Best Erika build in Torchlight: Infinite

Erika is the catgirl named Cateye Erika Wind Stalker in Torchlight: Infinite. She’s a great hero to farm and and speed run dungeons with because of her speed, and her combat will never get you bored since you won’t stop moving.

You can only get Erika in Torchlight: Infinite through the shop. If you purchase the current Season Pass, you’ll get her Lightning Shadow version. This build guide is works only for the Wind Stalker Erika, however.

Erika is one of the fastest characters in the game, and can dodge and deal a lot of damage at the same time. This build focuses on skills, gear, and traits that increase her Max Life, Multistrike chance, Attack Speed, and Movement Speed.

Best Skills for Erika in Torchlight: Infinite

You can always try out different skills as you get them. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Erika is a melee hero, so you’ll need to stay close to the enemies to better use her skills. These skills take advantage of her speed and will be useful against all foes while healing you when needed.

As for the support skills, you’ll mainly use Pain Amplification, Extended Duration, and Cooldown Reduction for the support auras in Torchlight: Infinite, so you can easily buy more of them without the need to level up.

Right Button: Thunder Slash (level one) Multistrike Electric Overload Raging Slash Steamroll Raid

Thunder Slash (level one)

You can also equip the Powerful Warcry, Elemental Impact, Lighting Penetration, or Ailment Termination auras in the main skill.

Q: Fearless Warcry (level 12) and Electrocute (level 20) Abysmal Hatred Cost conversion Lions’s Roar Terrain of Malice

Fearless Warcry (level 12) and Electrocute (level 20) W: Bull’s Rage (level 20) Pain Amplification Extended Duration Cooldown Reduction Mania

Bull’s Rage (level 20)

Bull’s Rage will eat a portion of your life if you activate it while running out of mana, so you should heal each time you use it just to be safe.

E: Frost Shield (level 42) Pain Amplification Extended Duration Cooldown Reduction

Frost Shield (level 42) R: Compound Source (level 50) Fragile Resurrection Armor Infusion Emergency Restoration

Compound Source (level 50) Passive one: Precise: Nimbleness Precise: Seal Conversion Selfishness Restrain

Precise: Nimbleness Passive two: Precise: Electric Conversion Precise: Elemental Resistance Stand as One Restrain

Precise: Electric Conversion Passive three: Precise: Cast on Critical Strike Fixate Soul Focus Restrain Brisk Wind

Precise: Cast on Critical Strike

Best Gear for Erika in Torchlight: Infinite

Always check the description, not only if the new stat is green or red. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You don’t have much choice when starting the game when it comes to gear, but from level 30 on you’ll want to focus on equipment with increased Max Life, Damage, Attack Speed, Multistrike chance, Evasion, and Movement Speed. You’ll be able to get the gear from the list below at level 50.

Helmet: Voyager’s Commemorative Goggles

Voyager’s Commemorative Goggles Armor: Voyager’s Commemorative Cape

Voyager’s Commemorative Cape Necklace: Destroyer’s Amulet

Destroyer’s Amulet Gloves: Voyager’s Commemorative Cufflinks

Voyager’s Commemorative Cufflinks Belt: Voyager’s Commemorative Strap

Voyager’s Commemorative Strap Boots: Shadow of Thunderlight’s Footsteps

Shadow of Thunderlight’s Footsteps Ring 1: Thunderfire Ring

Thunderfire Ring Ring 2: Chaotic Ending

Chaotic Ending Weapon 1: Farewell Desire

Farewell Desire Weapon 2: Blizzard Sword

Best Talents for Erika in Torchlight: Infinite

You can’t go wrong with Talents. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You should put around 25 to 30 talent points in the Goddess of Hunting tree and select the Paralyzed and Rushed core talents, 40 to 45 points on the Marksman talent tree, choosing the Euphoria and Master Escapist, and 35 to 40 points in The Brave, and selecting the Joined Force and Well Matched core talents.

Best Traits for Erika in Torchlight: Infinite

You’ll only have to choose three times. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As you level up, you’ll be able to choose the hero traits to better define your build. At level 25 and 60, you can’t choose, but when you reach level 45, go with the Have Fun trait to increase the attack speed during Multistrike, then at level 75 choose Cat Walk to get more damage when using Multistrike, and at level 90, go for Cat’s Vision to get +3 maximum stacks of Stalker.

Best Relic and Memory for Erika in Torchlight: Infinite

You can choose specific Relics such as the Cat’s Vengeance Diary, Tips for Cats, or the Cats Night Safari, but you can use any that increases Attack Speed and Damage, when using Multistrikes following the logic of the hero traits or increases Max life. For Memories, you can also focus on increased Movement Speed and Attack Speed.

Best Pactspirits for Erika in Torchlight: Infinite

The spirits have such cool designs. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The last build mechanic in Torchlight: Infinite allows you to make three pacts with spirits and in Erika’s case, we recommend making a pact with the Starfish Chanter to get more Hero Relics and Memories dropped, the Chalk Spirit to receive additional Flame Fuel Drop Quantity, and with the Captain Shadow to get more Ember Drops.

