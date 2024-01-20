All MapleStory classes

Which will you choose?

An image of some of the subclasses from MapleStory
Originally released in Korea and Japan more than 20 years ago, MapleStory quickly became a popular free-to-play fantasy MMORPG worldwide. 

Players pick their class when creating a MapleStory character, but it can be difficult to choose if you are unsure of the branching subclasses—also known as job advancements—that extend beyond the initial core class. With this in mind, we’ll look at all the available classes in MapleStory, including the main classes, their job advancements, and abilities.

Magician

As the name suggests, the Magician class focuses on wielding magic in both combat and support roles. 

Battle Mage

Promotional artwork of the Battle Mage class from MapleStory.
The Battle Mage specializes in close-quarters melee combat, but can also cast auras to help teammates.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/High
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: Staff
  • Type: Resistance

Beast Tamer

Promotional artwork of the Beast Tamer class from MapleStory.
This class lets you summon a hawk, a bear, a snow leopard, and a cat companion, with each having a different attack mode. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/High
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: Scepter
  • Type: Beast Tamer

Bishop

Promotional artwork of the Bishop class from MapleStory.
The Bishop is all about healing and support abilities along with Holy Elemental skills.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: Wand/ Staff
  • Type: Explorer/Magician

Blaze Wizard

Promotional artwork of the Blaze Wizard class from MapleStory.
These powerful wizards can control and command fire to set the battlefield ablaze.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: Wand/Staff
  • Type: Cygnus Knight

Evan

Promotional artwork of Evan from MapleStory.
Evan’s skills revolve around his bond with Mir the Dragon, with the dragonling growing as Evan levels up. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: Wand/Staff
  • Type: Hero

Fire Poison

Promotional artwork of the Fire Poison class from MapleStory.
The Fire Poison mage attacks using a range of fire and poison-based attacks.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: Wand/Staff
  • Type: Explorer/Magician

Ice Lightning

Promotional artwork of the Ice Lightning class from MapleStory.
The Ice Lightning mage deals significant damage thanks to their devastating ice and lightning powers. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: Wand/Staff
  • Type: Explorer/Magician

Illium

Promotional artwork of Illium from MapleStory.
Illium’s main form of attack is via his Lucent Gauntlet, but he can also fly with his Lucent Wings. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: Lucent Gauntlet
  • Type: Flora

Kanna

Promotional artwork of Kanna from MapleStory.
Kanna’s main weapon is her magical fan, but she has a spirit fox familiar too, and can summon ghost-like wraiths. She can also quickly regenerate Mana. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Low
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: Fan
  • Type: Sengoku
  • Special: Unique Mana system

Kinesis

Promotional artwork of Kinesis from MapleStory.
Kinesis uses telekinesis to throw objects at enemies. This subclass can also earn unique Kinesis Psychic Points to power up various skills. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: PSY Limiter
  • Type: Magician
  • Special: Psychic points used to activate ultimate skills

Lara

Promotional artwork of Lara from MapleStory.
Lara uses her connection to nature and the land spirits to channel a range of nature-based abilities in battle. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Low/High
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: Wand
  • Type: Anima

Luminous

Promotional artwork of Luminous from MapleStory.
Luminous can switch between dark and light magic, both of which are available in two different modes. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/High
  • Primary Attribute: Intelligence
  • Primary Weapon: Shining Rod
  • Type: Hero

Thief

Sneaky and agile, thieves prefer to use stealth to attack from the shadows, hide from enemies, or evade them entirely. 

Cadena

Promotional artwork of Cadena from MapleStory.
Cadena uses her Chain weapon to pull enemies to the ground. She can also use it to get closer to enemies. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Luck
  • Primary Weapon: Chain
  • Type: Nova

Dual Blade

Promotional artwork of the Dual Blade class from MapleStory.
Dual Blade subclasses wield two weapons. They’re also known for having one of the highest dodge rates in MapleStory

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Luck
  • Primary Weapon: Dagger and Katara
  • Type: Explorer/Thief

Hoyoung

Promotional artwork of Hoyoung from MapleStory.
This roguish character is an Anima Thief who uses a Ritual Fan as his main weapon.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Luck
  • Primary Weapon: Ritual Fan
  • Type: Anima

Khali

Promotional artwork of Khali from MapleStory.
Khali’s speed and dual-wielded Chakrams make her a formidable opponent, as does her desert blessings ability.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Luck
  • Primary Weapon: Chakrams
  • Type: High Flora

Night Lord

Promotional artwork of Night Lord from MapleStory.
The Night Lord is precise, highly mobile, and uses claws to deal a lot of damage. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Luck
  • Primary Weapon: Claws
  • Type: Explorer/Thief

Night Walker

Promotional artwork of Night Walker from MapleStory.
Night Walkers can call on Umbra, the spirit of darkness, to assist them on the battlefield. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Luck
  • Primary Weapon: Claws 
  • Type: Cygnus Knight

Phantom

Promotional artwork of Phantom from MapleStory.
The Phantom class is crafty, as it can copy the skills of different archetypes. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Luck
  • Primary Weapon: Cane
  • Type: Hero

Xenon

Promotional artwork of Xenon from MapleStory.
Xenon can equip Pirate and Thief gear, even if they don’t have the stats required. They also use a unique energy supply alongside Mana. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Strength, Dexterity, Luck
  • Primary Weapon: Whip Blade
  • Type: Resistance

Shadower

Promotional artwork of Shadower from MapleStory.
Attack and defense are well-balanced with the Shadower, as they use wield daggers and shields.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Luck
  • Primary Weapon: Dagger and Shield
  • Type: Explorer/Thief

Warrior

The warrior class favors strength as its primary stat and can wield heavier weapons and defensive shields. 

Aran

Promotional artwork of Aran from MapleStory.
Aran uses a polearm alongside her ice powers to freeze enemies, but she can also land consecutive hits to accumulate combos. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Polearm
  • Type: Hero

Adele

Promotional artwork of Adele from MapleStory.
Wielding Aether Swords, Adele combines strength with magic to guide her swords to her will.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Bladecaster
  • Type: High Flora

Blaster

Promotional artwork of Blaster from MapleStory.
Blaster has two heavy weapons that can be used to defeat enemies to charge their Dynamo gauge. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Arm Cannon
  • Type: Resistance
  • Special: Dynamo gauge that is used to activate his powerful skills. 

Dark Knight

Promotional artwork of the Dark Knight from MapleStory.
This subclass focuses on dealing heavy damage with destructive abilities, though their high HP also makes them a strong defensive subclass, too. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Spear or Polearm
  • Type: Explorer/Warrior

Dawn Warrior

Promotional artwork of the Dawn Warrior from MapleStory.
Channeling the power of the moon and sun, the Dawn Warrior can mix and match skills.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Very High/Low
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: One or Two-Handed Sword
  • Type: Cygnus Knight

Demon Avenger

Promotional artwork of the Demon Avenger from MapleStory.
The Demon Avenger uses HP for skills, so they don’t have Mana. They can use certain skills—like Life Sap—to counteract the fact that they have to spend HP. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Extremely High/None
  • Primary Attribute: Hit Points
  • Primary Weapon: Desperado (Special Sword)
  • Type: Resistance
  • Special: Uses HP to activate skills

Demon Slayer

Promotional artwork of the Demon Slayer from MapleStory.
The Demon Slayer has a special gauge called Demon Fury—rather than Mana—that charges by damaging enemies. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Blunt Weapon or One-Handed Axe
  • Type: Resistance

Hayato

Promotional artwork of Hayato from MapleStory.
Hayato has a special katana to perform quick, lethal attacks that can create various combos. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium-High/Medium-Low
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Katana
  • Type: Sengoku

Hero

Promotional artwork of Hero from MapleStory.
The Hero wields both one and two-handed weapons that deal significant damage all at once. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Sword or Axe
  • Type: Explorer/Warrior

Kaiser

Promotional artwork of Kaiser from MapleStory.
Kaiser can perform deadly attacks with his two-handed sword, but he also moves rapidly around the battlefield.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Two-Handed Sword
  • Type: Nova

Mihile

Promotional artwork of Mihile from MapleStory.
Mihile is your typical sword and shield warrior, though you can upgrade his Soul Shield to be even stronger. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Very High/Low
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: One-Handed Sword
  • Type: Cygnus Knight

Paladin

Promotional artwork of the Paladin from MapleStory.
This subclass is much like your typical Paladin, specializing in defense, tanking enemies, and supporting teammates. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Blunt Weapon or Sword
  • Type: Explorer/Warrior

Zero

Promotional artwork of Zero from MapleStory.
Zero is technically two characters that come together as one. Zero uses a gauge called Time Force rather than Mana, and both have their own Time Force and HP meters. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/None
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Lapis and Lazuli (Special Swords)
  • Type: Transcendent
  • Special: Uses unique Time Force gauge

Bowman 

Bowmen are ranged attackers that are quick, nimble, and precise with their weapons.

Bowmaster

Promotional artwork of the Bowmaster from MapleStory.
The perfect, speedy all-rounder for those who enjoy ranged characters.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Dexterity
  • Primary Weapon: Bow
  • Type: Explorer/Bowman

Kain

Promotional artwork of Kain from MapleStory.
Kain wields an ancient, cursed power alongside his signature Whispershot weapon.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Dexterity
  • Primary Weapon: Whispershot
  • Type: Nova

Marksman

Promotional artwork of the Marksman from MapleStory.
The Marksman favors pinpoint accuracy with its crossbow above all else.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Dexterity
  • Primary Weapon: Crossbow
  • Type: Explorer/Bowman

Mercedes

Promotional artwork of Mercedes from MapleStory.
Mercedes is an agile elf who wields Dual Bowguns. She can become even more nimble when she reaches level 50 and unlocks a rideable unicorn.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Dexterity
  • Primary Weapon: Dual Bowguns
  • Type: Hero

Pathfinder

Promotional artwork of Pathfinder from MapleStory.
The nomadic, wandering Pathfinder uses an Ancient Bow and shadow magic to cause chaos amongst her enemies. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Dexterity
  • Primary Weapon: Ancient Bow
  • Type: Explorer/Bowman

Wild Hunter

Promotional artwork of the Wild Hunter from MapleStory.
This subclass is well suited for those who enjoy animal companions thanks to the trainable and tameable jaguar war mount. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Dexterity
  • Primary Weapon: Dual Crossbow and Jaguar
  • Type: Resistance

Wind Archer

Promotional artwork of the Wind Archer from MapleStory.
Wind Archers are bonded with the spirit of the wind, so their powers revolve around the wind element. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Dexterity
  • Primary Weapon: Bow
  • Type: Cygnus Knight

Pirate

You can probably take a guess as to what kind of class the Pirate archetype is. If you were thinking adventurous swashbucklers and daring rogues, you would be absolutely correct. 

Angelic Buster

Promotional artwork of Angelic Buster from MapleStory.
Angelic Buster uses a Soul Ring as a shield and a Soul Shooter as a weapon. They also use Soul Battery powers rather than Mana. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/N/A
  • Primary Attribute: Dexterity
  • Primary Weapon: Soul Shooter
  • Type: Nova
  • Special: Soul Battery power instead of Mana

Ark

Promotional artwork of Ark from MapleStory.
Ark uses a fist weapon to perform strong attacks, but also utilizes the Abyssal Path skill that allows him to channel dark energy. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Low
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Knuckles
  • Type: Flora

Buccaneer

Promotional artwork of Buccaneer from MapleStory.
The Buccaneer is a great all-rounder, focusing on survivability and high damage with their fist weapon.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Knuckle
  • Type: Explorer/Pirate

Cannoneer

Promotional artwork of the Cannoneer from MapleStory.
The hand cannon is the weapon of choice for the Cannoneer, but they can also buff their allies via the Pirate Blessing skill. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Hand Cannon
  • Type: Explorer/Pirate

Corsair

Promotional artwork of the Corsair from MapleStory.
Along with using guns, the Corsair subclass can also summon their crewmates to help them in battle. 

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: Medium/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Dexterity
  • Primary Weapon: Gun
  • Type: Explorer/Pirate

Mechanic

Promotional artwork of the Mechanic from MapleStory.
The Mechanic incorporates tech into their abilities as the player pilots a mech suit with futuristic gadgets.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Dexterity
  • Primary Weapon: Gun and Mech
  • Type: Resistance

Shade

Promotional artwork of Shade from MapleStory.
Shade is a Pirate subclass that uses knuckles, but can also summon different kinds of spirits into battle.

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Knuckle
  • Type: Hero

Thunder Breaker

Promotional artwork of the Thunder Breaker from MapleStory.
Thunder Breakers have a passion for storms and are blessed by the spirit of lightning. Using knuckles as their primary weapon, Thunder Breakers also have a unique ability to throw sharks, because why not?

  • Hit Points/Mana Points: High/Medium
  • Primary Attribute: Strength
  • Primary Weapon: Knuckles
  • Type: Cygnus Knight

So, there’s everything you need to know about every class in MapleStory from developer Nexon. There is a class and subclass for every kind of player, so why not jump in and start your own unique playthrough?

