Where to find all of these fine local businessmen.

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s latest addition to its list of games known for memorable boss battles. Since its launch, the game has become popular enough for players to attempt all sorts of challenges. With all of the flashy bosses and spells in the game, most players tend to forget the humble merchants who serve the people in the game.

Merchants are the lifeblood of Elden Ring’s thriving economy, which is already not in the best place it can be after The Shattering. No matter the circumstances, these merchants will not leave their posts and will do their best to serve any worthy Tarnished that find them, in return for runes of course.

There are more than 30 merchants in Elden Ring scattered across the various regions in the Lands Between. To make it easier, we will be grouping merchants that operate in similar locations together so that you can always find someone when you need to spend those hard-earned runes.

Not all merchants have the same stock, however, which is why we will also be listing what the merchants carry so that you can visit the nearby relevant ones. A lot of the general stock is still the same, so if you’re looking to replenish arrows and the like, you should get them at any merchant.

Each merchant will be represented by the stock they sell and their appropriate rune cost as well.

List of all Elden Ring merchant locations

Roundtable Hold

To start off, we head to the main hub location of Elden Ring, the Roundtable Hold. The merchants here are few but they are reliable enough to get you started. There are also a few unique merchants here that serve a purpose that no other merchants in the game can.

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

Since every merchant here lies in some part of the Roundtable Hold, the ethereal hub hidden between the clouds on the map is where you can find them.

1) Brother Corlyn

This is one of the merchants that sell unique items. In particular, he sells several incantations that you will need if you’re a Faith-based character.

Urgent Heal: 1,000

1,000 Heal: 1,500

1,500 Cure Poison: 1,000

1,000 Magic Fortification: 3,500

3,500 Flame Fortification: 3,000

3,000 Rejection: 1,500

1,500 Catch Flame: 600

600 Flame Sling: 800

800 Great Heal: 9,000

9,000 Lightning Fortification: 7,500

7,500 Discus of Light: 11,000

11,000 Immutable Shield: 13,000

Some of these incantations will be unlocked as you progress through the game.

2) D

The mysterious D only sells a couple of incantations.

Litany of Proper Death: 2,500

2,500 Order’s Blade: 3,000

3) Twin Maiden Husks

These crones do not speak; they simply sell you their wares.

Battle Axe: 800

800 Finger Seal: 800

800 Longbow: 1,200

1,200 Longsword: 1,000

1,000 Mace: 800

800 Rapier: 1,000

1,000 Short Spear: 600

600 Heater Shield: 1,500

1,500 Knight Set: 13,500 (total)

13,500 (total) Blue Cipher Ring: 1,000

1,000 Furled Finger’s Trick-Mirror: 5,000

5,000 Host’s Trick-Mirror: 5,000

5,000 Memory Stone: 3,000

3,000 3 x Swordstone Key: 4,000 each

4,000 each White Cipher Ring: 1,000

1,000 Dagger: 400

400 Scimitar: 600

600 5 x Rune Arc: 5,000 each

4) Sorcerer Rogier

Even though he initially appears in Stormveil Castle, after defeating Godrick the Grafted, Rogier will move to the Roundtable Hold.

Ash of War: Glintstone Pebble: 1,500

1,500 Ash of War: Carian Greatsword: 2,500

2,500 Ash of War: Spinning Weapon: 1,000

5) Finger Reader Enia

This crone sells you unique weapons and armor in exchange for Remembrances that you gain by defeating major bosses. Each Remembrance can be exchanged for unique weapons, armor, spells, or incantations depending on the boss you defeat.

6) Smithing Master Hewg

The final merchant in the Roundtable Hold simply upgrades your weapons and armor while allowing you to slot in Ashes of War.

Limgrave

The first major area in the Lands Between holds a few merchants. As expected of the starting area in the game, these merchants mostly sell general items that you will need on your journey as you progress through the game.

1) Merchant Kalé

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

The first merchant you will encounter when you follow the guidance of grace. A general merchant that sells unique items as well.

Telescope: 500

500 Crafting Kit: 300

300 Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [1]: 500

500 Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [2]: 500

500 Missionary’s Cookbook [1]: 1000

1000 Torch: 200

200 Large Leather Shield: 600

600 Chain Set: 4,500*

4,500* Note: Flask of Wondrous Physick: 200

200 Note: Waypoint Ruins: 200

The general items that he sells are similar to most other general merchants: Arrows, bolts, throwing daggers, cracked pots, smithing stones, and similar common items that can be found while traveling.

2) Nomadic Merchant (North Limgrave)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

One of the many Nomadic Merchants you will see scattered across the Lands Between.

Cracked Pot: 600

600 Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [3]: 500

500 Short Sword: 600

600 Halberd: 1,200

1,200 Bandit Mask: 1,500

1,500 Note: Flame Chariots: 300

3) Sorceress Sellen

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

You will find Sellen holed up in the basement of a ruined building. She will move to Raya Lucaria Academy after you complete her quest.

Glintstone Pebble: 1000

1000 Glintstone Stars: 3000

3000 Glintstone Arc: 1500

1500 Crystal Barrage: 1500

1500 Scholar’s Armament: 3000

3000 Scholar’s Shield: 2500

2500 Shard Spiral: 8,000

Sellen sells a lot of spells that will be useful for an Intelligence build.

4) Nomadic Merchant (Weeping Peninsula)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

This merchant can be found in South Limgrave.

Cracked Pot: 600

600 Stonesword Key: 2,000

2,000 Bastard Sword: 3,000

3,000 Light Crossbow: 1,500

1,500 Red Thorn Roundshield: 600

600 Round Shield: 1,000

1,000 Iron Set: 6,900 total

6,900 total Crimson Amber Medallion: 1,500

1,500 Note: Demi-human Mobs: 500

5) Knight Bernahl

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

This recusant knight can be found in West Limgrave before moving to Volcano Manor later on. He sells a lot of Ashes of War.

Ash of War: Stamp (Upward Cut): 1,500

1,500 Ash of War: Kick: 800

800 Ash of War: Endure: 600

600 Ash of War: War Cry: 800

800 Ash of War: Spinning Slash: 1,200

1,200 Ash of War: Impaling Thrust: 1,000

1,000 Ash of War: Quickstep: 800

800 Ash of War: Storm Blade: 1,800

1,800 Ash of War: Parry: 600

600 Ash of War: No Skill: 800

6) Gatekeeper Gostoc

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

This merchant is only accessible after you unlock the gatehouse in Stormveil Castle using the Rusty Key.

Caestus: 800

800 Buckler: 1,500

1,500 Bandit Set: 3500 total

7) Nomadic Merchant (East Limgrave)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

Another Nomadic Merchant, this time to the very east of Limgrave.

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [5]: 1,500

1,500 Armorer’s Cookbook [3]: 2,000

2,000 Hand Axe: 600

600 10x St. Trina’s Arrow: 160 each

160 each Riveted Wooden Shield: 600

600 Blue-Gold Kite Shield: 1,000

8) Nomadic Merchant (West Limgrave)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

Similarly, this Nomadic Merchant waits in the western part of Limgrave.

Armorer’s Cookbook [2]: 600

600 Broadsword: 1,800

1,800 Iron Roundshield: 900

900 Shortbow: 600

600 Club: 600

9) Patches

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A familiar face for players of the Dark Souls series. He makes his return to the franchise in Elden Ring but only works as a merchant if you spare him during your battle with him.

Margit’s Shackle: 5,000

5,000 Missionary’s Cookbook [2]: 800

800 Stonesword Key: 5,000

5,000 Parrying Dagger: 1,600

1,600 Estoc: 3,000

3,000 Horse Crest Wooden Shield: 1,000

1,000 Sacrificial Twig: 5,000

10) Sorcerer Thops

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

Once you reach the Church of Irith, you should run into Sorcerer Thops. He sells a few spells.

Glintstone Pebble: 1,000

1,000 Glintstone Arc: 1,000

1,000 Starlight: 2,500

11) Isolated Merchant (Weeping Peninsula)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

The final merchant in Limgrave lies alone in the Weeping Peninsula in the Isolated Merchant’s Shack.

3x Sacrificial Twig: 3,000 each

3,000 each 3x Stonesword Key: 2,000 each

2,000 each Lantern: 1,800

1,800 Zweihander: 3,500

3,500 Lost Ashes of War: 3,000

3,000 Note: Walking Mausoleum: 600

Liurnia

The next major area in the game (if you didn’t stumble into Caelid first) holds merchants that provide a lot more variety in terms of merchandise. The healing items that you can get here hold up even in the later stages of the game.

1) Smithing Master Iji

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

The weapons master for Ranni the Witch. You can find him outside Caria Manor.

Carian Filigreed Crest: 5,000

Iji also sells a bunch of Somber Smithing Stones.

2) Nomadic Merchant (West Liurnia)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A traveling merchant that settled in the western half of Liurnia.

Lantern: 1,800

1,800 Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [11]: 1,500

1,500 Estoc: 3,000

3,000 Astrologer’s Staff: 800

800 Kite Shield: 1,000

1,000 Astrologer Set: 4,500 total

3) Isolated Merchant (Raya Lucaria Academy)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A merchant that has set up shop outside the Academy of Raya Lucaria.

3 x Stonesword Key: 3,000 each

3,000 each Fevor’s Cookbook [2]: 3,500

3,500 Fanged Imp Ashes: 2,000

2,000 Lost Ashes of War: 4,000

4,000 3x Sacrificial Twig: 3,000 each

3,000 each Blue Cloth Set: 4,500 total

4,500 total Note: The Preceptor’s Secret: 1,200

1,200 Note: Revenants: 800

800 Note: Frenzied Flame Village: 800

4) Miriel, Pastor of Vows

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A talking tortoise who serves as the pastor of the Church of Vows.

Carian Greatsword: 10,000

10,000 Magic Glintblade: 3,000

3,000 Blessing’s Boon: 4,000

5) Preceptor Seluvis

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A sorcerer working for the Carian Royal Family. He sells a variety of powerful sorceries.

Carian Phalanx: 12,000

12,000 Carian Retaliation: 9,000

9,000 Glintstone Icecrag: 7,500

7,500 Freezing Mist: 6,000

6) Blackguard

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A cynical guard who is a remnant of the old era.

Rya’s Necklace: 1,000

He also sells Boiled Crabs and Boiled Prawns if you get on his good side.

7) Nomadic Merchant (North Liurnia)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A traveling merchant that settled in the northern half of Liurnia.

Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [13]: 2,000

2,000 Composite Bow: 3,500

3,500 Blue Crest Heater Shield: 1,500

1,500 Rift Shield: 1,800

8) Pidia, Carian Servant

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

An attendant of the Carian Royal Family.

Ripple Blade: 3,500

3,500 Black Leather Shield: 2,500

2,500 Ash of War: Carian Retaliation: 3,000

3,000 Larval Tear: 3,000

3,000 Ritual Pot: 1,500

1,500 Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [7]: 2,500

Caelid

The scarlet rot-ravaged lands of Caelid hold relatively fewer merchants but all of them sell something relevant. Southern Caelid is relatively safer when compared to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow, but the disparity in their respective merchants’ merchandise quality is quite evident as well.

1) Gurranq, Beast Clergyman

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A mysterious beast with an obsession for Deathroot. He only accepts Deathroot as currency.

Clawmark Seal: One Deathroot

One Deathroot Bestial Sling: Two Deathroot

Two Deathroot Bestial Vitality: Three Deathroot

Three Deathroot Beast’s Roar: Four Deathroot

Four Deathroot Beast Claw: Five Deathroot

Five Deathroot Stone of Gurranq: Six Deathroot

Six Deathroot Beastclaw Greathammer: Seven Deathroot

Seven Deathroot Gurranq’s Beast Claw: Eight Deathroot

Eight Deathroot Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone: Nine Deathroot

2) Nomadic Merchant (North Caelid)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A traveling merchant that only sells common items.

3 x Preserving Boluses: 2500 each

2500 each Poisonbone Dart: 120

120 Poisoned Stone: 150

150 Poisoned Stone Clump: 250

250 5x Aeonian Butterfly: 1,500 each

1,500 each Arrows: 20

20 Fire Arrows: 120

120 Bolts: 40

3) Isolated Merchant (Dragonbarrow)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A merchant that lies in the northwestern part of Caelid.

Ritual Pot: 3,000

3,000 2x Lost Ashes of War: 5,000 each

5,000 each Spiked Caestus: 4,000

4,000 Beast-Repellant Torch: 1,200

1,200 Land of Reeds Set: 4,500 total

4,500 total 3x Sacrificial Twig: 3,000 each

3,000 each Note: Gateway: 1,200

1,200 Note: Hidden Cave: 1,200

4) Nomadic Merchant (Caelid)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A traveling merchant that sells common items and some unique ones.

Stonesword Key: 4000

4000 Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [15]: 4000

4000 Cracked Pot: 1500

1500 Greathelm: 1800

1800 Champion Set: 4500 total

5) Gowry

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A mysterious old man that sits alone in a shack, isolated from the rest of Caelid.

Glintstone Stars: 3,000

3,000 Night Shard: 4,000

4,000 Night Maiden’s Mist: 5,000

5,000 Pest Threads: 7,500

Altus Plateau

The de-facto mid-game area in the Lands Between. You should find merchants here that will sell you everything you can’t get from bosses and other enemies you defeat. Some of them might be trickier to find than others though.

1) Hermit Merchant

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A merchant that settled down outside Leyndell.

3x Rune Arc: 4,000 each

4,000 each Perfume Bottle: 2,000

2,000 Sentry’s Torch: 7,000

7,000 Distinguished Greatshield: 5,500

5,500 Prophet Set: 3,500 total

3,500 total Consort’s Trousers: 1,500

1,500 Upper-Class Robe: 2,400

2) Nomadic Merchant (Mt. Gelmir)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A traveling merchant that made his home near the Volcano Manor.

Stonesword Key: 5,000

5,000 Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [20]: 3,000

3,000 Guilty Hood: 500

500 Confessor Set: 4,500 total

3) Nomadic Merchant (Altus Plateau)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A traveling merchant you can find in the middle of the Altus Plateau.

Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook [2]: 2,000

2,000 Red Crest Heater Shield: 2,500

2,500 Scorpion Kite Shield: 2,000

2,000 Crossed-Tree Towershield: 3,800

3,800 Tree Surcoat: 3,500

3,500 Note: Unseen Assassins: 2,000

2,000 Note: Imp Shades: 1,200

Mountaintops of the Giants

The true start of the end game begins here. The merchant here will also appropriately sell most of the items you will need to survive the sudden end-game difficulty spike. Most of what you will need to finish the game can be found here.

1) Hermit Merchant (Mountaintops East)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

The only merchant in this area lies at the southern end of the main bridge in the area.

3x Rune Arc: 8,000 each

8,000 each 3x Stonesword Key: 3,000 each

3,000 each Missionary’s Cookbook [7]: 7,500

7,500 Vagabond Knight Set: 4,500 total

Underground

This is a bit of a special region since it covers a few places: Ainsel River, Siofra River, and Mohgwyn Palace. The merchants here sell a mix of different items so it is worth coming here whenever you get access to the underground areas of the Lands Between.

1) Hermit Merchant (Ainsel River)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

The merchant in the Ainsel River area sells some rare items.

Celestial Dew: 7,500

7,500 Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [16]: 2,500

2,500 Perfumer’s Cookbook [4]: 3,000

3,000 Lost Ashes of War: 3,000

3,000 Prisoner Set: 3,500 total

2) Abandoned Merchant (Siofra River)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

A merchant who is hidden in an area above some scaffolding in the Siofra River Basin.

Larval Tear: 3,000

3,000 3x Stonesword Key: 2,000 each

2,000 each Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [17]: 1,000

1,000 Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [18]: 6,000

6,000 Shotel: 2,500

3) Imprisoned Merchant (Mohgwyn Palace)

Screengrab via mapgenie.io

This merchant is imprisoned in a cavern within the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum.