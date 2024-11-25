All Strinova voice actors

Divided into three factions, Strinova has a massive cast of playable characters, each with their own unique weapons, abilities, and voice lines. Resembling the wide array of colorful characters from Overwatch, Strinova is a female-heavy game, with 17 Superstring Agents to pick from.

Here are all playable characters and voice actors in Strinova.

All voice actors in Strinova: Full cast list

There are 10 Superstring Agents to unlock and complete the starting roster in Strinova. Two P.U.S. and Scissors members are available from the get-go, with three Urbino characters to choose from to complete the starting seven Agents list. Galatea and Yugiri are confirmed playable characters, but aren’t available as of Nov. 25, 2024.

While the voice acting resembles that of other anime-style games like Zenless Zone Zero and Genshin Impact, the execution is unfortunately lackluster. Voice lines are missing from crucial cutscenes, mostly seen in the prologue of Strinova. This is most evident when experiencing the game with English voice acting, featuring long silent periods where dialogue should follow (as indicated by the subtitles).

But for those voice acting moments that bring the Superstring Agents to life, here are all voice actors and who they voice in Strinova.

Painting Utopia Security cast

Flavia

Unlockable Agent.

English voice actor : Kayli Mills

: Kayli Mills Japanese voice actor : Rina Sato

: Rina Sato Chinese voice actor: Zhang Qi

A close-range loadout with Reaper-like abilities, Flavia can either sit on the frontlines or act as a flanker to pinch the enemy team into an uncomfortable position.

Kokona

Unlockable Agent.

English voice actor : Leader Looi

: Leader Looi Japanese voice actor : Rie Takahashi

: Rie Takahashi Chinese voice actor: Xiao Gan

With the worlds largest sniper rifle on the smallest child, Kokona can deal damage from afar while healing targeted teammates with her drones. She is the Ana of Strinova.

Michele

Default Agent.

English voice actor : Madeline Dorroh

: Madeline Dorroh Japanese voice actor : Akira Sekine

: Akira Sekine Chinese voice actor: Zhang Yuxi

An all-rounder, Michele has abilities similar to Overwatch‘s Symmetra. Michele will teach you the fundamentals of Strinova, from recoil control to movement, provided by her balanced kit that’s easy to master.

Nobunaga

Default Agent.

English voice actor : Charles Nguyen

: Charles Nguyen Japanese voice actor : Jun Fukuyama

: Jun Fukuyama Chinese voice actor: Yang Chaoran

Another all-rounder, Nobunaga provides extra support in the damage and aim department. Like Lepic from The First Descendant or Soldier 76 in Overwatch, Nobunaga is a great starting pick to those looking to learn the basics.

Yugiri

English voice actor : TBD

: TBD Japanese voice actor : Akari Kitō

: Akari Kitō Chinese voice actor: Xiaofei Hou

The elementalist of Strinova, Yugiri can deal ticking damage to an enemy’s armor, and isn’t limited to one particular target.

Yvette

Unlockable Agent.

English voice actor : Angel Haven Rey

: Angel Haven Rey Japanese voice actor : Yukari Tamura

: Yukari Tamura Chinese voice actor: Jiang Li

Yvette may be tiny, but Fay, the controllable and giant teddy bear, acts as the tank of Strinova. Distracting enemies line of sight or absorbing full magazines of the opposition, Fay can be used strategically to damage opponents while you reload and reposition.

The Scissors cast

Eika

Unlockable Agent.

English voice actor : Kira Buckland

: Kira Buckland Japanese voice actor : Yoshino Aoyama

: Yoshino Aoyama Chinese voice actor: Dian Tao

Suited to the most aggressive playstyles, Eika wields a shotgun to pummel bullets into anyone who gets in her way. Her skill deals burning damage to anyone who passes through it, providing both defensive and offensive opportunities within a single Agent’s kit.

Fragrans

Unlockable Agent.

English voice actor : Envee Alice

: Envee Alice Japanese voice actor : Yui Ishikawa

: Yui Ishikawa Chinese voice actor: Zhang Ruoyu

The healing Agent, Fragrans protects her teammates by increasing their movement speed and healing them with her grenades. She has an assault rifle that provides damage from afar, letting you sit on the back line and heal your more aggressive teammates.

Kanami

Unlockable Agent.

English voice actor : Aimi Le

: Aimi Le Japanese voice actor : Maaya Uchida

: Maaya Uchida Chinese voice actor: Yanning

Kanami has the ability to scan for enemies, highlighting them on the map for all teammates to see. The scan pick in Strinova, Kanami can play far from the team, providing support to anyone being pushed, while overlooking the entire battlefield with her rifle and active skill.

Lawine

Default Agent.

English voice actor : Sam Slade

: Sam Slade Japanese voice actor : Yukana

: Yukana Chinese voice actor: Su Lin

Another all-rounder, Lawine can expose enemy whereabouts to the team with her active skill. Focused on dishing out damage, Lawine can adapt to any position on the field.

Meredith

Unlockable Agent.

English voice actor : Su Ling Chan

: Su Ling Chan Japanese voice actor : Mamiko Noto

: Mamiko Noto Chinese voice actor: Miao Jiang

A pest to face, Meredith messes with the landscape with her active skill. Like a more impactful VALORANT smoke, Meredith can slow anyone hit by her Sandstorm, negatively affecting their movement and weaponry.

Ming

Default Agent.

English voice actor : Jessica Peterson

: Jessica Peterson Japanese voice actor : Satomi Arai

: Satomi Arai Chinese voice actor: Mace

Electrifying the opposition, Ming can place an orb to damage armor. One of the top movement Agents in Strinova, Ming can move around the battlefield with ease, making her a great pick for the frontlines or as a flanker.

Reiichi

Unlockable Agent.

English voice actor : Ben Balmaceda

: Ben Balmaceda Japanese voice actor : Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Chinese voice actor: Qin Qiege

A mix of long-range with close-quarter battles, Reiichi can watch from afar while taking down anyone who attempts to flank him. He can also obscure the enemies vision, helping the team wipe an unsuspecting and panicked enemy force.

Urbino cast

Audrey

Default Agent.

English voice actor : TBD

: TBD Japanese voice actor : Hisako Kanemoto

: Hisako Kanemoto Chinese voice actor: Ju Huahua

Her active skill lets Audrey perfect her aim and recoil, without any need to reload. It is a similar skill to Soldier 76 in Overwatch, making her a good choice for those who struggle in the aim department.

Bai Mo

Unlockable Agent.

English voice actor : Joe Goffeney

: Joe Goffeney Japanese voice actor : Tomokazu Sugita

: Tomokazu Sugita Chinese voice actor: Liu Zhaokun

Fighting up close and personal, Bai Mo is purely about dealing the highest damage possible with his auto-reloading shotgun and high-fire rate submachine gun.

Celestia

Default Agent.

English voice actor : Maddie Matsumoto

: Maddie Matsumoto Japanese voice actor : M.A.O

: M.A.O Chinese voice actor: Wang Yaxin

Celestia mainly acts as a healer but her loadout makes her an all-rounder Agent that can move around the map to easily support her teammates.

Fuchsia

Unlockable Agent.

English voice actor : Meggie-Elise

: Meggie-Elise Japanese voice actor : Aoi Yuki

: Aoi Yuki Chinese voice actor: Qin Ziyi

Fuchsia outlines which enemies are low health, creating an opening against the opposition that you wouldn’t have known about if Fuchsia wasn’t around. She is a good pick if you’re solo queueing.

Galatea

English voice actor : TBD

: TBD Japanese voice actor : Rie Tanaka

: Rie Tanaka Chinese voice actor: Du Mingya

Galatea teleports around the map with her decoy cards. She can trick enemies to waste bullets on her decoys to reveal their location on the battlefield. If undetected, Galatea can teleport to a decoy’s location, making her a great pick for flankers.

Maddelena

Default Agent.

English voice actor : Kristen McGuire

: Kristen McGuire Japanese voice actor : Haruka Tomatsu

: Haruka Tomatsu Chinese voice actor: Song Yuanyuan

The final Agent is Maddelena, the Bloodhound of Strinova. Her paint reveals enemy footprints while simultaneously slowing them, letting you and teammates push for an isolated fight or against low health enemy Agents.

