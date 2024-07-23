Where to find Megalo Don’s hidden stash and Pandora Gem in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Hope and Jonesy need your help recovering the last Pandora Gem from the infamous Megalo Don in Fortnite. To get the Pandora Gem, you have to find Megalo Don’s hidden stash.

Megalo Don isn’t going to let the Pandora Gem go easily, which means finding his hidden stash can be quite tricky. You have to recover this item to progress the main storyline, though, so here’s where to find Megalo Don’s hidden stash and the Pandora Gem in Fortnite.

Travel to Megalo Don’s hidden stash in Fortnite, explained

Hidden in plain sight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first part of this task is locating Megalo Don’s hidden stash, which can be found to the north of Redline Rig and west of Brawler’s Battleground. There are a few tall rock pillars around this area and Megalo Don’s stash can be found slightly buried in the ground up against one of them.

Megalo Don’s stash is just a dark wooden box, so it’s decently easy to distinguish from the otherwise sandy desert area. If you’re having trouble finding it, make your way around the pillars in a circle and you’ll locate it easily.

Megalo Don’s hidden stash location in Fortnite

The exact location of Megalo Don’s hidden stash is up against a rock pillar near the top right corner of the Wasteland region. It’s not really that well hidden once you travel to this spot since the box is only slightly buried and fairly easy to spot once you find the pillars.

You have to travel pretty far south to find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Dot Esports

Find the Pandora Gem in Fortnite, explained

Once you locate Megalo Don’s hidden stash, all you need to do to get the Pandora Gem is whack the box to knock the gem right out of it. Walk up to the gem to pick it up and you’re officially done with the find the Pandora Gem in Megalo Don’s stash quest. After this, the last part of The Great Leviathan Quest series is just to deliver the gem to Hope, which means you’re also nearly done with this part of the story quest series.

If you’re looking for more XP after completing this quest, one of the best ways to earn some is by working through the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails event. You can listen to Pirate Tales, destroy structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle, and raise the flag on the Floating Island to earn both XP and Cursed Gold.

