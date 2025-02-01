Forgot password
Player standing in the Hello Kitty Cafe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Complete recipe guide for Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Find every recipe you can craft using the stations across Hello Kitty Island Adventure!
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 07:08 pm

At the start of Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you’ll be limited to the oven in Hello Kitty’s Cafe, but as you explore more areas of the map, more kitchen appliances will reveal themselves, allowing you to create delicious recipes to share with your friends.

Table of contents

Oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Mama's Apple Pie recipe in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Oven Location: Hello Kitty Café, Seaside Resort

The Oven is the first cooking station you’ll encounter, and you’ll get plenty of practice with it during your lessons with Hello Kitty. All of the recipes require Flour, which you can receive as a return gift from My Melody.

How to upgrade the Oven

At first, the Oven can only handle two ingredients (Flour + one other item). However, once you reach Friendship Level 15 with Hello Kitty, the Oven will be upgraded, allowing you to use three ingredients (Flour + first ingredient + second ingredient). This upgrade opens up even more recipes to experiment with!

All Baked Goods recipes

Two-ingredient Baked Goods

Baked Good RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Tags
CakeFlourBanana
Starfruit
Swampmallow
Snowcicle		Bakery
CheesecakeFlourMoon CheeseBakery, Cheese
Chocolate BallsFlourChocolate CoinBakery, Chocolate
Cinnamon BreadFlourMagma Bloom
Cinna Bloom		Bakery, Spice
Confetti CakeFlourRainbow SprinklesBakery, Happy Haven
Egg TartFlourEggBakery, Egg
MacaronFlourToasted AlmondBakery, Sweet
Mama’s Apple PieFlourAppleBakery, Fruit
Milk BreadFlourCoral MilkBakery, Dairy
PastryFlourCandy CloudBakery, Sweet
Pineapple Stack CakeFlourPineappleBakery, Tropical
Pumpkin PieFlourPumpkinBakery, Fall
Sakura CakeFlourSakuraBakery, Pink
Strawberry ShortcakeFlourStrawberryBakery, Fruit, Sweet
Sugarkelp CakesFlourSugarkelp Bakery, Sweet
Tofu BreadFlourTofuBakery, Healthy
Veggie BreadFlourSpinipBakery, Veggie

Three-ingredient Baked Goods

Baked Good RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Ingredient 3Tags
Almond Pound CakeFlourCandy CloudToasted AlmondBakery, Dreamy, Sweet
Beignets with Pineapple DipFlourCandy CloudPineappleBakery, Fancy, Tropical, Sweet
Chiffon CakeFlour EggCinna BloomBakery, Egg, Spice
Chocolate CheesecakeFlour Moon CheeseChocolate CoinBakery, Cheese, Chocolate
Cinnamon RollFlour Candy CloudCinna BloomBakery, Sweet, Spice
Fruit TartFlourEggAny FruitBakery, Dreamy, Egg, Fruit
Fruity CheesecakeFlourMoon CheeseAny FruitBakery, Cheese, Fruit
Nutty TartFlour EggToasted AlmondBakery, Egg, Fire
Pumpkin CheesecakeFlourPumpkinMoon CheeseBakery, Cheese, Fall
Purple CheesecakeFlourSpinipMoon CheeseBakery, Veggie, Cheese
Red Bow Apple PieFlourAppleMagma BloomBakery, Fancy, Fruit
Sakura CheesecakeFlourSakuraMoon CheeseBakery, Cheese, Pink
Spiked CheesecakeFlourMoon CheeseMagma Bloom
Cinna Bloom		Bakery, Cheese, Spice
Spooky CakeFlourSwampmallowPumpkinBakery, Fall, Spooky
Strawberry Almond GaletteFlourToasted AlmondStrawberryBakery, Dreamy, Pink
Strawberry CheesecakeFlourMoon CheeseStrawberryBakery, Fruit, Sweet, Cheese
Sweet Custard TartFlourEgg Candy Cloud
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow 		Bakery, Egg, Sweet
Turtle CheesecakeFlourMoon CheeseToasted AlmondBakery, Fire, Cheese
Veggie TartFlourEggPumpkin
Spinip		Bakery, Egg, Veggie
Volcano CakeFlourChocolate CoinMagma BloomBakery, Spice, Chocolate

Espresso Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The espresso machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Espresso Machine locations: Hello Kitty Café, Seaside Resort & Comedy Club, Rainbow Reef

Nothing beats a warm, comforting drink after a long day of exploring Big Adventures Park. The Espresso Machine lets you brew rich, cozy beverages, from classic cappuccinos to frozen frappes. This station uses Candlenut as the base ingredient, which you can receive as a return gift from Hangyodon. Different mix-ins allow you to create drinks that range from sweet and creamy to bold and spicy.

There are two Espresso Machines available in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

  • Comedy Club Espresso Machine (available after getting the Snorkel and making your way to Rainbow Reef).
  • Hello Kitty Café Espresso Machine (locked until you reach Friendship Level 11 with Hangyodon and complete the Espresso Machine Repair quest).

How to upgrade the Espresso Machine

At first, the Espresso Machine only allows for two ingredients (Candlenut + one extra ingredient). When you reach Friendship Level four with Hangyodon, the machine upgrades, allowing you to use three ingredients (Candlenut + first ingredient + second ingredient).

This upgrade expands your menu to include more complex drinks, like Molten Frappe and Spicy Pumpkin Latte.

All Cozy Beverage recipes

Two-ingredient Cozy Beverages

Cozy Beverage RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Tags
Candlenut CoffeeCandlenutApple
Pineapple
Pumpkin
Starfruit
Banana
Tofu
Flour		Cozy Beverage
CappuccinoCandlenutCoral MilkCozy Beverage, Dairy
ChaiCandlenutCinna Bloom
Magma Bloom		Cozy Beverage, Spice
Confusing CoffeeCandlenutMoon CheeseCozy Beverage, Dairy
Egg CoffeeCandlenutEggCozy Beverage, Egg
FrappeCandlenutSnowcicleCozy Beverage, Frozen
MochaCandlenutChocolate CoinCozy Beverage, Chocolate
Pink LatteCandlenutStrawberry
Sakura		Cozy Beverage, Sweet, Pink
Purple LatteCandlenut,SpinipCozy Beverage, Veggie
Sweet LatteCandlenutCandy Cloud
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow		Cozy Beverage, Sweet
Toasted Almond CoffeeCandlenutToasted AlmondCozy Beverage, Fire

Three-ingredient Cozy Beverages

Cozy Beverage RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Ingredient 3Tags
Candied Banana CoffeeCandlenutBananaCandy CloudCozy Beverage, Fruit, Fancy, Dessert
Chocolate ChaiCandlenutChocolate Coin Cinna Bloom
Magma Bloom		Cozy Beverage, Spice, Chocolate
EspressoCandlenutCinna BloomMagma BloomCozy Beverage, Fire, Spice
Hot CocoaCandlenutChocolate CoinCoral MilkCozy Beverage, Chocolate, Relax
Molten FrappeCandlenutSnowcicleMagma BloomCozy Beverage, Frozen, Spice
Sakura FrappeCandlenutSnowcicleSakuraCozy Beverage, Pink, Frozen
Spicy Pumpkin LatteCandlenutCinna BloomPumpkinCozy Beverage, Fall, Spice, Spooky
Sweet FrappeCandlenutSnowcicleSugarkelpCozy Beverage, Frozen, Sweet

Cauldron recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The Witch's Hut in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Inside, magic happens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cauldron location: Witch’s Hut, Spooky Swamp

Deep in the Spooky Swamp, nestled within the Witch’s Hut, sits the Cauldron—a mystical cooking station used to brew Potions. These aren’t just for show; most of them provide temporary ability buffs when consumed directly from your inventory, making them incredibly useful for exploration.

You’ll unlock the Cauldron after reaching Friendship Level eight with Kuromi and starting the Potion Hunt: The Opening quest. Every potion requires a Glow Berry as the base ingredient, along with one other magical component to complete the recipe.

All Potion recipes

All Potions have the Cauldron tag.

Potion RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2
Deep Diving PotionGlow BerrySugarkelp
Mundane PotionGlow BerryAny ingredient not already used
Speedy Swimming PotionGlow BerrySwampmallow
Speedy Walking PotionGlow BerryTofu
Stamina Recharge PotionGlow BerryApple
Thermal PotionGlow BerryMagma Bloom

Dessert Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The dessert machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Dessert Machine location: Dessert Boat, Gemstone Mountain

The Dessert Machine just needs Cactus Cream and at least one other ingredient to make various ice creams, puddings, and shakes. Cactus Cream can be found all over Gemstone Mountain, so you won’t have to look far.

You’ll unlock more recipes once you reach Friendship Level 13 with Pompompurin, allowing you to use up to three ingredients per recipe.

All Dessert Recipes

Two-ingredient Desserts

Dessert RecipesIngredient 1Ingredient 2Tags
Apple Ice CreamCactus CreamAppleDessert, Fruit
Banana Ice CreamCactus CreamBananaDessert, Tropical
Cheese Ice CreamCactus CreamMoon CheeseDessert, Dreamy, Dairy
Chocolate Ice CreamCactus CreamChocolate CoinDessert, Chocolate
Cinna Ice CreamCactus CreamCinna BloomDessert, Spice
Ice CreamCactus CreamFlour
Pineapple
Starfruit
Toasted Almond 		Dessert
Magma PuddingCactus CreamMagma BloomDessert, Spice
Old-Fashioned Ice CreamCactus CreamEggDessert, Egg
PuddingCactus CreamCoral MilkDessert, Dairy
Pumpkin PuddingCactus CreamPumpkinDessert, Fall
Purple PuddingCactus CreamSpinipDessert, Veggie
Sakura PuddingCactus CreamSakuraDessert, Pink
Strawberry Ice CreamCactus CreamStrawberryDessert, Fruit
Sweet PuddingCactus CreamCandy Cloud
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow		Dessert, Sweet
Tofu PuddingCactus CreamTofuDessert, Healthy
Vanilla ShakeCactus CreamSnowcicleDessert, Frozen

Three-ingredient Desserts

Dessert RecipesIngredient 1Ingredient 2Ingredient 3Tags
Banana ShakeCactus CreamBananaSnowcicleDessert, Fruit, Frozen
Birthday Cake ShakeCactus CreamRainbow SprinklesSnowcicleDessert, Frozen, Creative
Boulder Bits Ice CreamCactus CreamSwampmallowChocolate CoinDessert, Chocolate, Sweet
Chai ShakeCactus CreamSnowcicle Cinna Bloom
Magma Bloom		Dessert, Frozen, Spice
Chocolate Pineapple Ice CreamCactus CreamChocolate CoinPineappleDessert, Chocolate, Tropical
Chocolate ShakeCactus CreamChocolate CoinSnowcicleDessert, Frozen, Chocolate
Cookie Nut ShakeCactus CreamSnowcicleToasted AlmondDessert, Frozen, Fire
Double Cream ShakeCactus CreamSnowcicleMoon CheeseDessert, Frozen, Cheese
Mama’s PuddingCactus Cream BananaCoral MilkDessert, Dairy, Relax
Pink Clouds Ice CreamCactus CreamCandy CloudSakuraDessert, Pink, Dreamy, Sweet
Sakura ShakeCactus CreamSakuraSnowcicleDessert, Frozen, Pink
Spiced Pumpkin ShakeCactus CreamPumpkinSnowcicleDessert, Frozen, Fall
Starry Skies ShakeCactus CreamStarfruitSnowcicleDessert, Frozen, Dreamy, Stars
Strawberry ShakeCactus CreamStrawberrySnowcicleDessert, Fruit, Frozen, Sweet
Tropical ShakeCactus CreamPineappleSnowcicleDessert, Frozen, Tropical

Soda Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The soda machine in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Soda Machine location: To the right of the Fast-Travel Mailbox on Gemstone Mountain

This Soda Machine station allows you to craft sodas using Fizzy Crystals as the base ingredient, combined with another flavorful component. Fizzy Crystals can be crafted from six Fizzy Ores, found in the Crystal Caves on Gemstone Mountain.

You’ll unlock the Soda Machine after completing the Parched quest. At Friendship Level six with Pekkle, the machine gets an upgrade, allowing for three ingredients per soda.

All Soda recipes

Two-ingredient Sodas

Soda RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Tags
Apple SodaFizzy CrystalAppleSoda, Apple
Banana SodaFizzy CrystalBananaSoda, Tropical
Cream SodaFizzy CrystalCoral MilkSoda, Dairy
Fiery SodaFizzy CrystalCinna Bloom
Magma Bloom
Toasted Almond		Soda, Fire
Joke SodaFizzy CrystalTofuSoda, Joke
Sakura SodaFizzy CrystalSakuraSoda, Pink
Strawberry SodaFizzy CrystalStrawberrySoda, Fruit
Swampy SodaFizzy CrystalPumpkin
Spinip		Soda, Swampy
Sweet SodaFizzy CrystalCandy Cloud
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow		Soda, Sweet
Tropical SodaFizzy CrystalPineappleSoda, Tropical

Three-ingredient Sodas

Soda RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Ingredient 3Tags
Pineapple Lava SodaFizzy CrystalPineappleMagma BloomSoda, Tropical, Spice, Fire
Pochacco Energy PopFizzy CrystalTofuSpinipSoda, Sports, Healthy, Veggie
Pumpkin Spice SodaFizzy CrystalCinna BloomPumpkinSoda, Spooky, Fall
Surprising SodaFizzy CrystalToasted AlmondSpinipSoda, Joke, Fire

Egg Pan recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The corral in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Egg Pan location: Rockadoodler Corral, High Desert, Gemstone Mountain

The Egg Pan Station is perfect for making omelets and crepes. It unlocks after completing the An Egg-cellent Pan quest, allowing you to cook with the Eggs that you get as a reward for playing Rockadoodler Roundup on Gemstone Mountain (you must complete the quest of the same name to unlock the game).

Once you’ve taken 102 photos of Gudetama and claimed your reward from Pochacco, the Egg Pan Station gets an upgrade! This lets you add two extra ingredients, unlocking even more recipes.

All Egg recipes

Two-ingredient Egg recipes

Egg RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Tags
CrepeEggFlourEgg Pan, Dessert
Fantasy OmeletEggCandy CloudEgg Pan, Egg, Dreamy
Fluffy OmeletEggMoon CheeseEgg Pan, Egg, Cheese
OmeletEggApple
Cinna Bloom
Coral Milk
Magma Bloom
Pineapple
Starfruit
Snowcicle
Banana
Chocolate Coin
Sakura
Strawberry
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow
Toasted Almond		Egg Pan, Egg
Protein OmeletEggTofuEgg Pan, Egg, Healthy
Veggie OmeletEggPumpkin
Spinip		Egg Pan, Egg, Veggie

Three-ingredient Egg recipes

Egg RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Ingredient 3Tags
Cheese CrepeEggFlourMoon CheeseEgg Pan, Cheese, Healthy
Chocolate CrepeEggFlourChocolate CoinEgg Pan, Dessert, Chocolate
Fruit CrepeEggFlourAny FruitEgg Pan, Dessert, Fruit
Hearty OmeletEggSpinipMoon CheeseEgg Pan, Egg, Veggie, Cheese
Nutty CrepeEggFlourToasted AlmondEgg Pan, Healthy, Fire
Spiced CrepeEggFlourCinna Bloom
Magma Bloom		Egg Pan, Dessert, Spice
Sweet CrepeEggFlourCandy
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow		Egg Pan, Dessert, Sweet
Veggie CrepeEggFlourPimpkin
Spinip		Egg Pan, Healthy, Veggie
Veggie Supreme OmeletEggSpinipPumpkinEgg Pan, Egg, Veggie, Swampy

Pizza Oven recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

A cat stands next to a brick oven on a stone circle.
Pizza Oven location: To the right of the Fast-Travel Mailbox on Mount Hothead

The Pizza Oven is a special cooking station that allows you to make a variety of pizzas using Dough as the base ingredient. It first becomes available when you receive Dough as a return gift from Retsuko. This ingredient is essential for every pizza recipe, acting as the base for all combinations.

How to upgrade the Pizza Oven

At Friendship Level nine with Retsuko, the Pizza Oven gets upgraded, allowing you to add a third ingredient. This means you can start making more complex pizzas with extra flavor tags, unlocking new combinations.

All Pizza recipes

Two-ingredient pizzas

Pizza RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Tags
Alfredo PizzaDoughCoral MilkPizza, Dairy
Breakfast PizzaDoughEggPizza, Egg
Dessert PizzaDoughCandy Cloud
Sugarkelp
Swampmallow		Pizza, Dessert
Fruit PizzaDoughAny Fruit (not Pineapple)Pizza, Fruit
Pineapple PizzaDoughPineapplePizza, Tropical
PizzaDoughAny ingredient not already usedPizza
Spicy PizzaDoughMagma Bloom
Cinna Bloom		Pizza, Spice
Toasty PizzaDoughToasted AlmondPizza, Fire
Tofu PizzaDoughTofuPizza, Healthy
Three Cheese PizzaDoughMoon CheesePizza, Cheese, Dreamy
Veggie PizzaDoughPumpkin
Spinip 		Pizza, Healthy

Three-ingredient pizzas

Pizza RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Ingredient 3Tags
Everything PizzaDoughSpinipTofuPizza, Veggie, Healthy
Quattro Formaggi PizzaDoughMoon CheeseCoral MilkPizza, Cheese, Creative, Dreamy
Spinip Alfredo PizzaDoughSpinipCoral MilkPizza, Dairy, Veggie, Fancy
Ultimate Joke PizzaDoughPineappleTofuPizza, Tropical, Joke

Chef’s Station recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Information for the Deep Diving quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Chef’s Station location: Imagination Café, City Town

All of the recipes up to this point have been around Friendship Island, but the Chef’s Station comes from City Town, which is a completely different area. To access City Town in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you’ll need to repair the ship found during Badtz-maru‘s quest Ship Shape, and reach Friendship Level seven with Badtz-maru, Keroppi, Kuromi, Chococat, and Cinnamoroll. The quest is unlocked after the Deep Diving quest.

To access the Chef’s Station, you need to reach Friendship Level three with Usahana and complete the quest A Whole New Menu. As you raise your friendship with Usahana, more recipes will become available. Plus, Usahana’s Chef’s Kiss companion ability has a chance to double the number of drinks you make at the station!

All Boba recipes

All Boba drinks are made using Tea Leaves and one other ingredient. Every Boba recipe has the tags Imagination and Tea.

Boba RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2
Apple BobaTea LeavesApple
Banana BobaTea LeavesBanana
BobaTea Leaves
Cheesy BobaTea Leaves Moon Cheese
Chocolate BobaTea Leaves Chocolate Coin
Cinnamon BobaTea Leaves Cinna Bloom
Coffee BobaTea LeavesCandlenut
Confetti BobaTea Leaves Rainbow Sprinkles
Egg BobaTea LeavesEgg
Frosty BobaTea LeavesSnowcicle
Magical BobaTea Leaves Glow Berry
Nutty BobaTea Leaves Toasted Almond
Pineapple BobaTea LeavesPineapple
Pumpkin BobaTea LeavesPumpkin
Rich BobaTea LeavesTofu
Sakura BobaTea LeavesSakura
Spicy BobaTea Leaves Magma Bloom
Starry BobaTea LeavesStarfruit
Strawberry BobaTea LeavesStrawberry
Veggie BobaTea LeavesSpinip
Wheat BobaTea LeavesFlour

All Snow Ice Recipes

At the Chef’s Station, you can prepare Snow Ice—a chilly treat that requires Shaved Ice as the base ingredient. Shaved Ice is made from Snowcicles, which can be found scattered across Icy Peak. Every Snowcicle will give you five Shaved Ice, making it an efficient ingredient to stockpile.

Snow Ice always has the tags Imagination and Snow Ice.

Snow Ice RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2
Apple Snow IceShaved IceApple
Banana Snow IceShaved IceBanana
Chocolate Snow IceShaved IceChocolate
Cinnamon Snow IceShaved IceCinna Bloom
Coffee Snow IceShaved IceCandlenut
Confetti Snow IceShaved IceRainbow Sprinkles
Frosty Snow IceShaved IceSnowcicle
Magical Snow IceShaved IceGlow Berry
Nutty Snow IceShaved IceToasted Almond
Pineapple Snow IceShaved IcePineapple
Pumpkin Snow IceShaved IcePumpkin
Rich Snow IceShaved IceTofu
Sakura Snow IceShaved IceSakura
Spicy Snow IceShaved IceMagma Bloom
Starry Snow IceShaved IceStarfruit
Strawberry Snow IceShaved IceStrawberry
Sweet Snow IceShaved IceCandy Cloud
Wheat Snow IceShaved IceFlour

All Onigiri recipes

All Onigiri recipes are made using Rice, a Seaweed Sheet, and one other ingredient. Every Onigiri has the tags Imagination and Onigiri.

Onigiri RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Ingredient 3
Apple OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetApple
Banana OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetBanana
Confetti OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetRainbow Sprinkles
Cheesy OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetMoon Cheese
Chocolate OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetChocolate Coin
Cinnamon OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetCinna Bloom
Coffee OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetCandlenut
ConfettiRiceSeaweed SheetRainbow Sprinkles
Egg OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetEgg
Magical OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetGlow Berry
Nutty OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetToasted Almond
OnigiriRiceSeaweed Sheet
Pineapple OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetPineapple
Pumpkin OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetPumpkin
Rich OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetTofu
Sakura OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetSakura
Spicy OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetMagma Bloom
Starry OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetStarfruit
Strawberry OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetStrawberry
Sweet OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetCandy Cloud
Veggie OnigiriRiceSeaweed SheetSpinip

All Mochi Recipes

Mochi is a soft, chewy treat that you can make at the Chef’s Station by combining Rice Flour with another ingredient. It first becomes available after reaching Friendship Level three with Usahana and completing the A Whole New Menu quest.

While the recipe always starts with Rice Flour, the ingredient you pair it with determines the flavor, color, and name of the Mochi. Each type also has Imagination as a tag, making them useful for crafting creative recipes or serving them to visitors.

Mochi can be eaten, gifted, or used as an ingredient in Dango recipes, where three Mochi combined with a Stick create unique skewers. Every recipe has the tags Imagination and Mochi.

Mochi RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2
Apple MochiRice FlourApple
Banana MochiRice FlourBanana
Cheesy MochiRice Flour Moon Cheese
Chocolate MochiRice Flour Chocolate Coin
Cinnamon MochiRice Flour Cinna Bloom
Coffee MochiRice FlourCandlenut
Confetti MochiRice Flour Rainbow Sprinkles
Creamy MochiRice Flour Coral Milk
Egg MochiRice FlourEgg
Frosty MochiRice FlourSnowcicle
Magical MochiRice Flour Glow Berry
Nutty MochiRice Flour Toasted Almond
Pineapple MochiRice FlourPineapple
Pumpkin MochiRice FlourPumpkin
Rich MochiRice FlourTofu
Sakura MochiRice FlourSakura
Spicy MochiRice Flour Magma Bloom
Starry MochiRice FlourStarfruit
Strawberry MochiRice FlourStrawberry
Sweet MochiRice Flour Candy Cloud
Veggie MochiRice FlourSpinip
Wheat MochiRice FlourFlour

When Panya visits, they will request Sweet Mochi.

All Dango recipes

Dango is a versatile treat made using the Chef’s Station with Mochi as the base ingredient. As such, you must make Mochi before you can make Dango, so these recipes are sub-recipes of the Mochi ones. You’ll first unlock Dango after reaching Friendship Level six with Usahana.

Making Dango requires a Stick and three Mochi—each of which you’ll choose separately. The final name and color of the Dango depend on the types and order of Mochi used. All Dango have the tags Imagination and Mochi.

Dango RecipeIngredientsNotes
DangoStick, 3 MochiBasic Dango recipe
Gift to: Buppi, Panya, Usahana
Triple Frosty DangoStick, 3 Frosty MochiGift to Buppi when they visit
Triple Spicy DangoStick, 3 Spicy Mochi Gift to Wanwa when they visit

The final name of the Dango depends on the types of Mochi you use:

  • Triple (flavor) Dango: All three Mochi are the same flavor.
  • Double (first flavor) (second flavor) Dango: Two Mochi are the same, one is different.
  • (First flavor) (second flavor) (third flavor) Dango: All three Mochi are different.

The input order affects how the Dango looks when displayed in Visitor Cabins, but customers in the Imagination Cafe don’t mind the order. So, while the color placement matters aesthetically, it won’t affect gameplay when serving customers.

Candy Cloud Machine recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Cinnamoroll's gift tab in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.
Candy Cloud Machine location: Cloud Island

The Candy Cloud Machine is a whimsical cooking station found on Cloud Island, located above Friendship Island. To access this dreamy area, you must complete the Stargazing quest (which you’ll get after finishing A Challenging Rescue and Hello Kitty’s Level 17 Friendship quest, Baker’s Assistant).

The Candy Cloud Machine is used to create cotton-candy-like treats that can be gifted to island residents. To craft these fluffy confections, you’ll need Candy Cloud, which you can receive as a return gift from Cinnamoroll, along with at least one other ingredient.

Before you can start making Candy Clouds, you’ll need to complete the following to unlock the Candy Cloud Machine:

  • Reach Friendship Level two with Lala.
  • Complete the Sweets in the Stars quest.

How to upgrade the Candy Cloud Machine

At first, the Candy Cloud Machine only allows for two ingredients (Candy Cloud + another ingredient). However, once you reach Friendship Level five with Kiki, the machine upgrades and lets you combine three ingredients (Candy Cloud + first ingredient + second ingredient). This unlocks more complex and flavorful clouds to create!

All Cloud recipes

As there is only one official Cloud recipe with a third ingredient, this section will only have one table.

Cloud RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Ingredient 3Tags
Cheese CloudCandy CloudMoon CheeseCloud, Dreamy, Cheese
Cotton CloudCandy CloudChocolate Coin
Coral Milk
Egg
Flour
Snowcicle
Spinip
Toasted Almond
Tofu 		Cloud, Dreamy
Fall CloudCandy CloudPumpkinCloud, Dreamy, Fall
Fruity CloudCandy CloudApple
Banana
Starfruit		Cloud, Dreamy, Fruit
Pink CloudCandy CloudSakura
Strawberry		Cloud, Dreamy, Pink
Spiced CloudCandy Cloud, Cinna Bloom
Magma Bloom		Cloud, Dreamy, Spice
Sweet CloudCandy CloudSugarkelp
Swampmallow 		Cloud, Dreamy, Dessert
Toasted Marshmallow CloudCandy CloudSwampmallowToasted AlmondCloud, Dreamy, Fire, Dessert
Tropical CloudCandy CloudPineappleCloud, Dreamy, Tropical

Cooking in the Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a great way to build friendships, experiment with flavors, and even enhance your abilities through potions. If you ever find yourself wondering what to cook next, just experiment with different ingredients! You never know what delicious (or bizarre) creation you might stumble upon.

