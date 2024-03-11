The Reaper is among the more complex classes in Backpack Battles, requiring you to pick up items that both damage your opponents and sustain your HP and stamina. With tons of build options for this class, you’ll want to know the best ones before jumping into your first Reaper game.

Backpack Battles is all about picking the items which synergize with your class the best. In many cases these items are fairly obvious, as each class has its own exclusive items, but you also want to pinpoint the tools which work well together.

Although the Reaper presents many problems inherent in the class, it’s one of my personal favorite classes to play once the build comes together. Below is our pick for the best Reaper class in Backpack Battles and how to make this build come to fruition.

Best Reaper Build in Backpack Battles

Currently the best build for the Reaper class in Backpack Battles is the Death Scythe build with additional Vampirism items. The general idea behind this build is to deal massive poison damage and offset the draining effect on your stamina bar by stealing health from your opponent with Vampirism.

Compared to other classes, such as the Critwood Ranger or Double Axe Berserker, this build can take a bit of time to come online, so don’t worry too much if you lose a few early games. With the help below, you can navigate this tough class.

Best Reaper Items in Backpack Battles

Naturally, your early game will likely lack key components of the build, but you can still get by with a Frying Pan. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Early on while playing the Reaper, you’re likely to notice that your most persistent foe is the Stamina bar. To combat this, you should prioritize Vampiric items. Vampiric Gloves and Vampiric Armor, along with Health Potions, are the best way to set up this build early. A Frying Pan is a suitable weapon as well until you begin entering the mid-game.

As you enter the middle portion of your run, you should be on the lookout for two important items: the Hungry Blade and the Death Scythe. The Hungry Blade enhances your Vampiric life drain even further, and most importantly sustains your character with the stamina draining Death Scythe.

The Hungry Blade, Death Scythe, Poison Potions, and Blood Goobert are all vital parts of this Vampiric, Poison centric build. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Death Scythe is the centerpiece of the Reaper because of how well the Poison damage synergizes with the Reaper’s class-exclusive bag, which also empowers any weapon placed inside with additional poison damage. It is extremely important to place the Death Scythe inside your Reaper’s coffin-like bag to get the maximum amount of poison damage possible.

In the final stretches of your run you’ll want to pick up powerful poisons such as the Poison Dagger or Pestilence Flask to max out the amount of debuffs you are placing on your enemy. Additionally, I also recommend you pick up a Goobert whenever you have the chance. Whenever combined with a Blood Amulet, you can get the powerful Vampiric Blood Goobert while also making progress towards the Rainbow Goobert.

Best Reaper Subclass in Backpack Battles

The Vampiress is the best subclass for Reaper players in Backpack Battles. Even if you’re not using the Death Scythe build, the Vampiress provides the most sustainability for the class. This is especially important as the Reaper is significantly weaker in terms of health than the likes of the Berserker or Ranger.

Although there assuredly are viable builds for the other two subclass options, Witch and Hexblade, the Vampiress stands as my favorite way to play this daunting class.