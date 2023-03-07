Giant teaser appears above Fortnite’s island ahead of Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite is getting ready to end the first season of Chapter Four, which means Epic Games is gearing up for the next season with teasers and in-game events. Now, after destroying The Ageless’s Rift Gate, a large red rift unlike anything ever seen before has appeared in the sky above the island, seemingly signaling some new threat coming to the island next season.

The images were first shared by data miners after the hotfix update the game received earlier this morning, showing a large red rift that seems as big as the island. For those unaware, rifts in Fortnite usually signal the entrance of a new character or POI, so it makes sense that we’re seeing one right before the start of the next season. It may bring some of Chapter Four, season two’s leaks.

A red rift appeared, leading up to Season 2. #FortniteMEGA pic.twitter.com/wcm8JRzlv9 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 7, 2023

This rift happens as a result of the Ageless’s Rift Gate being destroyed as part of the last set of Oathbound quests. It seems that in trying to get rid of the portal, players have seemingly blown up the sky over the island, creating a rift that’s seemingly different than the standard blue rifts that players might be familiar with from the different items and uses they have on the island.

While we don’t know much about this rift, there have been a number of leaks from the next season of the game. Everything from first-person mode to Attack on Titan and Resident Evil collaborations has been teased by data miners, but nothing to do with the giant red rift opening in the sky.

With the next season expected to begin in just a few days, many players will soon find out the implications of the giant red rift in the sky above the island.