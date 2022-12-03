What is the end date of Fortnite Chapter 4, season 1?

New seasons in Fortnite give players a chance to explore new locations, use new weapons, and earn all-new rewards from their Battle Pass. Each level brings players a unique reward, and you can gain experience by jumping in-game, looting and shooting, and finishing as many challenges as possible.

This rush to earn as many rewards as possible over the course of a season means that one of the biggest questions people have is when a season will end. With limited time to earn all the Battle Pass rewards, and any special hidden skins that are likely to be included, Fortnite fans are looking to get everything they can before the season ends.

When does Fortnite Chapter 4, season 1 end?

While we normally need to wait for the season to start to get information like this, noted leaker ShiinaBR has some interesting information via another leaker, Zatheo. The season will last until March 26 if their information is accurate. This would mean a sixteen-week season, which is within a believable range based on the length of the previous Fortnite seasons.

The season will probably end on March 26! (via @zatheo_) — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 3, 2022

The good news is that there are plenty of ways to rapidly earn experience in Fortnite. Every match you play will see you gaining experience from simple things like looting chests and ammo boxes, eliminating enemies, surviving storm circles, foraging, and hunting. There are also numerous challenges to complete each week, special “milestones” that give you experience for hitting a certain number of trees harvested, weapons upgraded, and a multitude of other such benchmarks.

You can also buy levels if you have spare V-Bucks from your previous seasons or are in the mood to spend money on Fortnite’s premium currency. You could also get lucky and earn some free V-Bucks with these useful methods.