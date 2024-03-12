Category:
All Unturned plane IDs, listed

Fasten your seatbelt.
A settlement in Unturned.
Getting around the map is pivotal in Unturned while you search for new supplies, weapons, and more. While you can get almost anywhere on foot, there’s no better way of traversing than with a plane.

There are hundreds of vehicles, from cars, jet skis, and trains, to helicopters, scooters, and even tanks. With so much variety, you can travel everywhere you want with your ideal vehicle. But it goes without saying that planes are the fastest and most convenient mode of transport, even though they’re a bit tough to steer at first.

Having said that, there aren’t that many planes in Unturned. On top of that, they’re all legendary types of vehicles, so you won’t have an easy task when searching for them. Nevertheless, they’re accessible on most maps, and you should try to get one if you have the spare time and resources.

All planes in Unturned

There are eight planes in Unturned, according to UnturnedHub. Here’s a list of all of them and their IDs.

Vehicle nameVehicle ID
Sandpiper92
Otter96
Rainbow Hatchback109
Annushka133
Fighter Jet140
Coastguard Seaplane810
Auto Gyro846
Belgium Skyland Plane9006

Obviously, certain planes are faster, easier to navigate than others, or require less gas to fully refill. There are a number of factors that make one plane better than another. But, given this is a survival game, you’re better off using any plane you can get your hands on than looking for the best one.

A plane crashed in a forest in Unturned.
Flying planes is a terrific way of making it across the map in Unturned. But if you want to go hunting for meat, we advise you to travel by foot, or use a car, especially if you’re looking for a specific animal.

