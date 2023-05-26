All My Hero Ultra Rumble characters

Bandai Namco has decided that it wants to join the battle royale genre with My Hero Ultra Rumble, complete with a range of heroes and villains from the anime. With the game being down for maintenance for a while during the PlayStation open beta, many are curious about what characters they can play as.

Fortunately, we can give you a full rundown of the My Hero Ultra Rumble battle royale characters to hold you over until the game comes back online.

Who are all the playable characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble?

In the MHUR May 2023 PlayStation beta, there are currently 15 playable characters split up amongst Hero and Villain classifications. These categories don’t prevent players from being able to mix and match their favorite character teams.

The playable characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble include:

Heroes

Izuku Midoriya

Katsui Bakugo

Shoto Todoroki

Tsuyu Asui

Ochaco Uraraka

All Might

Cementoss

Mt. Lady

Villains

Tomura Shigaraki

Dabi

Himiko Toga

Mr. Compress

The heroes currently drastically outnumber the villains in the game, but that will likely change as the live-service nature of the title creates the need for more heroes. It will be interesting to see who will get added next, with much of the most notable cast from the early seasons already included so far.

Thanks to the ease wit which you can earn the in-game currency during the Open Beta, it will be easy for some players to unlock all of the fighters. While there are Gacha mechanics, most of the higher quantity rolls provided at least one character unlock ticket.

There’s still no confirmed release date for the new battle royale as of yet, but it seems like MHUR will release sooner rather than later, given that it’s now hosting an open beta following the successful closed one in December 2022.

