Tfue denies that he’s starting his own esports organization

Pro Fortnite streamer Turner “Tfue” Tenney said that he doesn’t plan on starting his own esports organization.



Rumors that he wanted to do so arose when his brother, Jack Tenney, said that to Drama Alert’s host Daniel “KEEMSTAR” Keem. According to Jack, Tfue would start his own organization if his contract with FaZe was made null and void by the lawsuit he filed against the company.

But Tfue denied that in an interview for the KONCRETE podcast on YouTube, and said he never mentioned he would do it.

“Hell no, I don’t have time to run a company,” Tfue said. “I’m too stupid, I can’t even read a contract. You don’t want me to run an esports organization.”

He was talking about the first contract he signed with FaZe, which he says in his lawsuit hindered him from making business on his own and took abusive fees from his sponsorship deals, which ranged from FaZe getting 50 to 80 percent of the money he’d earn from them. He also says FaZe was illegally acting like his talent agency since the company has no authorization to do so.



“I am an idiot for signing it,” Tfue said. “But the bottom line is that they should’ve never given me an illegal contract, to begin with.”

Tfue’s current situation with FaZe is unknown, but he no longer uses the team’s logo or name in any of the content he creates on Twitch or YouTube. The team also doesn’t mention him anymore on social media channels as being part of its Fortnite roster, which either means the legal dispute is still in place or that both parties have reached an agreement.



Tfue is moving in with Dennis “cloak” Lepore to compete in the Fortnite World Cup Duos qualifiers this weekend. Cloak has been Tfue’s duo for a long time and he still is part of FaZe, but he’s talking to the company to “figure out what to do” with his contract.