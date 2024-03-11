Best Builds in Backpack Battles (Tier List)

After a brief early access period, Backpack Battles is finally here. With more build options than ever before, there are dozens of ways to experiment with your character in this auto-battler roguelike—but some builds will be clearly better than others.

Backpack Battles is all about trying to find the right combination of items that synergize best with your class. Whether you’re wielding a simple Wooden Sword or the Rainbow Goobert, there are an infinite number of playstyles you can test out. Below are our picks for the best builds in Backpack Battles.

Backpack Battles best build for every class

Future updates will likely add far more viable, powerful builds for each class. Image by Dot Esports.

Given the sheer number of items in Backpack Battles, there are far more possible builds than what is listed out here. As we discover more builds and the meta becomes more defined, more will be added to this list. For now, above lists the best build for each class I’ve found so far.

Double Axe Berserker

It comes as a surprise to absolutely no one that the best build for Berserkers currently revolves around the largest weapon in Backpack Battles. The Double Axe is a Berserker-exclusive item that greatly enhances your melee attacks and acts as the center piece of this build. You can get a Double Axe by using an Anvil and combining two regular Axes that you can purchase from the merchant.

To optimize this build the best, I recommend you place your Double Axe in a Duffle Bag to get the most hits possible. The Dog Collar is another useful item that can add extra damage to your already powerful strikes.

Critwood Staff Ranger

The Ranger class is all about dealing out attacks as fast as possible while simultaneously boosting your crit chance. The Critwood Staff is the best way to achieve this exact effect. Whenever activated, the Critwood Staff deals seven additional damage and uses four mana to guarantee critical hits.

Whenever placed in your Ranger Bag, you gain an additional 10 percent crit chance which only increases by 3 percent for each Ranger Bag added. Whenever added to other items such as the Pandemonium Staff, the Ranger becomes a deadly opponent no matter the situation. Personally, this has been my favorite build to run with so far.

Death Scythe Reaper

Poison is the primary weapon of the Reaper class in Backpack Battles. Anything placed in your Reaper exclusive bag will add a portion of poison damage, and weapons already imbued with poison will only become more powerful, which makes the Death Scythe an incredible weapon.

Given that Death Scythes eat up not only your opponents health bar but also your own stamina, I highly recommend pairing this up with Vampiric items. Whether it be the Blood Goobert or the Vampiress Comb, you’ll need to offset the damage you’re doing to yourself to stay ahead of your opponent. Healing potions and green or yellow gems are also great ways to empower your Death Scythes without sacrificing as much of your stamina.

Fire Pyromancer

Unlike the builds listed above, the Fire Pyromancer is less centered around one item but rather an inventory filled with the Fire item and plenty of armor. Fire costs only one coin, and it’s essential to keep your Pyromancer Bag stocked up with these tiny flames. Anything else placed in your class exclusive bag aside from Fire is a waste of space.

The Chili Goobert and Phoenix items are great ways to enhance your fire power passively. Also keep an eye out for any fire-based items, such as the Staff of Fire, Sun Armor, and Friendly Fire. Overall, Fire Pyromancer is a straightforward build. Whatever increases your fire damage should find its way into your inventory.