Forget Fortnite, My Hero Academia’s own battle royale is going into beta

While Apex Legends and Fortnite might be two of the most popular battle royale games, a new challenger for the crown is entering into beta, and that’s My Hero Ultra Rumble—an upcoming My Hero Academia battle royale title.

My Hero Academia is one of the most beloved and well-known animes, with the upcoming battle royale featuring everyone’s favorite heroes and villains, including All Might, Izuku, Bakugo, Himiko, and more.

While many missed the chance to participate in the closed beta, My Hero Ultra Rumble announced on May 17 that there would be an open beta test from May 25 to June 1, with maintenance scheduled for a few hours on May 26.

Unfortunately, this open beta test is only available for those with PlayStation consoles, and the pre-download client is already available for download on PS4 and PS5. The best part is that you don’t need a PlayStation Plus subscription to enjoy the My Hero Ultra Rumble beta test because it’s free.

If you’re interested in participating in the open beta, you may be wondering which characters are the best to play or have the highest win rates. According to the results of the closed beta, the heroes with the highest win rates include All Might, Cementoss, and Tsuyu Asui. Even though there have been adjustments to My Hero Ultra Rumble since the closed beta, these heroes may still be viable.

So, if you’re running from Overwatch 2 or looking for a new battle royale game, the My Hero Ultra Rumble open beta, which begins May 25, may be worth trying out.

