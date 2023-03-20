New infographic shows which Elden Ring bosses players have attempted—and died to—the most

A new infographic released by Bandai Namco today shows off the worldwide statistics of Elden Ring players across the globe, with the most telling statistic on the chart being players’ deaths to bosses in the game. And although Elden Ring has dozens of bosses to battle, the statistics behind the top five most-battled (and most-died-to) bosses in the game should be obvious for any seasoned player.

The boss that Elden Ring players have the most attempts on collectively is Malenia, Blade of Miquella, according to Bandai Namco. Malenia is widely regarded as the most difficult boss in Elden Ring, so to see a strong majority of the player base spending time on her shouldn’t come as a surprise. In total, 329 million attempts have been made on Malenia to date.

Image via Bandai Namco

Right behind Malenia in the standings are two early-game bosses, Margit the Fell Omen and the Tree Sentinel, who have been attempted 281 million and 277 million times, respectively. Radagon, the game’s final boss, and Starscourge Radahn round out the top five.

The infographic also showcases players’ sources of death, revealing that 69 percent of all deaths in Elden Ring have come from NPC enemies, and two percent have come via other players. The other 39 percent is made up of a combination of status effects and deaths to fall damage.

Other statistics, including which spells and incantations are most commonly used among the player base, are also mentioned in the new infographic. According to Bandai Namco, Rock Sling is the most-used spell among all players, with Crystal Torrent and Glintstone Pebble right behind it.