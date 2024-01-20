All MapleStory classes

Which will you choose?

Originally released in Korea and Japan more than 20 years ago, MapleStory quickly became a popular free-to-play fantasy MMORPG worldwide.

Players pick their class when creating a MapleStory character, but it can be difficult to choose if you are unsure of the branching subclasses—also known as job advancements—that extend beyond the initial core class. With this in mind, we’ll look at all the available classes in MapleStory, including the main classes, their job advancements, and abilities.

Magician

As the name suggests, the Magician class focuses on wielding magic in both combat and support roles.

Battle Mage

Battle Mages are more inclined toward melee attacks than ranged. Image via Nexon

The Battle Mage specializes in close-quarters melee combat, but can also cast auras to help teammates.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/High

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: Staff

Type: Resistance

Beast Tamer

If you want animal besties as you play, Beast Tamer is the class for you. Image via Nexon

This class lets you summon a hawk, a bear, a snow leopard, and a cat companion, with each having a different attack mode.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/High

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: Scepter

Type: Beast Tamer

Bishop

The Bishop is bery much the healer subclass of the Magician archetype. Image via Nexon

The Bishop is all about healing and support abilities along with Holy Elemental skills.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: Wand/ Staff

Type: Explorer/Magician

Blaze Wizard

A connection with the fire spirit Ignis allows the Blaze Wizard to harness flames in battle. Image via Nexon

These powerful wizards can control and command fire to set the battlefield ablaze.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: Wand/Staff

Type: Cygnus Knight

Evan

Just a boy and his dragon. Image via Nexon

Evan’s skills revolve around his bond with Mir the Dragon, with the dragonling growing as Evan levels up.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: Wand/Staff

Type: Hero

Fire Poison

The Fire Poison mage was one of the first subclasses to come from the Magician class. Image via Nexon

The Fire Poison mage attacks using a range of fire and poison-based attacks.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: Wand/Staff

Type: Explorer/Magician

Ice Lightning

The Ice Lightning was another of the first sub classes to branch off the Magician archetype. Image via Nexon

The Ice Lightning mage deals significant damage thanks to their devastating ice and lightning powers.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: Wand/Staff

Type: Explorer/Magician

Illium

Flying with style. Image via Nexon

Illium’s main form of attack is via his Lucent Gauntlet, but he can also fly with his Lucent Wings.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: Lucent Gauntlet

Type: Flora

Kanna

Kanna is all about wielding spirits and familiars. Image via Nexon

Kanna’s main weapon is her magical fan, but she has a spirit fox familiar too, and can summon ghost-like wraiths. She can also quickly regenerate Mana.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Low

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: Fan

Type: Sengoku

Special: Unique Mana system

Kinesis

Kinesis has telekinesis powers, to no ones surprise. Image via Nexon

Kinesis uses telekinesis to throw objects at enemies. This subclass can also earn unique Kinesis Psychic Points to power up various skills.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: PSY Limiter

Type: Magician

Special: Psychic points used to activate ultimate skills

Lara

Lara is a cute yet powerful Magician archetype class. Image via Nexon

Lara uses her connection to nature and the land spirits to channel a range of nature-based abilities in battle.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: Wand

Type: Anima

Luminous

A balance of dark and light. Image via Nexon

Luminous can switch between dark and light magic, both of which are available in two different modes.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/High

Primary Attribute: Intelligence

Primary Weapon: Shining Rod

Type: Hero

Thief

Sneaky and agile, thieves prefer to use stealth to attack from the shadows, hide from enemies, or evade them entirely.

Cadena

Chains for days. Image via Nexon

Cadena uses her Chain weapon to pull enemies to the ground. She can also use it to get closer to enemies.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Luck

Primary Weapon: Chain

Type: Nova

Dual Blade

Two blades are better than one. Image via Nexon

Dual Blade subclasses wield two weapons. They’re also known for having one of the highest dodge rates in MapleStory.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Luck

Primary Weapon: Dagger and Katara

Type: Explorer/Thief

Hoyoung

The tiger thief. Image via Nexon

This roguish character is an Anima Thief who uses a Ritual Fan as his main weapon.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Luck

Primary Weapon: Ritual Fan

Type: Anima

Khali

Chakrams are a unique weapon to Khali. Image via Nexon

Khali’s speed and dual-wielded Chakrams make her a formidable opponent, as does her desert blessings ability.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Luck

Primary Weapon: Chakrams

Type: High Flora

Night Lord

Claws out. Image via Nexon

The Night Lord is precise, highly mobile, and uses claws to deal a lot of damage.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Luck

Primary Weapon: Claws

Type: Explorer/Thief

Night Walker

Dark and brooding. Image via Nexon

Night Walkers can call on Umbra, the spirit of darkness, to assist them on the battlefield.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Luck

Primary Weapon: Claws

Type: Cygnus Knight

Phantom

Shape changer. Image via Nexon

The Phantom class is crafty, as it can copy the skills of different archetypes.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Luck

Primary Weapon: Cane

Type: Hero

Xenon

I whip my blade back and forth. Image via Nexon

Xenon can equip Pirate and Thief gear, even if they don’t have the stats required. They also use a unique energy supply alongside Mana.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium

Primary Attribute: Strength, Dexterity, Luck

Primary Weapon: Whip Blade

Type: Resistance

Shadower

Daggers in the dark. Image via Nexon

Attack and defense are well-balanced with the Shadower, as they use wield daggers and shields.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Luck

Primary Weapon: Dagger and Shield

Type: Explorer/Thief

Warrior

The warrior class favors strength as its primary stat and can wield heavier weapons and defensive shields.

Aran

Aran is cold as ice. Image via Nexon

Aran uses a polearm alongside her ice powers to freeze enemies, but she can also land consecutive hits to accumulate combos.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Polearm

Type: Hero

Adele

Adele’s Aether Swords are controlled with her magic. Image via Nexon

Wielding Aether Swords, Adele combines strength with magic to guide her swords to her will.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Bladecaster

Type: High Flora

Blaster

About to start blastin’. Image via Nexon

Blaster has two heavy weapons that can be used to defeat enemies to charge their Dynamo gauge.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Arm Cannon

Type: Resistance

Special: Dynamo gauge that is used to activate his powerful skills.

Dark Knight

Facing the darkness. Image via Nexon

This subclass focuses on dealing heavy damage with destructive abilities, though their high HP also makes them a strong defensive subclass, too.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Spear or Polearm

Type: Explorer/Warrior

Dawn Warrior

By the sun and the moon. Image via Nexon

Channeling the power of the moon and sun, the Dawn Warrior can mix and match skills.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Very High/Low

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: One or Two-Handed Sword

Type: Cygnus Knight

Demon Avenger

No Mana, no problem. Image via Nexon

The Demon Avenger uses HP for skills, so they don’t have Mana. They can use certain skills—like Life Sap—to counteract the fact that they have to spend HP.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Extremely High/None

Primary Attribute: Hit Points

Primary Weapon: Desperado (Special Sword)

Type: Resistance

Special: Uses HP to activate skills

Demon Slayer

The fury of demons unleashed. Image via Nexon

The Demon Slayer has a special gauge called Demon Fury—rather than Mana—that charges by damaging enemies.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Blunt Weapon or One-Handed Axe

Type: Resistance

Hayato

He has the power of god and anime on his side. Image via Nexon

Hayato has a special katana to perform quick, lethal attacks that can create various combos.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium-High/Medium-Low

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Katana

Type: Sengoku

Hero

A generic hero, but that’s okay. Image via Nexon

The Hero wields both one and two-handed weapons that deal significant damage all at once.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Sword or Axe

Type: Explorer/Warrior

Kaiser

That’s an anime sword if I ever saw one. Image via Nexon

Kaiser can perform deadly attacks with his two-handed sword, but he also moves rapidly around the battlefield.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Two-Handed Sword

Type: Nova

Mihile

Mihile cuts a knightly figure. Image via Nexon

Mihile is your typical sword and shield warrior, though you can upgrade his Soul Shield to be even stronger.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Very High/Low

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: One-Handed Sword

Type: Cygnus Knight

Paladin

A pretty typical Paladin. Image via Nexon

This subclass is much like your typical Paladin, specializing in defense, tanking enemies, and supporting teammates.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Blunt Weapon or Sword

Type: Explorer/Warrior

Zero

Alpha and Beta come together as Zero. Image via Nexon

Zero is technically two characters that come together as one. Zero uses a gauge called Time Force rather than Mana, and both have their own Time Force and HP meters.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/None

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Lapis and Lazuli (Special Swords)

Type: Transcendent

Special: Uses unique Time Force gauge

Bowman

Bowmen are ranged attackers that are quick, nimble, and precise with their weapons.

Bowmaster

A typical ranged bow and arrow class. Image via Nexon

The perfect, speedy all-rounder for those who enjoy ranged characters.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Dexterity

Primary Weapon: Bow

Type: Explorer/Bowman

Kain

A cursed subclass. Image via Nexon

Kain wields an ancient, cursed power alongside his signature Whispershot weapon.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Dexterity

Primary Weapon: Whispershot

Type: Nova

Marksman

Accuracy is key with the Marksman subclass. Image via Nexon

The Marksman favors pinpoint accuracy with its crossbow above all else.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Dexterity

Primary Weapon: Crossbow

Type: Explorer/Bowman

Mercedes

She gets a unicorn at level 50. Enough said. Image via Nexon

Mercedes is an agile elf who wields Dual Bowguns. She can become even more nimble when she reaches level 50 and unlocks a rideable unicorn.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Dexterity

Primary Weapon: Dual Bowguns

Type: Hero

Pathfinder

Shadow curses galore. Image via Nexon

The nomadic, wandering Pathfinder uses an Ancient Bow and shadow magic to cause chaos amongst her enemies.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Dexterity

Primary Weapon: Ancient Bow

Type: Explorer/Bowman

Wild Hunter

How to train your jaguar. Image via Nexon

This subclass is well suited for those who enjoy animal companions thanks to the trainable and tameable jaguar war mount.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Dexterity

Primary Weapon: Dual Crossbow and Jaguar

Type: Resistance

Wind Archer

Embrace the wind. Image via Nexon

Wind Archers are bonded with the spirit of the wind, so their powers revolve around the wind element.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Dexterity

Primary Weapon: Bow

Type: Cygnus Knight

Pirate

You can probably take a guess as to what kind of class the Pirate archetype is. If you were thinking adventurous swashbucklers and daring rogues, you would be absolutely correct.

Angelic Buster

The Soul Battery can be charged by defeating enemies. Image via Nexon

Angelic Buster uses a Soul Ring as a shield and a Soul Shooter as a weapon. They also use Soul Battery powers rather than Mana.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/N/A

Primary Attribute: Dexterity

Primary Weapon: Soul Shooter

Type: Nova

Special: Soul Battery power instead of Mana

Ark

Show off your dark side. Image via Nexon

Ark uses a fist weapon to perform strong attacks, but also utilizes the Abyssal Path skill that allows him to channel dark energy.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Knuckles

Type: Flora

Buccaneer

Crack those knuckles. Image via Nexon

The Buccaneer is a great all-rounder, focusing on survivability and high damage with their fist weapon.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Knuckle

Type: Explorer/Pirate

Cannoneer

A hand cannon and a monkey friend. What’s not to like? Image via Nexon

The hand cannon is the weapon of choice for the Cannoneer, but they can also buff their allies via the Pirate Blessing skill.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Hand Cannon

Type: Explorer/Pirate

Corsair

Ahoy mateys. Image via Nexon

Along with using guns, the Corsair subclass can also summon their crewmates to help them in battle.

Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium

Primary Attribute: Dexterity

Primary Weapon: Gun

Type: Explorer/Pirate

Mechanic

Suit up in your personal mech. Image via Nexon

The Mechanic incorporates tech into their abilities as the player pilots a mech suit with futuristic gadgets.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium

Primary Attribute: Dexterity

Primary Weapon: Gun and Mech

Type: Resistance

Shade

Spiritual beings aplenty. Image via Nexon

Shade is a Pirate subclass that uses knuckles, but can also summon different kinds of spirits into battle.

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Knuckle

Type: Hero

Thunder Breaker

Yeet some sharks with the Thunder Breaker. Image via Nexon

Thunder Breakers have a passion for storms and are blessed by the spirit of lightning. Using knuckles as their primary weapon, Thunder Breakers also have a unique ability to throw sharks, because why not?

Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium

Primary Attribute: Strength

Primary Weapon: Knuckles

Type: Cygnus Knight

So, there’s everything you need to know about every class in MapleStory from developer Nexon. There is a class and subclass for every kind of player, so why not jump in and start your own unique playthrough?