Can you play The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on Nintendo Switch?

The Lord of the Rings video games are making a return with an interesting spin on the formula. Instead of fighting your way through with a massive sword, you’ll control Gollum and will mostly have to stick to a sneaky approach to get by. We don’t know if it will be good, but it’s definitely something different. What we do know is which platforms The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be available on at launch. Tolkien fans owning a Nintendo Switch are left hanging in the middle, and no, this is not a bad attempt at a Middle Earth pun.

Having clear information on The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a rare occurrence. Even when we get something from the source, Daedalic Entertainment usually follows it with new info that refutes the initial announcement. This cycle is reflected in the delays that have plagued The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s launch. Merely a month ahead of the current Gollum release date, we dare have some trust in the official details provided by Daedalic. These details include the platforms on which The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be released on May 25.

Which platforms have The Lord of the Rings: Gollum?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will release on May 25 on the following platforms:

PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

As you can see, the Nintendo Switch is not on the list. You’d expect a game that will be released on last-gen consoles to cover the Switch too, but that’s not the case. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, even if it is a very dim one.

When is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum coming to Nintendo Switch?

Per Daedalic Entertainment, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will arrive on the Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2023. If initial release dates are anything to go by, the Switch version of Gollum could see the light of day as early as August.

The previous release plan for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was a September 1 launch on PC and consoles and a November 30 release on the Switch, so roughly a three-month separation. Applying the same logic to the current May 25 release date for PC and consoles, we can assume The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will be on the Nintendo Switch while it’s still hot outside. That is, if we don’t get surprised by another delay.