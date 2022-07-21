All legendary sorceries and incantations in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is a game that promotes many different styles of combat, and using magic is one of the most intriguing ways to play Elden Ring. With countless sorceries to sling at enemies and just as many incantations to boost your character’s potential throughput, Elden Ring’s magic is a powerful alternative to the usual sword-and-shield combat found in most of FromSoftware’s games.

And while there are many sorceries and incantations to fill out your spell slots with in Elden Ring, only a handful are labeled by the game as “legendary.”

These seven spells are some of the most powerful the game has to offer, as they each greatly strengthen your character via their own personal stats or damage output. Additionally, achievement hunters will need to collect all seven of these spells if they want to earn the “Legendary Sorceries and Incantations” achievement.

While some of these spells might come naturally through your initial playthrough of Elden Ring, many of them might take a bit of extra effort to acquire.

Here are all of the legendary sorceries and incantations in Elden Ring, as well as a breakdown of how to acquire each of them for yourself.

Comet Azur

Comet Azur is an incredibly powerful channeled spell that fires off a monstrous laser beam with the potential to quickly deplete bosses’ health bars. It can be found in the Altus Plateau region by interacting with Primeval Sorcerer Azur, south of the Gelmir Hero’s Grave site of Grace.

Stars of Ruin

After showing the sorcery for Comet Azur to Sorceress Sellen in Limgrave’s Waypoint Ruins, she’ll direct you to find Master Lusat in the Sellia Hideaway in Caelid. Deep in the hideaway, you’ll have to break a magic barrier protecting Master Lusat. Interacting with the master will give you the Stars of Ruin sorcery.

Ranni’s Dark Moon

Ranni’s Dark Moon can be acquired after making enough progress in Ranni’s questline to unlock the Moonlight Altar site of Grace atop the plateau in southwestern Liurnia. After unlocking the altar, head south to Chelona’s Rise and solve the puzzle of the three great wise beasts. Once you’ve vanquished the three turtles spread across the plateau, you’ll be able to head inside Chelona’s Rise and make your way to the top, where the sorcery for Ranni’s Dark Moon is located.

Elden Stars

Elden Stars is an incantation that summons an AoE barrage of stars to deal damage in a targeted location. To get the incantation for yourself, travel to the Great Waterfall Crest site of Grace in Deeproot Depths and head up the nearby tree roots until you reach the entrance of an elevated cave. Skirt past all of the ants in the cave until you reach a clearing. Upon the clearing is a body in possession of the Elden Stars incantation.

Founding Rain of Stars

This sorcery can be found in a chest atop the Heretical Rise in the Mountaintops of the Giants. However, when players arrive at Heretical Rise, they’ll notice that the front entrance to the tower is blocked by a magical barrier. To get inside the tower, you’ll have to head to the Snow Valley Ruins Overlook site of Grace and approach Heretical Rise from the back entrance. There is an invisible bridge connecting the northern cliffs of the area to the back entrance of the tower. To find the invisible bridge, search the cliffside near the Grace site for brown-and-white mist. The mist will trail off across the ravine, eventually leading to a balcony that brings you into Heretical Rise.

Flame of the Fell God

This incantation unleashes a fireball at a target location, leaving a burning area of effect behind in its wake. The incantation itself is dropped off of Adan, Thief of Fire in the Malefactor’s Evergaol in Liurnia.

Greyoll’s Roar

Maybe the most time-consuming of the spells on this list to earn, Greyoll’s Roar can be obtained after defeating the giant sleeping dragon just outside of Fort Haight in Caelid. The dragon has well over 100,000 HP, and could take a decent amount of time to kill, but don’t worry, he won’t strike back at you. Just strike his left leg until his health bar is depleted, and you’ll receive five Dragon Hearts as a reward. You’ll then have to take those five hearts to the Church of Dragon Communion in southern Caelid and trade them for the Greyoll’s Roar incantation.