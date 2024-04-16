Best deals in the 2024 Steam FPS Fest sale

The Steam FPS Fest has arrived, with massive deals for heaps of first-person shooter titles across the board running from April 15 to 22. From large-scale multiplayer games to retro classics, if it’s an FPS, it’s probably on special this week.

Here’s a look at a few of the best deals for games you can pick up.

The biggest discounts and deals for the Steam FPS Fest 2024

Fallout

Maybe it’s high time I give Fallout a go… Image via Bethesda Game Studios

Catch the new Fallout show and eager to rip into the game? There’s no better launching point this week than Fallout 76, which can be yours for just $7.99 USD. A Bethesda classic, you’ll be dropped into post-apocalyptic America and will need to survive in an open world packed full of quests, enemies, and more.

Also on special is 2008’s Fallout 3 ($2.49, which is 75 percent off) and the VR version of Fallout 4 ($14.99, 75 percent off), so fans looking to relive the classics or those new to the franchise altogether have a myriad of picks.

Rainbow Six Siege

I wouldn’t want to be on the other end of that hammer. Image via Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege‘s popularity has fluctuated over the years but it’s as relevant as ever now in 2024, with the multiplayer tactical shooter up for grabs for just $9.89. R6 has quite the learning curve with over 70 playable operators and many maps, but once you get the hang of it you won’t want to put it down.

Over 100,000 players hit Siege each day, with many taking on the shooter for the first time, so there’s no time like the present to get amongst the action.

Borderlands 3

The movie is coming out soon! Image via Gearbox Software

One of the best looter-shooters out there, the ever-popular Borderlands 3 is a massive 85 percent off this week at just $8.99. Those eager to catch the Borderlands silver screen debut later this year will surely want to give the game a spin, and while you might think starting at one of the prequels makes more sense, there’s a reason why Borderlands 3 remains beloved to this day.

With nearly endless weapon combinations and an all-star cast, there’s so much to see and do in Borderlands 3 and after picking it up, you won’t want to put it down in a hurry.

Far Cry

Which Far Cry will you be buying this week? Image via Ubisoft

Haven’t given Far Cry a go before? Perhaps you missed one and want to go back and catch up? Great news then, because the entire Far Cry catalog—from the first game’s launch right through to 2021’s critically acclaimed Far Cry 6—can be yours for 70 to 80 percent off.

One of gaming’s quintessential open-world action-adventure franchises, Far Cry has it all: A great story, a brilliant cast, and some truly explosive moments across multiple locations and eras.

DOOM Eternal

If you’re not using the chainsaw, you’re doing it wrong. Image via id Software and Bethesda Softworks

“I repeat: The Slayer has control of the BFG.” Like Far Cry, the DOOM series is also on special for FPS Fest this week—including 2020’s DOOM Eternal. From its kick-ass soundtrack to its brutal gameplay, you won’t want to miss out on picking up the latest in the DOOM franchise. It’s yours this week only for just $13.19 (67 percent off).

ULTRAKILL

Extremely fast movement with slick, retro graphics. Image via New Blood Interactive

A fast-paced twitch shooter that falls somewhere between Quake and DOOM, ULTRAKILL’s retro themes and incredible amounts of gore make for one hell (no pun intended) of a time. Soak yourself in your enemies’ blood as you cut them down with an impressive arsenal of weapons at your disposal. You can pick up the Early Access game for 25 percent off this week.

Resident Evil

Horror fans can’t skip out on Biohazard or Village. Image via Capcom

Resident Evil fans are spoiled with both Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Resident Evil Village available at 60 percent off this week for FPS Fest. Resident Evil has never been better, especially after 2021’s Village sported one of the best single-player campaigns in the franchise.

