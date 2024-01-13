MapleStory Inner Ability guide: Best ability for each class

Awaken their Inner Abilities!

In MapleStory, your goal is to enhance your character and unlock their potential. To do that, your Inner Ability is essential because it can boost your damage, crit rate, or attack speed. However, not all Inner Abilities are suited for every class, and each has its best ability.

Here are the best abilities for each class in MapleStory.

MapleStory: Best Inner Ability for all classes

The best Inner Ability for all classes in MapleStory differs because each class has specific requirements and stats to boost. Your ultimate goal is to get Legendary tier-Inner Abilities. However, rolling for them can be challenging due to their low odds. Thankfully, as far as we know, these weren’t affected by lower probability rates like the cubes.

These are the best inner abilities for the classes within the Bowman, Warriors, Pirates, Magician, and Thieves class categories.

Best Inner Abilities for Bowman

ClassLine oneLine twoLine three
Bowmaster20 percent Boss Damage20 percent Critical RateAttack plus 21 / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status
Kain20 percent Boss Damage20 percent Critical RateEight percent damage against Abnormal Status
MarksmanPlus one Attack Speed10 percent Boss Damage20 percent Critical Rate
Mercedes20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Critical RateEight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) / Plus one Attack Speed
Pathfinder20 percent Boss Damage20 percent Critical RateEight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
Wind Hunter20 percent Boss Damage20 percent Critical RateEight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
Wind Archer20 percent Boss Damage20 percent Critical RateEight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)

Best Inner Abilities for Magician

ClassLine oneLine twoLine three
Battle Mage20 percent Boss Damage20 percent Crit Rate / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)Magic Attack plus 21
Beast Tamer20 percent CD skip38 percent Buff Duration10 percent Boss Damage
BishopPlus one Attack Speed38 percent Buff Duration / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)10 percent Boss Damage
Blaze Wizard20 percent Boss Damage20 percent Crit Rate38 percent Buff Duration
EvanPlus one Attack Speed10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit RateMagic Attack plus 21
Fire/Poison MagePlus one Attack Speed38 percent Buff Duration 20 percent Crit Rate
Ice/Lightning MagePlus one Attack Speed38 percent Buff Duration20 percent Crit Rate
IlliumPlus one Attack Speed10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit RateMagic Attack plus 21
Kanna20 percent Boss Damage20 percent Crit Rate / 15 percent Drop Rate (if you’re farming)Magic Attack plus 21
KinesisPlus one Attack Speed20 percent Crit Rate10 percent Boss Damage
LaraPlus one Passive Skills20 percent Crit Rate10 percent Boss Damage
LuminousPlus one Attack Speed38 percent Buff Duration / 20 percent Crit Rate10 percent Boss Damage

Best Inner Abilities for Pirates

ClassLine oneLine twoLine three
Angelic BusterPlus one Attack Speed20 percent Crit Rate10 percent Boss Damage
ArkPlus one Passive Skills10 percent Boss Damage10 percent CD Skip
Buccaneer20 percent Boss DamageAttack plus 2120 percent Crit Rate
CannoneerPlus one Attack Speed20 percent Crit Rate10 percent Boss Damage
Corsair20 percent Boss Damage8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) / 20 percent Crit RateAttack plus 21
MechanicPlus one Passive SkillsAttack plus 21 / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)10 percent Boss Damage
Shade20 percent Boss Damage / Plus one Attack Speed20 percent Crit Rate / 10 percent Boss Damage (if you take boss damage in line one)Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
Thunder Breaker20 percent Boss DamageAttack plus 2120 percent Crit Rate
What about the Jett class?

Jett characters will be disabled and removed from MapleStory in Feb. 2024.

Best Inner Abilities for Thieves

ClassLine oneLine twoLine three
Cadena20 percent CD skipAttack plus 2110 percent Boss Damage
Dual Blade20 percent Boss Damage38 percent Buff Duration10 percent CD skip / 20 percent Crit Rate
Ho YoungPlus one to Passive Skills38 percent Buff Duration / 10 percent Boss Damage20 percent Crit Rate
Khali20 percent CD skip10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit Rate8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
Night Lord20 percent Boss Damage8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)Attack plus 21
Night Walker20 percent Boss Damage20 percent Crit RateAttack plus 21
Phantom20 percent Boss Damage38 percent Buff Duration / 20 percent Crit RateAttack plus 21
Shadower20 percent Boss DamageAttack plus 2120 percent Crit Rate
XenonPlus one Attack Speed38 percent Buff Duration / 20 percent Crit Rate10 percent Boss Damage

Best Inner Abilities for Warriors

ClassLine oneLine twoLine three
Adele20 percent CD skip20 percent Crit Rate10 percent Boss Damage
Aran20 percent Boss Damage20 percent Crit Rate8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
BlasterPlus one to Passive Skills10 percent Boss DamagePlus 21 Attack
Dark KnightPlus one to Attack Speed38 percent Buff DurationPlus 21 Attack / 10 percent Boss Damage
Dawn Warrior20 percent Boss DamageEight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)20 percent Crit Rate
Demon AvengerPlus one to Attack Speed10 percent CD skip20 percent Crit Rate
Demon Slayer20 percent CD skip / 20 percent Boss Damage38 percent Buff Duration10 percent Boss Damage / Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (if you chose Boss Damage in line one)
Hayato20 percent Boss Damage20 percent Crit RateEight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
HeroPlus one to Attack Speed20 percent Crit Rate10 percent Boss Damage
KaiserPlus one to Attack Speed38 percent Buff Duration20 percent Crit Rate
Mihile20 percent Boss DamagePlus 21 Attack / 20 percent Crit RateEight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)
PaladinPlus one to Attack Speed10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit RatePlus 21 Attack
Zero20 percent CD skip or 20 percent boss damage (the latter is best if you’re mainly playing solo)10 percent CD skip / 10 percent Boss DamageEight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)

There are several classes for you to choose from in MapleStory, and these are the best Inner Abilities for each one.

