sheet
|Spinip
All Mochi Recipes
Mochi is a soft, chewy treat that you can make at the Chef’s Station by combining Rice Flour with another ingredient. It first becomes available after reaching Friendship Level three with Usahana and completing the A Whole New Menu quest.
While the recipe always starts with Rice Flour, the ingredient you pair it with determines the flavor, color, and name of the Mochi. Each type also has Imagination as a tag, making them useful for crafting creative recipes or serving them to visitors.
Mochi can be eaten, gifted, or used as an ingredient in Dango recipes, where three Mochi combined with a Stick create unique skewers. Every recipe has the tags Imagination and Mochi.
|Mochi Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Apple Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Apple
|Banana Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Banana
|Cheesy Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Moon Cheese
|Chocolate Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Chocolate Coin
|Cinnamon Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Cinna Bloom
|Coffee Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Candlenut
|Confetti Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Rainbow Sprinkles
|Creamy Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Coral Milk
|Egg Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Egg
|Frosty Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Snowcicle
|Magical Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Glow Berry
|Nutty Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Toasted Almond
|Pineapple Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Pineapple
|Pumpkin Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Pumpkin
|Rich Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Tofu
|Sakura Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Sakura
|Spicy Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Magma Bloom
|Starry Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Starfruit
|Strawberry Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Strawberry
|Sweet Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Candy Cloud
|Veggie Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Spinip
|Wheat Mochi
|Rice Flour
|Flour
When Panya visits, they will request Sweet Mochi.
All Dango recipes
Dango is a versatile treat made using the Chef’s Station with Mochi as the base ingredient. As such, you must make Mochi before you can make Dango, so these recipes are sub-recipes of the Mochi ones. You’ll first unlock Dango after reaching Friendship Level six with Usahana.
Making Dango requires a Stick and three Mochi—each of which you’ll choose separately. The final name and color of the Dango depend on the types and order of Mochi used. All Dango have the tags Imagination and Mochi.
|Dango Recipe
|Ingredients
|Notes
|Dango
|Stick, 3 Mochi
|Basic Dango recipe
Gift to: Buppi, Panya, Usahana
|Triple Frosty Dango
|Stick, 3 Frosty Mochi
|Gift to Buppi when they visit
|Triple Spicy Dango
|Stick, 3 Spicy Mochi
|Gift to Wanwa when they visit
The final name of the Dango depends on the types of Mochi you use:
- Triple (flavor) Dango: All three Mochi are the same flavor.
- Double (first flavor) (second flavor) Dango: Two Mochi are the same, one is different.
- (First flavor) (second flavor) (third flavor) Dango: All three Mochi are different.
The input order affects how the Dango looks when displayed in Visitor Cabins, but customers in the Imagination Cafe don’t mind the order. So, while the color placement matters aesthetically, it won’t affect gameplay when serving customers.
Candy Cloud Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Candy Cloud Machine location: Cloud Island
The Candy Cloud Machine is a whimsical cooking station found on Cloud Island, located above Friendship Island. To access this dreamy area, you must complete the Stargazing quest (which you’ll get after finishing A Challenging Rescue and Hello Kitty’s Level 17 Friendship quest, Baker’s Assistant).
The Candy Cloud Machine is used to create cotton-candy-like treats that can be gifted to island residents. To craft these fluffy confections, you’ll need Candy Cloud, which you can receive as a return gift from Cinnamoroll, along with at least one other ingredient.
Before you can start making Candy Clouds, you’ll need to complete the following to unlock the Candy Cloud Machine:
- Reach Friendship Level two with Lala.
- Complete the Sweets in the Stars quest.
How to upgrade the Candy Cloud Machine
At first, the Candy Cloud Machine only allows for two ingredients (Candy Cloud + another ingredient). However, once you reach Friendship Level five with Kiki, the machine upgrades and lets you combine three ingredients (Candy Cloud + first ingredient + second ingredient). This unlocks more complex and flavorful clouds to create!
All Cloud recipes
As there is only one official Cloud recipe with a third ingredient, this section will only have one table.
|Cloud Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Ingredient 3
|Tags
|Cheese Cloud
|Candy Cloud
|Moon Cheese
|–
|Cloud, Dreamy, Cheese
|Cotton Cloud
|Candy Cloud
|Chocolate Coin
Coral Milk
Egg
Flour
Snowcicle
Spinip
Toasted Almond
Tofu
|–
|Cloud, Dreamy
|Fall Cloud
|Candy Cloud
|Pumpkin
|–
|Cloud, Dreamy, Fall
|Fruity Cloud
|Candy Cloud
|Apple
Banana
Starfruit
|–
|Cloud, Dreamy, Fruit
|Pink Cloud
|Candy Cloud
|Sakura
Strawberry
|–
|Cloud, Dreamy, Pink
|Spiced Cloud
|Candy Cloud,
|Cinna Bloom
Magma Bloom
|–
|Cloud, Dreamy, Spice
|Sweet Cloud
|Candy Cloud
|Sugarkelp
Swampmallow
|–
|Cloud, Dreamy, Dessert
|Toasted Marshmallow Cloud
|Candy Cloud
|Swampmallow
|Toasted Almond
|Cloud, Dreamy, Fire, Dessert
|Tropical Cloud
|Candy Cloud
|Pineapple
|–
|Cloud, Dreamy, Tropical
Cooking in the Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a great way to build friendships, experiment with flavors, and even enhance your abilities through potions. If you ever find yourself wondering what to cook next, just experiment with different ingredients! You never know what delicious (or bizarre) creation you might stumble upon.
