MapleStory Inner Ability guide: Best ability for each class

In MapleStory, your goal is to enhance your character and unlock their potential. To do that, your Inner Ability is essential because it can boost your damage, crit rate, or attack speed. However, not all Inner Abilities are suited for every class, and each has its best ability.
Here are the best abilities for each class in MapleStory.
MapleStory: Best Inner Ability for all classes
The best Inner Ability for all classes in MapleStory differs because each class has specific requirements and stats to boost. Your ultimate goal is to get Legendary tier-Inner Abilities. However, rolling for them can be challenging due to their low odds. Thankfully, as far as we know, these weren’t affected by lower probability rates like the cubes.
These are the best inner abilities for the classes within the Bowman, Warriors, Pirates, Magician, and Thieves class categories.
Best Inner Abilities for Bowman
|Class
|Line one
|Line two
|Line three
|Bowmaster
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Critical Rate
|Attack plus 21 / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status
|Kain
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Critical Rate
|Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status
|Marksman
|Plus one Attack Speed
|10 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Critical Rate
|Mercedes
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Critical Rate
|Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) / Plus one Attack Speed
|Pathfinder
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Critical Rate
|Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|Wind Hunter
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Critical Rate
|Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|Wind Archer
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Critical Rate
|Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
Best Inner Abilities for Magician
|Class
|Line one
|Line two
|Line three
|Battle Mage
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Crit Rate / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|Magic Attack plus 21
|Beast Tamer
|20 percent CD skip
|38 percent Buff Duration
|10 percent Boss Damage
|Bishop
|Plus one Attack Speed
|38 percent Buff Duration / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|10 percent Boss Damage
|Blaze Wizard
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Crit Rate
|38 percent Buff Duration
|Evan
|Plus one Attack Speed
|10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit Rate
|Magic Attack plus 21
|Fire/Poison Mage
|Plus one Attack Speed
|38 percent Buff Duration
|20 percent Crit Rate
|Ice/Lightning Mage
|Plus one Attack Speed
|38 percent Buff Duration
|20 percent Crit Rate
|Illium
|Plus one Attack Speed
|10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit Rate
|Magic Attack plus 21
|Kanna
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Crit Rate / 15 percent Drop Rate (if you’re farming)
|Magic Attack plus 21
|Kinesis
|Plus one Attack Speed
|20 percent Crit Rate
|10 percent Boss Damage
|Lara
|Plus one Passive Skills
|20 percent Crit Rate
|10 percent Boss Damage
|Luminous
|Plus one Attack Speed
|38 percent Buff Duration / 20 percent Crit Rate
|10 percent Boss Damage
Best Inner Abilities for Pirates
|Class
|Line one
|Line two
|Line three
|Angelic Buster
|Plus one Attack Speed
|20 percent Crit Rate
|10 percent Boss Damage
|Ark
|Plus one Passive Skills
|10 percent Boss Damage
|10 percent CD Skip
|Buccaneer
|20 percent Boss Damage
|Attack plus 21
|20 percent Crit Rate
|Cannoneer
|Plus one Attack Speed
|20 percent Crit Rate
|10 percent Boss Damage
|Corsair
|20 percent Boss Damage
|8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) / 20 percent Crit Rate
|Attack plus 21
|Mechanic
|Plus one Passive Skills
|Attack plus 21 / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|10 percent Boss Damage
|Shade
|20 percent Boss Damage / Plus one Attack Speed
|20 percent Crit Rate / 10 percent Boss Damage (if you take boss damage in line one)
|Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|Thunder Breaker
|20 percent Boss Damage
|Attack plus 21
|20 percent Crit Rate
Jett characters will be disabled and removed from MapleStory in Feb. 2024.
Best Inner Abilities for Thieves
|Class
|Line one
|Line two
|Line three
|Cadena
|20 percent CD skip
|Attack plus 21
|10 percent Boss Damage
|Dual Blade
|20 percent Boss Damage
|38 percent Buff Duration
|10 percent CD skip / 20 percent Crit Rate
|Ho Young
|Plus one to Passive Skills
|38 percent Buff Duration / 10 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Crit Rate
|Khali
|20 percent CD skip
|10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit Rate
|8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|Night Lord
|20 percent Boss Damage
|8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|Attack plus 21
|Night Walker
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Crit Rate
|Attack plus 21
|Phantom
|20 percent Boss Damage
|38 percent Buff Duration / 20 percent Crit Rate
|Attack plus 21
|Shadower
|20 percent Boss Damage
|Attack plus 21
|20 percent Crit Rate
|Xenon
|Plus one Attack Speed
|38 percent Buff Duration / 20 percent Crit Rate
|10 percent Boss Damage
Best Inner Abilities for Warriors
|Class
|Line one
|Line two
|Line three
|Adele
|20 percent CD skip
|20 percent Crit Rate
|10 percent Boss Damage
|Aran
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Crit Rate
|8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|Blaster
|Plus one to Passive Skills
|10 percent Boss Damage
|Plus 21 Attack
|Dark Knight
|Plus one to Attack Speed
|38 percent Buff Duration
|Plus 21 Attack / 10 percent Boss Damage
|Dawn Warrior
|20 percent Boss Damage
|Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|20 percent Crit Rate
|Demon Avenger
|Plus one to Attack Speed
|10 percent CD skip
|20 percent Crit Rate
|Demon Slayer
|20 percent CD skip / 20 percent Boss Damage
|38 percent Buff Duration
|10 percent Boss Damage / Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (if you chose Boss Damage in line one)
|Hayato
|20 percent Boss Damage
|20 percent Crit Rate
|Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|Hero
|Plus one to Attack Speed
|20 percent Crit Rate
|10 percent Boss Damage
|Kaiser
|Plus one to Attack Speed
|38 percent Buff Duration
|20 percent Crit Rate
|Mihile
|20 percent Boss Damage
|Plus 21 Attack / 20 percent Crit Rate
|Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
|Paladin
|Plus one to Attack Speed
|10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit Rate
|Plus 21 Attack
|Zero
|20 percent CD skip or 20 percent boss damage (the latter is best if you’re mainly playing solo)
|10 percent CD skip / 10 percent Boss Damage
|Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
There are several classes for you to choose from in MapleStory, and these are the best Inner Abilities for each one.