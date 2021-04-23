How to Level up Fast in Fortnite: Battle Royale | Dot Esports

Fortnite players are always eager to rank up their battle pass. Leveling up your battle pass is the most efficient way of unlocking new skins and you can also make up for your V-Buck investment. You’ll unlock more tiers as you gain XP and level up, while unlocking more cosmetic items in the process.

While most battle passes capped at level 100 during the early days of Fortnite, Epic Games started including even more content, so the most hardcore players keep coming back to the game after they max out their battle passes.

Considering each season runs for a limited time, you’ll need to max out your battle pass before the next season begins. Though it won’t be any trouble if you play daily and focus on completing most of your quest, you may also be working against a timer if you have limited time to play.

Here’s everything you can do to maximize your XP gain in Fortnite.

Perform XP-granting actions in matches

Not all Fortnite players share similar playstyles. In the course of your Fortnite career, you’ll stumble upon players that prioritize defense and the ones that just attack, no matter the consequences.

You’ll need a decent mix of both to maximize your XP gain in matches. The following in-game objectives may have small XP rewards, but they start adding up over time.

Kills : 50 XP for the first kill in the match, 20 XP per kill after that (capping at seven kills total.)

: 50 XP for the first kill in the match, 20 XP per kill after that (capping at seven kills total.) Survival : 17 XP per minute after the first minute of a match, capping at 14 minutes.

: 17 XP per minute after the first minute of a match, capping at 14 minutes. Placement: 25 XP for top 20, 100 XP for top 10, 300 XP for a Victory Royale.

Survive till the end

If you aren’t looking to quickly complete a quest, trying to make it to the end of a match will help you score the most amount of XP per game.

As mentioned in the section above, you’ll passively gain more XP as you continue to survive in a match and you’ll also be able to rack up more XP by scoring more takedowns.