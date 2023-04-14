Is The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on Xbox Game Pass?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a new chapter in the famed franchise that takes place between the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy. In it, players will play as Gollum, who is on a journey to take back his Precious but is constantly battling with his alternate personalities and tons of enemies along the way. The game is set to release in late May, but before some players can think about picking it up, they want to know if it will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass subscribers are always curious if a new release will be available on the service from day one, or if they need to wait to access it. Of course, there’s the other possibility that a game simply won’t arrive on the service whatsoever. So, where does The Lord of the Rings: Gollum when it comes to Game Pass?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum on Xbox Game Pass

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation from the developers or anyone at Xbox regarding The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Game Pass. This means that we don’t know if the game will be coming to the service or if Game Pass users will have to buy the game on their own dime.

With the title set to release on May 25, 2023, we should hear some official news in the weeks leading up to launch. Generally, however, games are announced for Game Pass long before they are set to release, so this doesn’t bode well for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Any Xbox gamers looking to play the title might have to resort to buying it normally through their console.

Luckily, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is launching on both the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S. This is in addition to the game coming to PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows for PC. If Game Pass subscribers do have to pay full price for the game, it will cost them $49 for the base edition and $50 for the Deluxe Edition.

This article will be updated with any future information about The Lord of the Rings: Gollum coming to Game Pass or not.