All Unturned Animal IDs, listed

There are a ton of survival games out there, but a few are as simple and enjoyable as Unturned. It has lots of different features, but like every survival title, it requires you to keep your hunger levels low, and you can do that by killing animals.

Unturned is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, a decade after it first launched in July 2014. It made a surprising debut ten years ago and garnered interest from many players. Nowadays, it still has a large playerbase who enjoy its various game modes.

Nevertheless, the central principle is to survive in a world filled with zombies. To do that, it’s pivotal you become a skillful hunter, so it’s worth knowing about every animal in the game. So, we’ve assembled a list of all the animals in Unturned with their IDs.

All animals in Unturned

Animal name Animal ID Deer 1 Moose 2 Wolf 3 Pig 4 Bear 5 Cow 6 Reindeer 7 Belgium Wildcat 9000 Wild Fox 15010 Sheep 15011 Mutant Bear 23501 Mutant Wolf 23501 Carpat Monster 23503

This isn’t a long list, as there are only 13 animals in Unturned, according to Unturnedhub. But you don’t need any more, as these animals are enough to give you all the resources you need. As you likely know, each animal drops different items, though looting some kind of meat is common. Most animals spawn on every map, but a few are exclusive to certain maps.

Image via Smartly Dressed Games

Once you go hunting and get yourself some meat, remember to invest experience in Cooking and cook the meat by a campfire. Cooked meat makes you full for longer so your efforts are more worthwhile. Also, don’t throw away the Leather you loot from certain animals, as you can turn it into leather armor parts, which is terrific when you’re just starting out.