What we know about Cloak leaving FaZe Clan

Dennis “Cloak” Lepore is another Fortnite player signed by FaZe Clan who wants to leave the organization. This comes only a month since the team’s star Turner “Tfue” Tenney sued the company for a reportedly abusive contract.

Cloak is now a restricted free agent, which means FaZe Clan still has rights over him but that he’s free to talk to other organizations who might want to sign him. The announcement came right after week 10 of the Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers ended and cloak failed to secure a spot in the Finals.

There’s a lot going on with Cloak’s case, so we’ve compiled below the key points of his current deal with FaZe.

Cloak is still part of FaZe Clan

Cloak being a restricted free agent means he’s still part of FaZe Clan under the rules of the last contract he signed. The difference is that other organizations can now make offers to sign Cloak and acquire him from FaZe.

FaZe hasn’t specified the terms of Cloak’s restricted free agency, but if they follow the standards of North American sports, FaZe has the right to match any offer Cloak accepts from another organization to keep him as part of the team. If FaZe refuses to match it, then Cloak’s is transferred to the team who made the offer.



Cloak can only be transferred if he accepts an offer from another team. There’s no way FaZe can trade Cloak without his consent.

He’s been trying to leave FaZe for months

The announcement of Cloak tried to leave FaZe came after Tfue sued the team, which made people wonder if Cloak was doing so to either join or support him. But Cloak said he’s been trying to either negotiate a better contract with FaZe or terminate it for six months with no success.

Cloak doesn’t want to join another team

Despite Cloak wanting to leave FaZe, he doesn’t want to join another team. He said on his stream that he wants to terminate his contract with FaZe without being transferred or traded so that he can focus on himself instead.

Cloak isn’t creating an esports organization with Tfue

On that same livestream, Cloak said it would be a bad idea to create a new esports organization either by himself or with Tfue, his current Fortnite duo, and that he’s not doing so. Tfue also denied wanting to start his own Fortnite team, which rumors said Cloak would be part of.



We will update this story as new information about Cloak’s contract with FaZe comes out.