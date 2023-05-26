How to sign up for the My Hero Ultra Rumble open beta

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime trends that we’ve seen in a while, still managing to pop off on social media each time a new season or manga is released. Now it turns out the heroes and villains from MHA have started their own battle royale that players can try right now, called the My Hero Ultra Rumble.

Since MHUR currently has an open beta for the next week, players can hop in for free once they sign up and download the client to the device they want to play on.

How to download My Hero Ultra Rumble during the open beta

Image via BANDAI NAMCO

Currently, the only way players can play the MHUR open beta is by downloading the game’s “Open Beta” on either a PlayStation 4 or a PlayStation 5 console. You can find it by searching it in the PlayStation Store on your console, but you can also head to the store page on the web. If you want, you can download it to your console remotely.

Related: Forget Fortnite, My Hero Academia’s own battle royale is going into beta

The PlayStation open beta follows a closed beta that the game had in December 2022, which went well according to a blog post on the game’s website. While this beta is only made for PlayStation 4, the game is expected to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will also likely be playable on both the current-gen Xbox consoles and the PlayStation 5

How long is the My Hero Ultra Rumble open beta?

The MHUR open beta on PlayStation is expected to run from May 25 to June 1, 2023, or roughly a week. It began at around 9pm CT on May 25 and is expected to end around 1am CT on June 1.

It’s unclear when the next open beta will be, but it’s likely to be before the end of the year if Bandai Namco keeps up the trend every few months.

About the author