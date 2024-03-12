All Unturned gun IDs, listed

The purpose of survival games is gearing up to get through the most perilous obstacles you come across. In Unturned, a major part of doing so is getting better guns.
The game features dozens of different vehicles and animals you can use and hunt, respectively, to survive in the wild. But what good are they if you can’t protect yourself, especially since the default game modes are filled with zombies just waiting for you to make a mistake.
Fortunately, there are around 100 guns in Unturned. Here’s the list alongside each weapon’s IDs, so you can have a better understanding of the game’s massive arsenal.
All guns in Unturned and their IDs
There are over 100 guns of different rarities in Unturned, according to Unturnedhub. If you don’t like a certain weapon, you can always search for another. It shouldn’t take long.
|Gun name
|Item ID
|Eaglefire
|4
|Timberwolf
|18
|1911
|97
|Cobra
|99
|Schofield
|101
|Ace
|107
|Hawkhound
|109
|Bluntforce
|112
|PDW
|116
|
|Zubeknakov
|122
|Nykorev
|126
|Snayperskya
|129
|Dragonfang
|132
|Grizzly
|297
|Shadowstalker
|300
|Crossbow
|346
|Maple Bow
|353
|Birch Bow
|355
|Pine Bow
|356
|
|Compound Bow
|357
|Maplestrike
|363
|Masterkey
|380
|Maple Rifle
|474
|Birch Rifle
|479
|Pine Rifle
|480
|Sportshot
|484
|Desert Falcon
|488
|Rocket Launcher
|519
|Matamorez
|1000
|
|Sabertooth
|1018
|Avenger
|1021
|Peacemaker
|1024
|Viper
|1027
|Heartbreaker
|1037
|Kryzkarek
|1039
|Yuri
|1041
|Sawed-Off
|1143
|Nailgun
|1165
|Tank Cannon
|1300
|
|Paintball Gun
|1337
|Teklowvka
|1360
|Augewehr
|1362
|Hell’s Fury
|1364
|Vonya
|1366
|Bulldog
|1369
|Fusilaut
|1375
|Nightraider
|1377
|Calling Card
|1379
|Ekho
|1382
|
|Heavy Machine Gun
|1394
|Quadbarrel
|1436
|Shadowstalker Mk. II
|1441
|Scalar
|1447
|Fighter Jet HMG
|1471
|Luger
|1476
|Maschinengewehr
|1477
|Determinator
|1480
|Empire
|1481
|Devil’s Bane
|1484
|
|Cobra Jam
|1521
|France Carabine
|3002
|France Musket
|3005
|France Upgraded Musket
|3007
|France Kestrel
|3008
|France Extended Masterkey
|3012
|France Single Shot Shotgun
|3014
|France Fusilette
|3023
|France Rubicon
|3026
|France Rattlesnake
|3033
|
|France Banshee
|3036
|France Corsican
|3039
|France Genaugewehr
|3041
|France Vanguard
|3043
|France Rhino
|3045
|France Hecate
|3049
|France Herstal
|3052
|France Flamethrower
|3056
|France Insurgent Gun
|3058
|France Sagaie Cannon
|3059
|
|France Autocannon
|3061
|France Olive Hecate
|3072
|France Autocannon
|3075
|France Train Gun
|3077
|France Monsieur
|3078
|France Chester
|3080
|France Military Launcher
|3087
|France Focus Rifle
|3093
|France Focus DMR
|3094
|France Focus Carbine
|3095
|
|France Heavy Crossbow
|3100
|France Kriegs
|3108
|France Karus
|3111
|France Focus Prototype
|3116
|Belgium Thunderwulf
|9000
|Belgium Vulture
|9003
|Belgium Scourge
|9005
|Belgium Acid Gun
|9021
|Belgium Alphadragon
|9024
|Belgium Phoenix
|9026
|
|Belgium Hartgewehr
|9028
|Belgium Leistung
|9030
|Belgium Slip
|9033
|Wezel
|15036
|Orel
|15039
|Cobalt
|15041
|Dagger
|15044
|Hospitality
|15048
|Hollowcharge
|15050
|Judgement
|15053
|Vityaz
|23001
|Glaz
|23016
|Canyon Arena Shooty Stick
|27000
|Canyon Arena Shotgun
|28002
|Canyon Arena Sharpsman Rifle
|28004