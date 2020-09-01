Buyers can now cancel pre-orders in the Switch eShop

You have until one week before the release to change your mind.

Nintendo changed its policy about canceling pre-orders in the Switch eShop today. Now, buyers can change their mind until seven days before the game releases.

Pre-ordering a digital game might sound strange since there isn’t any chance of the game running out of stock. In some cases, there might be bonuses, like double Gold Points being offered, or you just want the game to be ready to play from the moment it launches.

Nintendo used to charge from the moment of the pre-order and the buyer couldn’t cancel the purchase. But now, anyone can cancel the pre-order until the payment is done one week before the game is released. At that point, you’ll be unable to cancel. But until then, you’re able to change your mind and cancel your pre-order at any time.

This change was posted on the official Japanese Nintendo website, but Nintendo of America’s website reveals the same policy is now in effect in the West too.

“You can check the product’s expected payment date by selecting Shop Menu in your Nintendo Account settings then selecting Your Pre-orders, or via Your Pre‑orders under Account Information on Nintendo eShop on your device,” the website reads.

You can cancel pre-orders by selecting Shop Menu in your Nintendo Account settings then selecting Your Pre-orders, or by selecting Your Pre-orders in Account Information from the Nintendo eShop on your device.