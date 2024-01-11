Best Anno 1800 mods

Anno 1800 is a historically focused city-builder game developed by Ubisoft Mainz. With the help of mods, you can better manage your sprawling city throughout the centuries.

Anno 1800 is among the best city-builder games on Steam. Players not only physically construct their city but also manage civilian life and international relations and attempt to keep pace with the evolving technology of the time.

The strategy title has a lively mod community that has developed mods that fix minor bugs or add new depths to the game. Here are our picks for the best mods in Anno 1800.

Bests mods for Anno 1800

5) Free Farmfield Placement

Farmland can be placed anywhere with this mod. Image by Ubisoft

Land restrictions are the single most frustrating part of city building in Anno 1800. Vital buildings such as farms, factories, and silos can only be placed in specific parts of the city, often preventing you from designing your ideal city.

With Free Farmfield Placement, you can place any agricultural building on any part of your map, even the areas that would otherwise have restrictions. This mod is useful if you want to have full control over the aesthetic and design of your city.

4) Project Distinction

Create a more diverse cityscape with Project Distinction. Image via Ubisoft

Project Distinction is another design-centered mod that works to better distinguish the different types of residents found in Anno 1800. Although Engineers perform very different tasks compared to other citizens, their buildings can be difficult to distinguish.

Project Distinction works to create more visual differences between the various groups in the city to create a more striking visual representation of your city, residents, and buildings. The variety not only creates a more dynamic cityscape but also can help you organize your city.

3) Ship Unlocker

Avoid tracking down traders for ship models with this mod. Image by Ubisoft

Ships are a vital part of Anno 1800, giving ways to make contact and establish trade relations with other nations. Ships are also the single biggest pain to unlock in the entire game because you need to find traders that sell specific ship models to craft the vessels.

Ship unlocker bypasses this frustrating early game lock by immediately giving players access to construct any ship. You still need the correct materials, a shipyard, and an Artisan. But you no longer need to track down model ships first.

2) Item Buildings Affect Entire Islands

Turn islands into production havens with this mod. Image by Ubisoft

Item Building Affect Entire Islands is undoubtedly the most beneficial mod you can find for Anno 1800. Usually, buildings’ positive effects only extend to a specific range. But with this mod, a single building can provide all benefits at a much wider range.

This means that you can turn islands into production factories without needing to strategize the island’s layout. This also gives far more room for any additional buildings you might want to add.

1) Train Stations and Hotels

Make your city come alive with tourism with Train Stations and Hotels. Image by Ubisoft

Train Stations and Hotels is a mod that helps add more life to the cities of Anno 1800. This mod adds train stations and the post office building to your arsenal and creates a new need for tourists to find hotels and other such buildings. This adds significant depth to the tourist dynamic and grants more building diversity to your city.