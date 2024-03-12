Category:
General

All Unturned Animal IDs, listed

Here's the full list of animals and their IDs in Unturned.
Mateusz Miter
Published: Mar 12, 2024 06:26 am
A plane crashed in a forest in Unturned.
There are a ton of survival games out there, but a few are as simple and enjoyable as Unturned. It has lots of different features, but like every survival title, it requires you to keep your hunger levels low, and you can do that by killing animals.

Unturned is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, a decade after it first launched in July 2014. It made a surprising debut ten years ago and garnered interest from many players. Nowadays, it still has a large playerbase who enjoy its various game modes.

Nevertheless, the central principle is to survive in a world filled with zombies. To do that, it’s pivotal you become a skillful hunter, so it’s worth knowing about every animal in the game. So, we’ve assembled a list of all the animals in Unturned with their IDs.

All animals in Unturned

Animal nameAnimal ID
Deer1
Moose2
Wolf3
Pig4
Bear5
Cow6
Reindeer7
Belgium Wildcat9000
Wild Fox15010
Sheep15011
Mutant Bear23501
Mutant Wolf23501
Carpat Monster23503

This isn’t a long list, as there are only 13 animals in Unturned, according to Unturnedhub. But you don’t need any more, as these animals are enough to give you all the resources you need. As you likely know, each animal drops different items, though looting some kind of meat is common. Most animals spawn on every map, but a few are exclusive to certain maps.

You will need a lot of supplies to fend off the zombies.
Image via Smartly Dressed Games

Once you go hunting and get yourself some meat, remember to invest experience in Cooking and cook the meat by a campfire. Cooked meat makes you full for longer so your efforts are more worthwhile. Also, don’t throw away the Leather you loot from certain animals, as you can turn it into leather armor parts, which is terrific when you’re just starting out.

