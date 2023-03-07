Will Fortnite have a live event in March 2023?

The first season of Fortnite Chapter Four is coming to a close, which means that season two is gearing up to start in the next few days. As we get nearer to the beginning of the next season on March 10, many are curious whether a live event will be part of it. The answer to this question may depend on what some view as a live event.

The last major live event in Fortnite was the Collision event where the island popped due to the Chrome and had to piece itself back together with the Loopers’ help. Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Fortnite will have a live event in March 2023 as part of Chapter Four, season two.

Is there going to be a Fortnite live event in March 2023?

Epic hasn’t advertised a live event as of three days before the season-end date, which likely means that there will be no major live event as part of this new season or in March 2023 as a whole. That being said, there is a mini-live event happening on the island right now, with players able to see the damage caused by the Rift Gate, amounting to a giant red rift in the sky after completing quests.

Related: All Fortnite Chapter 4, season 2 leaks

This will likely remain in the sky for the remainder of the season after players manage to complete the Oathbound quests. This is probably the closest that players will get to a live event, with the giant red rift in the sky likely to be a major part of next season. It may bring the next big bad enemy or some new POIs that players will enjoy, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

That’s all the information available right now about a Fortnite live event in March 2023, but there’s always hope for another one at the start of the summer season of the game.