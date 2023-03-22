Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s latest addition to its list of games known for memorable boss battles. Since its launch, the game has become popular enough for players to attempt all sorts of challenges. With all of the flashy bosses and spells in the game, most players tend to forget the humble merchants who serve the people in the game.
Merchants are the lifeblood of Elden Ring’s thriving economy, which is already not in the best place it can be after The Shattering. No matter the circumstances, these merchants will not leave their posts and will do their best to serve any worthy Tarnished that find them, in return for runes of course.
There are more than 30 merchants in Elden Ring scattered across the various regions in the Lands Between. To make it easier, we will be grouping merchants that operate in similar locations together so that you can always find someone when you need to spend those hard-earned runes.
Not all merchants have the same stock, however, which is why we will also be listing what the merchants carry so that you can visit the nearby relevant ones. A lot of the general stock is still the same, so if you’re looking to replenish arrows and the like, you should get them at any merchant.
Each merchant will be represented by the stock they sell and their appropriate rune cost as well.
List of all Elden Ring merchant locations
Roundtable Hold
To start off, we head to the main hub location of Elden Ring, the Roundtable Hold. The merchants here are few but they are reliable enough to get you started. There are also a few unique merchants here that serve a purpose that no other merchants in the game can.
Since every merchant here lies in some part of the Roundtable Hold, the ethereal hub hidden between the clouds on the map is where you can find them.
1) Brother Corlyn
This is one of the merchants that sell unique items. In particular, he sells several incantations that you will need if you’re a Faith-based character.
- Urgent Heal: 1,000
- Heal: 1,500
- Cure Poison: 1,000
- Magic Fortification: 3,500
- Flame Fortification: 3,000
- Rejection: 1,500
- Catch Flame: 600
- Flame Sling: 800
- Great Heal: 9,000
- Lightning Fortification: 7,500
- Discus of Light: 11,000
- Immutable Shield: 13,000
Some of these incantations will be unlocked as you progress through the game.
2) D
The mysterious D only sells a couple of incantations.
- Litany of Proper Death: 2,500
- Order’s Blade: 3,000
3) Twin Maiden Husks
These crones do not speak; they simply sell you their wares.
- Battle Axe: 800
- Finger Seal: 800
- Longbow: 1,200
- Longsword: 1,000
- Mace: 800
- Rapier: 1,000
- Short Spear: 600
- Heater Shield: 1,500
- Knight Set: 13,500 (total)
- Blue Cipher Ring: 1,000
- Furled Finger’s Trick-Mirror: 5,000
- Host’s Trick-Mirror: 5,000
- Memory Stone: 3,000
- 3 x Swordstone Key: 4,000 each
- White Cipher Ring: 1,000
- Dagger: 400
- Scimitar: 600
- 5 x Rune Arc: 5,000 each
4) Sorcerer Rogier
Even though he initially appears in Stormveil Castle, after defeating Godrick the Grafted, Rogier will move to the Roundtable Hold.
- Ash of War: Glintstone Pebble: 1,500
- Ash of War: Carian Greatsword: 2,500
- Ash of War: Spinning Weapon: 1,000
5) Finger Reader Enia
This crone sells you unique weapons and armor in exchange for Remembrances that you gain by defeating major bosses. Each Remembrance can be exchanged for unique weapons, armor, spells, or incantations depending on the boss you defeat.
6) Smithing Master Hewg
The final merchant in the Roundtable Hold simply upgrades your weapons and armor while allowing you to slot in Ashes of War.
Limgrave
The first major area in the Lands Between holds a few merchants. As expected of the starting area in the game, these merchants mostly sell general items that you will need on your journey as you progress through the game.
1) Merchant Kalé
The first merchant you will encounter when you follow the guidance of grace. A general merchant that sells unique items as well.
- Telescope: 500
- Crafting Kit: 300
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [1]: 500
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [2]: 500
- Missionary’s Cookbook [1]: 1000
- Torch: 200
- Large Leather Shield: 600
- Chain Set: 4,500*
- Note: Flask of Wondrous Physick: 200
- Note: Waypoint Ruins: 200
The general items that he sells are similar to most other general merchants: Arrows, bolts, throwing daggers, cracked pots, smithing stones, and similar common items that can be found while traveling.
2) Nomadic Merchant (North Limgrave)
One of the many Nomadic Merchants you will see scattered across the Lands Between.
- Cracked Pot: 600
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [3]: 500
- Short Sword: 600
- Halberd: 1,200
- Bandit Mask: 1,500
- Note: Flame Chariots: 300
3) Sorceress Sellen
You will find Sellen holed up in the basement of a ruined building. She will move to Raya Lucaria Academy after you complete her quest.
- Glintstone Pebble: 1000
- Glintstone Stars: 3000
- Glintstone Arc: 1500
- Crystal Barrage: 1500
- Scholar’s Armament: 3000
- Scholar’s Shield: 2500
- Shard Spiral: 8,000
Sellen sells a lot of spells that will be useful for an Intelligence build.
4) Nomadic Merchant (Weeping Peninsula)
This merchant can be found in South Limgrave.
- Cracked Pot: 600
- Stonesword Key: 2,000
- Bastard Sword: 3,000
- Light Crossbow: 1,500
- Red Thorn Roundshield: 600
- Round Shield: 1,000
- Iron Set: 6,900 total
- Crimson Amber Medallion: 1,500
- Note: Demi-human Mobs: 500
5) Knight Bernahl
This recusant knight can be found in West Limgrave before moving to Volcano Manor later on. He sells a lot of Ashes of War.
- Ash of War: Stamp (Upward Cut): 1,500
- Ash of War: Kick: 800
- Ash of War: Endure: 600
- Ash of War: War Cry: 800
- Ash of War: Spinning Slash: 1,200
- Ash of War: Impaling Thrust: 1,000
- Ash of War: Quickstep: 800
- Ash of War: Storm Blade: 1,800
- Ash of War: Parry: 600
- Ash of War: No Skill: 800
6) Gatekeeper Gostoc
This merchant is only accessible after you unlock the gatehouse in Stormveil Castle using the Rusty Key.
- Caestus: 800
- Buckler: 1,500
- Bandit Set: 3500 total
7) Nomadic Merchant (East Limgrave)
Another Nomadic Merchant, this time to the very east of Limgrave.
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [5]: 1,500
- Armorer’s Cookbook [3]: 2,000
- Hand Axe: 600
- 10x St. Trina’s Arrow: 160 each
- Riveted Wooden Shield: 600
- Blue-Gold Kite Shield: 1,000
8) Nomadic Merchant (West Limgrave)
Similarly, this Nomadic Merchant waits in the western part of Limgrave.
- Armorer’s Cookbook [2]: 600
- Broadsword: 1,800
- Iron Roundshield: 900
- Shortbow: 600
- Club: 600
9) Patches
A familiar face for players of the Dark Souls series. He makes his return to the franchise in Elden Ring but only works as a merchant if you spare him during your battle with him.
- Margit’s Shackle: 5,000
- Missionary’s Cookbook [2]: 800
- Stonesword Key: 5,000
- Parrying Dagger: 1,600
- Estoc: 3,000
- Horse Crest Wooden Shield: 1,000
- Sacrificial Twig: 5,000
10) Sorcerer Thops
Once you reach the Church of Irith, you should run into Sorcerer Thops. He sells a few spells.
- Glintstone Pebble: 1,000
- Glintstone Arc: 1,000
- Starlight: 2,500
11) Isolated Merchant (Weeping Peninsula)
The final merchant in Limgrave lies alone in the Weeping Peninsula in the Isolated Merchant’s Shack.
- 3x Sacrificial Twig: 3,000 each
- 3x Stonesword Key: 2,000 each
- Lantern: 1,800
- Zweihander: 3,500
- Lost Ashes of War: 3,000
- Note: Walking Mausoleum: 600
Liurnia
The next major area in the game (if you didn’t stumble into Caelid first) holds merchants that provide a lot more variety in terms of merchandise. The healing items that you can get here hold up even in the later stages of the game.
1) Smithing Master Iji
The weapons master for Ranni the Witch. You can find him outside Caria Manor.
- Carian Filigreed Crest: 5,000
Iji also sells a bunch of Somber Smithing Stones.
2) Nomadic Merchant (West Liurnia)
A traveling merchant that settled in the western half of Liurnia.
- Lantern: 1,800
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [11]: 1,500
- Estoc: 3,000
- Astrologer’s Staff: 800
- Kite Shield: 1,000
- Astrologer Set: 4,500 total
3) Isolated Merchant (Raya Lucaria Academy)
A merchant that has set up shop outside the Academy of Raya Lucaria.
- 3 x Stonesword Key: 3,000 each
- Fevor’s Cookbook [2]: 3,500
- Fanged Imp Ashes: 2,000
- Lost Ashes of War: 4,000
- 3x Sacrificial Twig: 3,000 each
- Blue Cloth Set: 4,500 total
- Note: The Preceptor’s Secret: 1,200
- Note: Revenants: 800
- Note: Frenzied Flame Village: 800
4) Miriel, Pastor of Vows
A talking tortoise who serves as the pastor of the Church of Vows.
- Carian Greatsword: 10,000
- Magic Glintblade: 3,000
- Blessing’s Boon: 4,000
5) Preceptor Seluvis
A sorcerer working for the Carian Royal Family. He sells a variety of powerful sorceries.
- Carian Phalanx: 12,000
- Carian Retaliation: 9,000
- Glintstone Icecrag: 7,500
- Freezing Mist: 6,000
6) Blackguard
A cynical guard who is a remnant of the old era.
- Rya’s Necklace: 1,000
He also sells Boiled Crabs and Boiled Prawns if you get on his good side.
7) Nomadic Merchant (North Liurnia)
A traveling merchant that settled in the northern half of Liurnia.
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [13]: 2,000
- Composite Bow: 3,500
- Blue Crest Heater Shield: 1,500
- Rift Shield: 1,800
8) Pidia, Carian Servant
An attendant of the Carian Royal Family.
- Ripple Blade: 3,500
- Black Leather Shield: 2,500
- Ash of War: Carian Retaliation: 3,000
- Larval Tear: 3,000
- Ritual Pot: 1,500
- Glintstone Craftsman’s Cookbook [7]: 2,500
Caelid
The scarlet rot-ravaged lands of Caelid hold relatively fewer merchants but all of them sell something relevant. Southern Caelid is relatively safer when compared to Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow, but the disparity in their respective merchants’ merchandise quality is quite evident as well.
1) Gurranq, Beast Clergyman
A mysterious beast with an obsession for Deathroot. He only accepts Deathroot as currency.
- Clawmark Seal: One Deathroot
- Bestial Sling: Two Deathroot
- Bestial Vitality: Three Deathroot
- Beast’s Roar: Four Deathroot
- Beast Claw: Five Deathroot
- Stone of Gurranq: Six Deathroot
- Beastclaw Greathammer: Seven Deathroot
- Gurranq’s Beast Claw: Eight Deathroot
- Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone: Nine Deathroot
2) Nomadic Merchant (North Caelid)
A traveling merchant that only sells common items.
- 3 x Preserving Boluses: 2500 each
- Poisonbone Dart: 120
- Poisoned Stone: 150
- Poisoned Stone Clump: 250
- 5x Aeonian Butterfly: 1,500 each
- Arrows: 20
- Fire Arrows: 120
- Bolts: 40
3) Isolated Merchant (Dragonbarrow)
A merchant that lies in the northwestern part of Caelid.
- Ritual Pot: 3,000
- 2x Lost Ashes of War: 5,000 each
- Spiked Caestus: 4,000
- Beast-Repellant Torch: 1,200
- Land of Reeds Set: 4,500 total
- 3x Sacrificial Twig: 3,000 each
- Note: Gateway: 1,200
- Note: Hidden Cave: 1,200
4) Nomadic Merchant (Caelid)
A traveling merchant that sells common items and some unique ones.
- Stonesword Key: 4000
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [15]: 4000
- Cracked Pot: 1500
- Greathelm: 1800
- Champion Set: 4500 total
5) Gowry
A mysterious old man that sits alone in a shack, isolated from the rest of Caelid.
- Glintstone Stars: 3,000
- Night Shard: 4,000
- Night Maiden’s Mist: 5,000
- Pest Threads: 7,500
Altus Plateau
The de-facto mid-game area in the Lands Between. You should find merchants here that will sell you everything you can’t get from bosses and other enemies you defeat. Some of them might be trickier to find than others though.
1) Hermit Merchant
A merchant that settled down outside Leyndell.
- 3x Rune Arc: 4,000 each
- Perfume Bottle: 2,000
- Sentry’s Torch: 7,000
- Distinguished Greatshield: 5,500
- Prophet Set: 3,500 total
- Consort’s Trousers: 1,500
- Upper-Class Robe: 2,400
2) Nomadic Merchant (Mt. Gelmir)
A traveling merchant that made his home near the Volcano Manor.
- Stonesword Key: 5,000
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [20]: 3,000
- Guilty Hood: 500
- Confessor Set: 4,500 total
3) Nomadic Merchant (Altus Plateau)
A traveling merchant you can find in the middle of the Altus Plateau.
- Ancient Dragon Apostle’s Cookbook [2]: 2,000
- Red Crest Heater Shield: 2,500
- Scorpion Kite Shield: 2,000
- Crossed-Tree Towershield: 3,800
- Tree Surcoat: 3,500
- Note: Unseen Assassins: 2,000
- Note: Imp Shades: 1,200
Mountaintops of the Giants
The true start of the end game begins here. The merchant here will also appropriately sell most of the items you will need to survive the sudden end-game difficulty spike. Most of what you will need to finish the game can be found here.
1) Hermit Merchant (Mountaintops East)
The only merchant in this area lies at the southern end of the main bridge in the area.
- 3x Rune Arc: 8,000 each
- 3x Stonesword Key: 3,000 each
- Missionary’s Cookbook [7]: 7,500
- Vagabond Knight Set: 4,500 total
Underground
This is a bit of a special region since it covers a few places: Ainsel River, Siofra River, and Mohgwyn Palace. The merchants here sell a mix of different items so it is worth coming here whenever you get access to the underground areas of the Lands Between.
1) Hermit Merchant (Ainsel River)
The merchant in the Ainsel River area sells some rare items.
- Celestial Dew: 7,500
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [16]: 2,500
- Perfumer’s Cookbook [4]: 3,000
- Lost Ashes of War: 3,000
- Prisoner Set: 3,500 total
2) Abandoned Merchant (Siofra River)
A merchant who is hidden in an area above some scaffolding in the Siofra River Basin.
- Larval Tear: 3,000
- 3x Stonesword Key: 2,000 each
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [17]: 1,000
- Nomadic Warrior’s Cookbook [18]: 6,000
- Shotel: 2,500
3) Imprisoned Merchant (Mohgwyn Palace)
This merchant is imprisoned in a cavern within the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum.
- 3x Rune Arc: 8,000 each
- 5x Stonesword Key: 5,000 each
- Lost Ashes of War: 5,000