All Unturned gun IDs, listed

Here's every gun in the game.
Published: Mar 12, 2024 10:22 am
House full of dead zombies in Unturned.
The purpose of survival games is gearing up to get through the most perilous obstacles you come across. In Unturned, a major part of doing so is getting better guns.

The game features dozens of different vehicles and animals you can use and hunt, respectively, to survive in the wild. But what good are they if you can’t protect yourself, especially since the default game modes are filled with zombies just waiting for you to make a mistake.

Fortunately, there are around 100 guns in Unturned. Here’s the list alongside each weapon’s IDs, so you can have a better understanding of the game’s massive arsenal.

All guns in Unturned and their IDs

You will need a lot of supplies to fend off the zombies.
Guns are essential in fighting zombies and other enemies. Image via Smartly Dressed Games

There are over 100 guns of different rarities in Unturned, according to Unturnedhub. If you don’t like a certain weapon, you can always search for another. It shouldn’t take long.

Gun nameItem ID
Eaglefire4
Timberwolf18
191197
Cobra99
Schofield101
Ace107
Hawkhound109
Bluntforce112
PDW116
Zubeknakov122
Nykorev126
Snayperskya129
Dragonfang132
Grizzly297
Shadowstalker300
Crossbow346
Maple Bow353
Birch Bow355
Pine Bow356
Compound Bow357
Maplestrike363
Masterkey380
Maple Rifle474
Birch Rifle479
Pine Rifle480
Sportshot484
Desert Falcon488
Rocket Launcher519
Matamorez1000
Sabertooth1018
Avenger1021
Peacemaker1024
Viper1027
Heartbreaker1037
Kryzkarek1039
Yuri1041
Sawed-Off1143
Nailgun1165
Tank Cannon1300
Paintball Gun1337
Teklowvka1360
Augewehr1362
Hell’s Fury1364
Vonya1366
Bulldog1369
Fusilaut1375
Nightraider1377
Calling Card1379
Ekho1382
Heavy Machine Gun1394
Quadbarrel1436
Shadowstalker Mk. II1441
Scalar1447
Fighter Jet HMG1471
Luger1476
Maschinengewehr1477
Determinator1480
Empire1481
Devil’s Bane1484
Cobra Jam1521
France Carabine3002
France Musket3005
France Upgraded Musket3007
France Kestrel3008
France Extended Masterkey3012
France Single Shot Shotgun3014
France Fusilette3023
France Rubicon3026
France Rattlesnake3033
France Banshee3036
France Corsican3039
France Genaugewehr3041
France Vanguard3043
France Rhino3045
France Hecate3049
France Herstal3052
France Flamethrower3056
France Insurgent Gun3058
France Sagaie Cannon3059
France Autocannon3061
France Olive Hecate3072
France Autocannon3075
France Train Gun3077
France Monsieur3078
France Chester3080
France Military Launcher3087
France Focus Rifle3093
France Focus DMR3094
France Focus Carbine3095
France Heavy Crossbow3100
France Kriegs3108
France Karus3111
France Focus Prototype3116
Belgium Thunderwulf9000
Belgium Vulture9003
Belgium Scourge9005
Belgium Acid Gun9021
Belgium Alphadragon9024
Belgium Phoenix9026
Belgium Hartgewehr9028
Belgium Leistung9030
Belgium Slip9033
Wezel15036
Orel15039
Cobalt15041
Dagger15044
Hospitality15048
Hollowcharge15050
Judgement15053
Vityaz23001
Glaz23016
Canyon Arena Shooty Stick27000
Canyon Arena Shotgun28002
Canyon Arena Sharpsman Rifle28004
