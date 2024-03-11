How to craft Rainbow Goobert in Backpack Battles

Backpack Battles is an auto-battler developed by PlayWithFurcifer where players strike down opponents with the contents of their backpack. Rainbow Goobert is definitely among the stranger items in the game, but it’s also the most effective.

Aside from the usual weapons, armor, and chests you can purchase in Backpack Battle, you can also pick up pets. Pets are unique items that typically reward players with a buff or the ability to debuff your opponent. Rainbow Goobert is undoubtedly the best pet to keep in your backpack, but this blob can be a pain to craft.

If you’re trying to obtain Rainbow Goobert, or figure out exactly why this amorphous creature is so effective, then this is what you need to know.

How to get Rainbow Goobert in Backpack Battles

Goobert, even at his base form, is already a powerful pet you should consider keeping in your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To craft Rainbow Goobert in Backpack Battles, you need to combine the four different Gooberts to an original Goobert. This means you need to collect the following: Blood, Light, Poison, and Steel Goobert.

Given your limited amount of bag space in Backpack Battles, managing for all these Gooberts is an immense challenge early on—but if you can manage to pull off this creation, it will help you significantly in the long run. Below is how you can craft all the different Gooberts you need to eventually receive the Rainbow Goobert:

Blood: Goobert + Blood Amulet

Goobert + Blood Amulet Light: Goobert + Lightsaber

Goobert + Lightsaber Poison: x2 Fly Agaric + Goobert

x2 Fly Agaric + Goobert Steel: Goobert + Hero Sword

Goobert + Hero Sword Rainbow: Blood + Light + Poison + Steel + Goobert (Original)

Rainbow Goobert is godly in rarity and grants the player an enhanced version of all the other versions of Goobert listed above. Every time I’ve managed to craft a Rainbow Goobert (which is admittedly only a few times), I’ve made massive LP gains.

What does Rainbow Goobert do in Backpack Battles?

Whenever combined with the four other Gooberts, this ooze becomes even more powerful. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rainbow Goobert, formally known in Backpack Battles as Rainbow Goobert Omegaooze Primeslime, is easily the best pet in the auto-battler. Whenever all forms of the ooze are combined, you get a much, much stronger version of the creature. Below are all the effects that you can expect from the slime:

Heals for 20 HP

Grants 20 Shield

Gives two stacks of Vampirism on hit with a melee weapon

Inflicts enemies with two stacks of Blindness

Inflicts enemies with four stacks of Poison

Empowers all weapons with an additional four damage

As you can tell by the long list of buffs and debuffs Rainbow Goobert allows, this item can make your run in Backpack Battles. The price to get this pet is fairly steep however, as you not only need the approximate 68 coins it takes to purchase the various required slimes, but also the inventory space to make this concoction happen.