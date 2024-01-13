MapleStory Inner Ability guide: Best ability for each class

In MapleStory, your goal is to enhance your character and unlock their potential. To do that, your Inner Ability is essential because it can boost your damage, crit rate, or attack speed. However, not all Inner Abilities are suited for every class, and each has its best ability.

Here are the best abilities for each class in MapleStory.

MapleStory: Best Inner Ability for all classes

The best Inner Ability for all classes in MapleStory differs because each class has specific requirements and stats to boost. Your ultimate goal is to get Legendary tier-Inner Abilities. However, rolling for them can be challenging due to their low odds. Thankfully, as far as we know, these weren’t affected by lower probability rates like the cubes.

These are the best inner abilities for the classes within the Bowman, Warriors, Pirates, Magician, and Thieves class categories.

Best Inner Abilities for Bowman

Class Line one Line two Line three Bowmaster 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Critical Rate Attack plus 21 / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status Kain 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Critical Rate Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status Marksman Plus one Attack Speed 10 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Critical Rate Mercedes 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Critical Rate Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) / Plus one Attack Speed Pathfinder 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Critical Rate Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) Wind Hunter 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Critical Rate Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) Wind Archer 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Critical Rate Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)

Best Inner Abilities for Magician

Class Line one Line two Line three Battle Mage 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Crit Rate / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) Magic Attack plus 21 Beast Tamer 20 percent CD skip 38 percent Buff Duration 10 percent Boss Damage Bishop Plus one Attack Speed 38 percent Buff Duration / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) 10 percent Boss Damage Blaze Wizard 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Crit Rate 38 percent Buff Duration Evan Plus one Attack Speed 10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit Rate Magic Attack plus 21 Fire/Poison Mage Plus one Attack Speed 38 percent Buff Duration 20 percent Crit Rate Ice/Lightning Mage Plus one Attack Speed 38 percent Buff Duration 20 percent Crit Rate Illium Plus one Attack Speed 10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit Rate Magic Attack plus 21 Kanna 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Crit Rate / 15 percent Drop Rate (if you’re farming) Magic Attack plus 21 Kinesis Plus one Attack Speed 20 percent Crit Rate 10 percent Boss Damage Lara Plus one Passive Skills 20 percent Crit Rate 10 percent Boss Damage Luminous Plus one Attack Speed 38 percent Buff Duration / 20 percent Crit Rate 10 percent Boss Damage

Best Inner Abilities for Pirates

Class Line one Line two Line three Angelic Buster Plus one Attack Speed 20 percent Crit Rate 10 percent Boss Damage Ark Plus one Passive Skills 10 percent Boss Damage 10 percent CD Skip Buccaneer 20 percent Boss Damage Attack plus 21 20 percent Crit Rate Cannoneer Plus one Attack Speed 20 percent Crit Rate 10 percent Boss Damage Corsair 20 percent Boss Damage 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) / 20 percent Crit Rate Attack plus 21 Mechanic Plus one Passive Skills Attack plus 21 / 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) 10 percent Boss Damage Shade 20 percent Boss Damage / Plus one Attack Speed 20 percent Crit Rate / 10 percent Boss Damage (if you take boss damage in line one) Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) Thunder Breaker 20 percent Boss Damage Attack plus 21 20 percent Crit Rate

What about the Jett class? Jett characters will be disabled and removed from MapleStory in Feb. 2024.

Best Inner Abilities for Thieves

Class Line one Line two Line three Cadena 20 percent CD skip Attack plus 21 10 percent Boss Damage Dual Blade 20 percent Boss Damage 38 percent Buff Duration 10 percent CD skip / 20 percent Crit Rate Ho Young Plus one to Passive Skills 38 percent Buff Duration / 10 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Crit Rate Khali 20 percent CD skip 10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit Rate 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) Night Lord 20 percent Boss Damage 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) Attack plus 21 Night Walker 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Crit Rate Attack plus 21 Phantom 20 percent Boss Damage 38 percent Buff Duration / 20 percent Crit Rate Attack plus 21 Shadower 20 percent Boss Damage Attack plus 21 20 percent Crit Rate Xenon Plus one Attack Speed 38 percent Buff Duration / 20 percent Crit Rate 10 percent Boss Damage

Best Inner Abilities for Warriors

Class Line one Line two Line three Adele 20 percent CD skip 20 percent Crit Rate 10 percent Boss Damage Aran 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Crit Rate 8 percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) Blaster Plus one to Passive Skills 10 percent Boss Damage Plus 21 Attack Dark Knight Plus one to Attack Speed 38 percent Buff Duration Plus 21 Attack / 10 percent Boss Damage Dawn Warrior 20 percent Boss Damage Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) 20 percent Crit Rate Demon Avenger Plus one to Attack Speed 10 percent CD skip 20 percent Crit Rate Demon Slayer 20 percent CD skip / 20 percent Boss Damage 38 percent Buff Duration 10 percent Boss Damage / Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (if you chose Boss Damage in line one) Hayato 20 percent Boss Damage 20 percent Crit Rate Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) Hero Plus one to Attack Speed 20 percent Crit Rate 10 percent Boss Damage Kaiser Plus one to Attack Speed 38 percent Buff Duration 20 percent Crit Rate Mihile 20 percent Boss Damage Plus 21 Attack / 20 percent Crit Rate Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed) Paladin Plus one to Attack Speed 10 percent Boss Damage / 20 percent Crit Rate Plus 21 Attack Zero 20 percent CD skip or 20 percent boss damage (the latter is best if you’re mainly playing solo) 10 percent CD skip / 10 percent Boss Damage Eight percent damage against Abnormal Status (Debuffed)

There are several classes for you to choose from in MapleStory, and these are the best Inner Abilities for each one.