R6 Siege director declares game ‘can last forever’ without sequels

Rainbow Six Siege continues to maintain a vast player base after nine years, and in a recent interview at the Siege Invitational 2024 in Brazil, creative director Alexander Karpazis said the game could last indefinitely and doesn’t need a sequel.

First reported by PC Gamer, Karpazis said: “We really do know that this is a game that can last forever with the people and the talent and the tools that we have today,” hinting a sequel isn’t on the cards and may never be. With all the continuous support planned for Rainbow Six Siege, this shouldn’t come as a surprise to most players.

But is Ubisoft being too safe by not committing to a sequel? Sequels offer an opportunity to expand on the best elements from the first game, which Siege could potentially benefit from—but it isn’t unheard of for sequels to miss the mark and disappoint their fanbase. Overwatch 2, for example, was widely criticized and met with mixed opinions on launch.

There’s a strong argument that R6 Siege doesn’t need a sequel to maintain its popularity or extend its longevity. On Feb. 25, Ubisoft shared a Year 9 Overview video for Rainbow Six Siege proving its dedication to ongoing support for the title. From general improvements to new operators, and even console-to-PC crossplay later in the year, there’s no indication of an impending content drought in any way.

Karpazis also added in the Siege Invitational interview, “I’m not going to name names, but you see games that did go through sequels and just completely drop the ball”, suggesting he wants to ensure R6 Siege doesn’t suffer a similar fate to the poorly received sequels of other games. Some players see this as Karpazis not wanting to take a risk that might not pay off, but given Ubisoft’s extensive plan for the game’s future, that risk simply isn’t needed right now.

No matter if R6 Siege stays the course or releases a sequel, the most important thing will always be that the development team consistently produces enjoyable, rewarding content, and continues to foster good relations with the community. Players who love the game will no doubt stick around for the long haul, and the better the game is received, the more likely it is that new players will join the fray. All things considered, Siege’s lineage looks like it’s here to stay.