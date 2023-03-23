The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finally has a release date after many delays

Many stories have been told from Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings series, drawing from even the most minute moments from the franchise. One character who’s usually the butt of the joke, Gollum, is even getting a new game. While it’s been delayed multiple times, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum finally has a release date of May 25, nearly three months away.

In a press release sent out earlier today, Daedelic Entertainment and NACON confirm the release date for early this summer alongside a gameplay showcase on Twitch. Players are getting their first look at some footage, watching Gollum explore the different environments in Middle Earth as he searches for the only one he cares about, The Ruling Ring.

Throughout their time as Gollum, taking place in a canon setting within the books, players will search out for the lost ring by sneaking and thieving from the various creatures they come across. As Gollum, players will need to deal with the character’s warring personalities. They will be faced with different choices that reflect either Smeagol’s kinder nature or Gollum’s darker nature.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has previously been delayed three times, with the most recent being into 2023. In January, it was revealed that the game was going to be released between April and September, with the most recent press release finally confirming the date. There will also be a release of the game on the Nintendo Switch sometime later in the year.

In the coming months, it’s likely that we’ll hear more information about the game. Keep an eye on Daedelic Entertainment’s Twitter for more information.