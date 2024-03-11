Category:
How to craft Rainbow Goobert in Backpack Battles

This slime is prime.
Blaine Polhamus
Mar 11, 2024
Image of the Backpack Battles home page.
Backpack Battles is an auto-battler developed by PlayWithFurcifer where players strike down opponents with the contents of their backpack. Rainbow Goobert is definitely among the stranger items in the game, but it’s also the most effective.

Aside from the usual weapons, armor, and chests you can purchase in Backpack Battle, you can also pick up pets. Pets are unique items that typically reward players with a buff or the ability to debuff your opponent. Rainbow Goobert is undoubtedly the best pet to keep in your backpack, but this blob can be a pain to craft.

If you’re trying to obtain Rainbow Goobert, or figure out exactly why this amorphous creature is so effective, then this is what you need to know.

How to get Rainbow Goobert in Backpack Battles

Image of the shop in Backpack Battles showing Goobert.
Goobert, even at his base form, is already a powerful pet you should consider keeping in your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To craft Rainbow Goobert in Backpack Battles, you need to combine the four different Gooberts to an original Goobert. This means you need to collect the following: Blood, Light, Poison, and Steel Goobert.

Given your limited amount of bag space in Backpack Battles, managing for all these Gooberts is an immense challenge early on—but if you can manage to pull off this creation, it will help you significantly in the long run. Below is how you can craft all the different Gooberts you need to eventually receive the Rainbow Goobert:

  • Blood: Goobert + Blood Amulet
  • Light: Goobert + Lightsaber
  • Poison: x2 Fly Agaric + Goobert
  • Steel: Goobert + Hero Sword
  • Rainbow: Blood + Light + Poison + Steel + Goobert (Original)

Rainbow Goobert is godly in rarity and grants the player an enhanced version of all the other versions of Goobert listed above. Every time I’ve managed to craft a Rainbow Goobert (which is admittedly only a few times), I’ve made massive LP gains.

What does Rainbow Goobert do in Backpack Battles?

The inventory page in Backpack Battles featuring different Goobert characters.
Whenever combined with the four other Gooberts, this ooze becomes even more powerful. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rainbow Goobert, formally known in Backpack Battles as Rainbow Goobert Omegaooze Primeslime, is easily the best pet in the auto-battler. Whenever all forms of the ooze are combined, you get a much, much stronger version of the creature. Below are all the effects that you can expect from the slime:

  • Heals for 20 HP
  • Grants 20 Shield
  • Gives two stacks of Vampirism on hit with a melee weapon
  • Inflicts enemies with two stacks of Blindness
  • Inflicts enemies with four stacks of Poison
  • Empowers all weapons with an additional four damage

As you can tell by the long list of buffs and debuffs Rainbow Goobert allows, this item can make your run in Backpack Battles. The price to get this pet is fairly steep however, as you not only need the approximate 68 coins it takes to purchase the various required slimes, but also the inventory space to make this concoction happen.

Read Article When is the Stardew Valley 1.6 update?
A player holding a sword and standing by a forest in Stardew Valley.
Category: General
General
When is the Stardew Valley 1.6 update?
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay Mar 11, 2024
Read Article Best Builds in Backpack Battles (Tier List)
Image of the Reaper shop in Backpack Battles.
Category: General
General
Best Builds in Backpack Battles (Tier List)
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 11, 2024
Read Article All Outcast: A New Beginning platforms
player in outcast a new beginning
Category: General
General
All Outcast: A New Beginning platforms
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Mar 11, 2024
Blaine Polhamus
Staff Writer for Dot Esports. Avid gamer for two decades and gaming writer for three years. I'm a lover of anything Souls-like since 2011. I cover everything from single-player RPGs to MMOs.