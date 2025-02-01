Complete recipe guide for Hello Kitty Island Adventure

At the start of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you’ll be limited to the oven in Hello Kitty’s Cafe, but as you explore more areas of the map, more kitchen appliances will reveal themselves, allowing you to create delicious recipes to share with your friends.

Recommended Videos

Oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

One of Hello Kitty’s favorites! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oven Location: Hello Kitty Café, Seaside Resort

The Oven is the first cooking station you’ll encounter, and you’ll get plenty of practice with it during your lessons with Hello Kitty. All of the recipes require Flour, which you can receive as a return gift from My Melody.

How to upgrade the Oven

At first, the Oven can only handle two ingredients (Flour + one other item). However, once you reach Friendship Level 15 with Hello Kitty, the Oven will be upgraded, allowing you to use three ingredients (Flour + first ingredient + second ingredient). This upgrade opens up even more recipes to experiment with!

All Baked Goods recipes

Two-ingredient Baked Goods

Baked Good Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Tags Cake Flour Banana

Starfruit

Swampmallow

Snowcicle Bakery Cheesecake Flour Moon Cheese Bakery, Cheese Chocolate Balls Flour Chocolate Coin Bakery, Chocolate Cinnamon Bread Flour Magma Bloom

Cinna Bloom Bakery, Spice Confetti Cake Flour Rainbow Sprinkles Bakery, Happy Haven Egg Tart Flour Egg Bakery, Egg Macaron Flour Toasted Almond Bakery, Sweet Mama’s Apple Pie Flour Apple Bakery, Fruit Milk Bread Flour Coral Milk Bakery, Dairy Pastry Flour Candy Cloud Bakery, Sweet Pineapple Stack Cake Flour Pineapple Bakery, Tropical Pumpkin Pie Flour Pumpkin Bakery, Fall Sakura Cake Flour Sakura Bakery, Pink Strawberry Shortcake Flour Strawberry Bakery, Fruit, Sweet Sugarkelp Cakes Flour Sugarkelp Bakery, Sweet Tofu Bread Flour Tofu Bakery, Healthy Veggie Bread Flour Spinip Bakery, Veggie

Three-ingredient Baked Goods

Baked Good Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Tags Almond Pound Cake Flour Candy Cloud Toasted Almond Bakery, Dreamy, Sweet Beignets with Pineapple Dip Flour Candy Cloud Pineapple Bakery, Fancy, Tropical, Sweet Chiffon Cake Flour Egg Cinna Bloom Bakery, Egg, Spice Chocolate Cheesecake Flour Moon Cheese Chocolate Coin Bakery, Cheese, Chocolate Cinnamon Roll Flour Candy Cloud Cinna Bloom Bakery, Sweet, Spice Fruit Tart Flour Egg Any Fruit Bakery, Dreamy, Egg, Fruit Fruity Cheesecake Flour Moon Cheese Any Fruit Bakery, Cheese, Fruit Nutty Tart Flour Egg Toasted Almond Bakery, Egg, Fire Pumpkin Cheesecake Flour Pumpkin Moon Cheese Bakery, Cheese, Fall Purple Cheesecake Flour Spinip Moon Cheese Bakery, Veggie, Cheese Red Bow Apple Pie Flour Apple Magma Bloom Bakery, Fancy, Fruit Sakura Cheesecake Flour Sakura Moon Cheese Bakery, Cheese, Pink Spiked Cheesecake Flour Moon Cheese Magma Bloom

Cinna Bloom Bakery, Cheese, Spice Spooky Cake Flour Swampmallow Pumpkin Bakery, Fall, Spooky Strawberry Almond Galette Flour Toasted Almond Strawberry Bakery, Dreamy, Pink Strawberry Cheesecake Flour Moon Cheese Strawberry Bakery, Fruit, Sweet, Cheese Sweet Custard Tart Flour Egg Candy Cloud

Sugarkelp

Swampmallow Bakery, Egg, Sweet Turtle Cheesecake Flour Moon Cheese Toasted Almond Bakery, Fire, Cheese Veggie Tart Flour Egg Pumpkin

Spinip Bakery, Egg, Veggie Volcano Cake Flour Chocolate Coin Magma Bloom Bakery, Spice, Chocolate

Espresso Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Get your morning brew! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Espresso Machine locations: Hello Kitty Café, Seaside Resort & Comedy Club, Rainbow Reef

Nothing beats a warm, comforting drink after a long day of exploring Big Adventures Park. The Espresso Machine lets you brew rich, cozy beverages, from classic cappuccinos to frozen frappes. This station uses Candlenut as the base ingredient, which you can receive as a return gift from Hangyodon. Different mix-ins allow you to create drinks that range from sweet and creamy to bold and spicy.

There are two Espresso Machines available in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Comedy Club Espresso Machine (available after getting the Snorkel and making your way to Rainbow Reef).

(available after getting the Snorkel and making your way to Rainbow Reef). Hello Kitty Café Espresso Machine (locked until you reach Friendship Level 11 with Hangyodon and complete the Espresso Machine Repair quest).

How to upgrade the Espresso Machine

At first, the Espresso Machine only allows for two ingredients (Candlenut + one extra ingredient). When you reach Friendship Level four with Hangyodon, the machine upgrades, allowing you to use three ingredients (Candlenut + first ingredient + second ingredient).

This upgrade expands your menu to include more complex drinks, like Molten Frappe and Spicy Pumpkin Latte.

All Cozy Beverage recipes

Two-ingredient Cozy Beverages

Cozy Beverage Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Tags Candlenut Coffee Candlenut Apple

Pineapple

Pumpkin

Starfruit

Banana

Tofu

Flour Cozy Beverage Cappuccino Candlenut Coral Milk Cozy Beverage, Dairy Chai Candlenut Cinna Bloom

Magma Bloom Cozy Beverage, Spice Confusing Coffee Candlenut Moon Cheese Cozy Beverage, Dairy Egg Coffee Candlenut Egg Cozy Beverage, Egg Frappe Candlenut Snowcicle Cozy Beverage, Frozen Mocha Candlenut Chocolate Coin Cozy Beverage, Chocolate Pink Latte Candlenut Strawberry

Sakura Cozy Beverage, Sweet, Pink Purple Latte Candlenut, Spinip Cozy Beverage, Veggie Sweet Latte Candlenut Candy Cloud

Sugarkelp

Swampmallow Cozy Beverage, Sweet Toasted Almond Coffee Candlenut Toasted Almond Cozy Beverage, Fire

Three-ingredient Cozy Beverages

Cozy Beverage Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Tags Candied Banana Coffee Candlenut Banana Candy Cloud Cozy Beverage, Fruit, Fancy, Dessert Chocolate Chai Candlenut Chocolate Coin Cinna Bloom

Magma Bloom Cozy Beverage, Spice, Chocolate Espresso Candlenut Cinna Bloom Magma Bloom Cozy Beverage, Fire, Spice Hot Cocoa Candlenut Chocolate Coin Coral Milk Cozy Beverage, Chocolate, Relax Molten Frappe Candlenut Snowcicle Magma Bloom Cozy Beverage, Frozen, Spice Sakura Frappe Candlenut Snowcicle Sakura Cozy Beverage, Pink, Frozen Spicy Pumpkin Latte Candlenut Cinna Bloom Pumpkin Cozy Beverage, Fall, Spice, Spooky Sweet Frappe Candlenut Snowcicle Sugarkelp Cozy Beverage, Frozen, Sweet

Cauldron recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Inside, magic happens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cauldron location: Witch’s Hut, Spooky Swamp

Deep in the Spooky Swamp, nestled within the Witch’s Hut, sits the Cauldron—a mystical cooking station used to brew Potions. These aren’t just for show; most of them provide temporary ability buffs when consumed directly from your inventory, making them incredibly useful for exploration.

You’ll unlock the Cauldron after reaching Friendship Level eight with Kuromi and starting the Potion Hunt: The Opening quest. Every potion requires a Glow Berry as the base ingredient, along with one other magical component to complete the recipe.

All Potion recipes

All Potions have the Cauldron tag.

Potion Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Deep Diving Potion Glow Berry Sugarkelp Mundane Potion Glow Berry Any ingredient not already used Speedy Swimming Potion Glow Berry Swampmallow Speedy Walking Potion Glow Berry Tofu Stamina Recharge Potion Glow Berry Apple Thermal Potion Glow Berry Magma Bloom

Dessert Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Yummy desserts! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dessert Machine location: Dessert Boat, Gemstone Mountain

The Dessert Machine just needs Cactus Cream and at least one other ingredient to make various ice creams, puddings, and shakes. Cactus Cream can be found all over Gemstone Mountain, so you won’t have to look far.

You’ll unlock more recipes once you reach Friendship Level 13 with Pompompurin, allowing you to use up to three ingredients per recipe.

All Dessert Recipes

Two-ingredient Desserts

Dessert Recipes Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Tags Apple Ice Cream Cactus Cream Apple Dessert, Fruit Banana Ice Cream Cactus Cream Banana Dessert, Tropical Cheese Ice Cream Cactus Cream Moon Cheese Dessert, Dreamy, Dairy Chocolate Ice Cream Cactus Cream Chocolate Coin Dessert, Chocolate Cinna Ice Cream Cactus Cream Cinna Bloom Dessert, Spice Ice Cream Cactus Cream Flour

Pineapple

Starfruit

Toasted Almond Dessert Magma Pudding Cactus Cream Magma Bloom Dessert, Spice Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Cactus Cream Egg Dessert, Egg Pudding Cactus Cream Coral Milk Dessert, Dairy Pumpkin Pudding Cactus Cream Pumpkin Dessert, Fall Purple Pudding Cactus Cream Spinip Dessert, Veggie Sakura Pudding Cactus Cream Sakura Dessert, Pink Strawberry Ice Cream Cactus Cream Strawberry Dessert, Fruit Sweet Pudding Cactus Cream Candy Cloud

Sugarkelp

Swampmallow Dessert, Sweet Tofu Pudding Cactus Cream Tofu Dessert, Healthy Vanilla Shake Cactus Cream Snowcicle Dessert, Frozen

Three-ingredient Desserts

Dessert Recipes Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Tags Banana Shake Cactus Cream Banana Snowcicle Dessert, Fruit, Frozen Birthday Cake Shake Cactus Cream Rainbow Sprinkles Snowcicle Dessert, Frozen, Creative Boulder Bits Ice Cream Cactus Cream Swampmallow Chocolate Coin Dessert, Chocolate, Sweet Chai Shake Cactus Cream Snowcicle Cinna Bloom

Magma Bloom Dessert, Frozen, Spice Chocolate Pineapple Ice Cream Cactus Cream Chocolate Coin Pineapple Dessert, Chocolate, Tropical Chocolate Shake Cactus Cream Chocolate Coin Snowcicle Dessert, Frozen, Chocolate Cookie Nut Shake Cactus Cream Snowcicle Toasted Almond Dessert, Frozen, Fire Double Cream Shake Cactus Cream Snowcicle Moon Cheese Dessert, Frozen, Cheese Mama’s Pudding Cactus Cream Banana Coral Milk Dessert, Dairy, Relax Pink Clouds Ice Cream Cactus Cream Candy Cloud Sakura Dessert, Pink, Dreamy, Sweet Sakura Shake Cactus Cream Sakura Snowcicle Dessert, Frozen, Pink Spiced Pumpkin Shake Cactus Cream Pumpkin Snowcicle Dessert, Frozen, Fall Starry Skies Shake Cactus Cream Starfruit Snowcicle Dessert, Frozen, Dreamy, Stars Strawberry Shake Cactus Cream Strawberry Snowcicle Dessert, Fruit, Frozen, Sweet Tropical Shake Cactus Cream Pineapple Snowcicle Dessert, Frozen, Tropical

Soda Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

A hat-loving, photobombing friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Soda Machine location: To the right of the Fast-Travel Mailbox on Gemstone Mountain

This Soda Machine station allows you to craft sodas using Fizzy Crystals as the base ingredient, combined with another flavorful component. Fizzy Crystals can be crafted from six Fizzy Ores, found in the Crystal Caves on Gemstone Mountain.

You’ll unlock the Soda Machine after completing the Parched quest. At Friendship Level six with Pekkle, the machine gets an upgrade, allowing for three ingredients per soda.

All Soda recipes

Two-ingredient Sodas

Soda Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Tags Apple Soda Fizzy Crystal Apple Soda, Apple Banana Soda Fizzy Crystal Banana Soda, Tropical Cream Soda Fizzy Crystal Coral Milk Soda, Dairy Fiery Soda Fizzy Crystal Cinna Bloom

Magma Bloom

Toasted Almond Soda, Fire Joke Soda Fizzy Crystal Tofu Soda, Joke Sakura Soda Fizzy Crystal Sakura Soda, Pink Strawberry Soda Fizzy Crystal Strawberry Soda, Fruit Swampy Soda Fizzy Crystal Pumpkin

Spinip Soda, Swampy Sweet Soda Fizzy Crystal Candy Cloud

Sugarkelp

Swampmallow Soda, Sweet Tropical Soda Fizzy Crystal Pineapple Soda, Tropical

Three-ingredient Sodas

Soda Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Tags Pineapple Lava Soda Fizzy Crystal Pineapple Magma Bloom Soda, Tropical, Spice, Fire Pochacco Energy Pop Fizzy Crystal Tofu Spinip Soda, Sports, Healthy, Veggie Pumpkin Spice Soda Fizzy Crystal Cinna Bloom Pumpkin Soda, Spooky, Fall Surprising Soda Fizzy Crystal Toasted Almond Spinip Soda, Joke, Fire

Egg Pan recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Mosey on down to the corral! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Egg Pan location: Rockadoodler Corral, High Desert, Gemstone Mountain

The Egg Pan Station is perfect for making omelets and crepes. It unlocks after completing the An Egg-cellent Pan quest, allowing you to cook with the Eggs that you get as a reward for playing Rockadoodler Roundup on Gemstone Mountain (you must complete the quest of the same name to unlock the game).

Once you’ve taken 102 photos of Gudetama and claimed your reward from Pochacco, the Egg Pan Station gets an upgrade! This lets you add two extra ingredients, unlocking even more recipes.

All Egg recipes

Two-ingredient Egg recipes

Egg Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Tags Crepe Egg Flour Egg Pan, Dessert Fantasy Omelet Egg Candy Cloud Egg Pan, Egg, Dreamy Fluffy Omelet Egg Moon Cheese Egg Pan, Egg, Cheese Omelet Egg Apple

Cinna Bloom

Coral Milk

Magma Bloom

Pineapple

Starfruit

Snowcicle

Banana

Chocolate Coin

Sakura

Strawberry

Sugarkelp

Swampmallow

Toasted Almond Egg Pan, Egg Protein Omelet Egg Tofu Egg Pan, Egg, Healthy Veggie Omelet Egg Pumpkin

Spinip Egg Pan, Egg, Veggie

Three-ingredient Egg recipes

Egg Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Tags Cheese Crepe Egg Flour Moon Cheese Egg Pan, Cheese, Healthy Chocolate Crepe Egg Flour Chocolate Coin Egg Pan, Dessert, Chocolate Fruit Crepe Egg Flour Any Fruit Egg Pan, Dessert, Fruit Hearty Omelet Egg Spinip Moon Cheese Egg Pan, Egg, Veggie, Cheese Nutty Crepe Egg Flour Toasted Almond Egg Pan, Healthy, Fire Spiced Crepe Egg Flour Cinna Bloom

Magma Bloom Egg Pan, Dessert, Spice Sweet Crepe Egg Flour Candy

Sugarkelp

Swampmallow Egg Pan, Dessert, Sweet Veggie Crepe Egg Flour Pimpkin

Spinip Egg Pan, Healthy, Veggie Veggie Supreme Omelet Egg Spinip Pumpkin Egg Pan, Egg, Veggie, Swampy

Pizza Oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Volcano pizza! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pizza Oven location: To the right of the Fast-Travel Mailbox on Mount Hothead

The Pizza Oven is a special cooking station that allows you to make a variety of pizzas using Dough as the base ingredient. It first becomes available when you receive Dough as a return gift from Retsuko. This ingredient is essential for every pizza recipe, acting as the base for all combinations.

How to upgrade the Pizza Oven

At Friendship Level nine with Retsuko, the Pizza Oven gets upgraded, allowing you to add a third ingredient. This means you can start making more complex pizzas with extra flavor tags, unlocking new combinations.

All Pizza recipes

Two-ingredient pizzas

Pizza Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Tags Alfredo Pizza Dough Coral Milk Pizza, Dairy Breakfast Pizza Dough Egg Pizza, Egg Dessert Pizza Dough Candy Cloud

Sugarkelp

Swampmallow Pizza, Dessert Fruit Pizza Dough Any Fruit (not Pineapple) Pizza, Fruit Pineapple Pizza Dough Pineapple Pizza, Tropical Pizza Dough Any ingredient not already used Pizza Spicy Pizza Dough Magma Bloom

Cinna Bloom Pizza, Spice Toasty Pizza Dough Toasted Almond Pizza, Fire Tofu Pizza Dough Tofu Pizza, Healthy Three Cheese Pizza Dough Moon Cheese Pizza, Cheese, Dreamy Veggie Pizza Dough Pumpkin

Spinip Pizza, Healthy

Three-ingredient pizzas

Pizza Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Tags Everything Pizza Dough Spinip Tofu Pizza, Veggie, Healthy Quattro Formaggi Pizza Dough Moon Cheese Coral Milk Pizza, Cheese, Creative, Dreamy Spinip Alfredo Pizza Dough Spinip Coral Milk Pizza, Dairy, Veggie, Fancy Ultimate Joke Pizza Dough Pineapple Tofu Pizza, Tropical, Joke

Chef’s Station recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

You’ll need to finish this first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chef’s Station location: Imagination Café, City Town

All of the recipes up to this point have been around Friendship Island, but the Chef’s Station comes from City Town, which is a completely different area. To access City Town in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you’ll need to repair the ship found during Badtz-maru‘s quest Ship Shape, and reach Friendship Level seven with Badtz-maru, Keroppi, Kuromi, Chococat, and Cinnamoroll. The quest is unlocked after the Deep Diving quest.

To access the Chef’s Station, you need to reach Friendship Level three with Usahana and complete the quest A Whole New Menu. As you raise your friendship with Usahana, more recipes will become available. Plus, Usahana’s Chef’s Kiss companion ability has a chance to double the number of drinks you make at the station!

All Boba recipes

All Boba drinks are made using Tea Leaves and one other ingredient. Every Boba recipe has the tags Imagination and Tea.

Boba Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Apple Boba Tea Leaves Apple Banana Boba Tea Leaves Banana Boba Tea Leaves – Cheesy Boba Tea Leaves Moon Cheese Chocolate Boba Tea Leaves Chocolate Coin Cinnamon Boba Tea Leaves Cinna Bloom Coffee Boba Tea Leaves Candlenut Confetti Boba Tea Leaves Rainbow Sprinkles Egg Boba Tea Leaves Egg Frosty Boba Tea Leaves Snowcicle Magical Boba Tea Leaves Glow Berry Nutty Boba Tea Leaves Toasted Almond Pineapple Boba Tea Leaves Pineapple Pumpkin Boba Tea Leaves Pumpkin Rich Boba Tea Leaves Tofu Sakura Boba Tea Leaves Sakura Spicy Boba Tea Leaves Magma Bloom Starry Boba Tea Leaves Starfruit Strawberry Boba Tea Leaves Strawberry Veggie Boba Tea Leaves Spinip Wheat Boba Tea Leaves Flour

All Snow Ice Recipes

At the Chef’s Station, you can prepare Snow Ice—a chilly treat that requires Shaved Ice as the base ingredient. Shaved Ice is made from Snowcicles, which can be found scattered across Icy Peak. Every Snowcicle will give you five Shaved Ice, making it an efficient ingredient to stockpile.

Snow Ice always has the tags Imagination and Snow Ice.

Snow Ice Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Apple Snow Ice Shaved Ice Apple Banana Snow Ice Shaved Ice Banana Chocolate Snow Ice Shaved Ice Chocolate Cinnamon Snow Ice Shaved Ice Cinna Bloom Coffee Snow Ice Shaved Ice Candlenut Confetti Snow Ice Shaved Ice Rainbow Sprinkles Frosty Snow Ice Shaved Ice Snowcicle Magical Snow Ice Shaved Ice Glow Berry Nutty Snow Ice Shaved Ice Toasted Almond Pineapple Snow Ice Shaved Ice Pineapple Pumpkin Snow Ice Shaved Ice Pumpkin Rich Snow Ice Shaved Ice Tofu Sakura Snow Ice Shaved Ice Sakura Spicy Snow Ice Shaved Ice Magma Bloom Starry Snow Ice Shaved Ice Starfruit Strawberry Snow Ice Shaved Ice Strawberry Sweet Snow Ice Shaved Ice Candy Cloud Wheat Snow Ice Shaved Ice Flour

All Onigiri recipes

All Onigiri recipes are made using Rice, a Seaweed Sheet, and one other ingredient. Every Onigiri has the tags Imagination and Onigiri.

Onigiri Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Apple Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Apple Banana Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Banana Confetti Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Rainbow Sprinkles Cheesy Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Moon Cheese Chocolate Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Chocolate Coin Cinnamon Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Cinna Bloom Coffee Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Candlenut Confetti Rice Seaweed Sheet Rainbow Sprinkles Egg Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Egg Magical Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Glow Berry Nutty Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Toasted Almond Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet – Pineapple Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Pineapple Pumpkin Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Pumpkin Rich Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Tofu Sakura Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Sakura Spicy Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Magma Bloom Starry Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Starfruit Strawberry Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Strawberry Sweet Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Candy Cloud Veggie Onigiri Rice Seaweed Sheet Spinip

All Mochi Recipes

Mochi is a soft, chewy treat that you can make at the Chef’s Station by combining Rice Flour with another ingredient. It first becomes available after reaching Friendship Level three with Usahana and completing the A Whole New Menu quest.

While the recipe always starts with Rice Flour, the ingredient you pair it with determines the flavor, color, and name of the Mochi. Each type also has Imagination as a tag, making them useful for crafting creative recipes or serving them to visitors.

Mochi can be eaten, gifted, or used as an ingredient in Dango recipes, where three Mochi combined with a Stick create unique skewers. Every recipe has the tags Imagination and Mochi.

Mochi Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Apple Mochi Rice Flour Apple Banana Mochi Rice Flour Banana Cheesy Mochi Rice Flour Moon Cheese Chocolate Mochi Rice Flour Chocolate Coin Cinnamon Mochi Rice Flour Cinna Bloom Coffee Mochi Rice Flour Candlenut Confetti Mochi Rice Flour Rainbow Sprinkles Creamy Mochi Rice Flour Coral Milk Egg Mochi Rice Flour Egg Frosty Mochi Rice Flour Snowcicle Magical Mochi Rice Flour Glow Berry Nutty Mochi Rice Flour Toasted Almond Pineapple Mochi Rice Flour Pineapple Pumpkin Mochi Rice Flour Pumpkin Rich Mochi Rice Flour Tofu Sakura Mochi Rice Flour Sakura Spicy Mochi Rice Flour Magma Bloom Starry Mochi Rice Flour Starfruit Strawberry Mochi Rice Flour Strawberry Sweet Mochi Rice Flour Candy Cloud Veggie Mochi Rice Flour Spinip Wheat Mochi Rice Flour Flour

When Panya visits, they will request Sweet Mochi.

All Dango recipes

Dango is a versatile treat made using the Chef’s Station with Mochi as the base ingredient. As such, you must make Mochi before you can make Dango, so these recipes are sub-recipes of the Mochi ones. You’ll first unlock Dango after reaching Friendship Level six with Usahana.

Making Dango requires a Stick and three Mochi—each of which you’ll choose separately. The final name and color of the Dango depend on the types and order of Mochi used. All Dango have the tags Imagination and Mochi.

Dango Recipe Ingredients Notes Dango Stick, 3 Mochi Basic Dango recipe

Gift to: Buppi, Panya, Usahana Triple Frosty Dango Stick, 3 Frosty Mochi Gift to Buppi when they visit Triple Spicy Dango Stick, 3 Spicy Mochi Gift to Wanwa when they visit

The final name of the Dango depends on the types of Mochi you use:

Triple (flavor) Dango: All three Mochi are the same flavor.

Double (first flavor) (second flavor) Dango: Two Mochi are the same, one is different.

(First flavor) (second flavor) (third flavor) Dango: All three Mochi are different.

The input order affects how the Dango looks when displayed in Visitor Cabins, but customers in the Imagination Cafe don’t mind the order. So, while the color placement matters aesthetically, it won’t affect gameplay when serving customers.

Candy Cloud Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Give gifts to your mail “bunny.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

Candy Cloud Machine location: Cloud Island

The Candy Cloud Machine is a whimsical cooking station found on Cloud Island, located above Friendship Island. To access this dreamy area, you must complete the Stargazing quest (which you’ll get after finishing A Challenging Rescue and Hello Kitty’s Level 17 Friendship quest, Baker’s Assistant).

The Candy Cloud Machine is used to create cotton-candy-like treats that can be gifted to island residents. To craft these fluffy confections, you’ll need Candy Cloud, which you can receive as a return gift from Cinnamoroll, along with at least one other ingredient.

Before you can start making Candy Clouds, you’ll need to complete the following to unlock the Candy Cloud Machine:

Reach Friendship Level two with Lala .

with . Complete the Sweets in the Stars quest.

How to upgrade the Candy Cloud Machine

At first, the Candy Cloud Machine only allows for two ingredients (Candy Cloud + another ingredient). However, once you reach Friendship Level five with Kiki, the machine upgrades and lets you combine three ingredients (Candy Cloud + first ingredient + second ingredient). This unlocks more complex and flavorful clouds to create!

All Cloud recipes

As there is only one official Cloud recipe with a third ingredient, this section will only have one table.

Cloud Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Ingredient 3 Tags Cheese Cloud Candy Cloud Moon Cheese – Cloud, Dreamy, Cheese Cotton Cloud Candy Cloud Chocolate Coin

Coral Milk

Egg

Flour

Snowcicle

Spinip

Toasted Almond

Tofu – Cloud, Dreamy Fall Cloud Candy Cloud Pumpkin – Cloud, Dreamy, Fall Fruity Cloud Candy Cloud Apple

Banana

Starfruit – Cloud, Dreamy, Fruit Pink Cloud Candy Cloud Sakura

Strawberry – Cloud, Dreamy, Pink Spiced Cloud Candy Cloud, Cinna Bloom

Magma Bloom – Cloud, Dreamy, Spice Sweet Cloud Candy Cloud Sugarkelp

Swampmallow – Cloud, Dreamy, Dessert Toasted Marshmallow Cloud Candy Cloud Swampmallow Toasted Almond Cloud, Dreamy, Fire, Dessert Tropical Cloud Candy Cloud Pineapple – Cloud, Dreamy, Tropical

Cooking in the Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a great way to build friendships, experiment with flavors, and even enhance your abilities through potions. If you ever find yourself wondering what to cook next, just experiment with different ingredients! You never know what delicious (or bizarre) creation you might stumble upon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy