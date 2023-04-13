When is the release date for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum?

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an action-adventure title centering around Gollum and his quest to once again gain possession of his Precious. The game takes place after the events of The Hobbit but before of the events of Lord of the Rings and guides players through the regions of Mirkwood, Mordor, and the Misty Mountains, among others. Players will fight with Gollum’s alternating personalities and his own demons as they fight off Orcs and other enemies.

There has been some controversy around The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, as the title has been delayed multiple times. However, there now appears to be a final, concrete release date for the game, and players can look below to find out exactly when that will be.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date

After multiple years, the release date for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is May 25, 2023. The game is sandwiched between two giant releases in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on May 12 and Diablo 4 on June 6 (June 1 for certain editions). Time will tell if the new Gollum game will be able to stand up to those two behemoths.

When the game does launch, it will be released for a flurry of platforms, including the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows for PC. The PC version will be available on Steam and will likely be able to run on Steam Deck. It will also be available through the Epic Games Store. It was developed using Unreal Engine 4, which explains why it’s able to run on the last-generation consoles.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will cost PC users $49 while last-generation and current-gen console users will have to pay $59 for the base game.