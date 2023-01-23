An Elden Ring streamer is playing the game using only her mind

You may have seen an Elden Ring streamer beat the game with a dance pad, but another content creator is trying to play the game without using any controller at all—only her mind.

As seen in the tweet below by Jake Lucky, Perrikaryal is changing the content game by playing Elden Ring with an EEG device, a machine that records brain activity, by using different kinds of brain activity and combining it with a keybind in-game.

She is playing Elden Ring… with her brain. Twitch streamer @perrikaryal has hooked up an EEG to her brain, where different brain activity is key bound to different abilities in game



I am frikin mindblown pic.twitter.com/lzquC2DdV4 — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 23, 2023

The clip must be seen to be believed. And while the usage is basic right now, using certain “thoughts” or brain activity to trigger abilities like healing or casting spells, the implications for the future are pretty wild. Just imagine an official PlayStation or Xbox controller for players to use in everyday gaming, which could be especially useful for those unable to use a traditional controller.

Since Jake’s tweet this morning, Perrikaryal’s viewership on Twitch has doubled with numerous viewers rolling in to watch the show as she plays through Elden Ring as a mage, which is fitting considering the Intelligence stat required to do so in-game.

Streamers have been shaking things up by using all kinds of different controllers and methods to play games, like MissMikka’s dance pad adventures or Rudeism using jelly beans to play Fall Guys. But now, the only controller needed is a human brain.

You can tune in and watch Perrikaryal in her mind-controlled Elden Ring adventures on her Twitch channel.