Cloak’s been trying to leave FaZe Clan for 6 months

Professional Fortnite player Dennis “Cloak” Lepore is leaving FaZe Clan soon. The organization announced it’s open to negotiating his transfer to another team, but Cloak said he wants to leave FaZe without joining another organization.

And Cloak says he’s been trying to do so for six months.

He livestreamed on Twitch yesterday and talked about the recent news of him leaving FaZe. Cloak found it weird that the team published a short note partly approving his request to leave the team by announcing him as a restricted free agent.

“The thing that bothers me is that they didn’t come to me before they posted the TwitLonger,” Cloak said. “So it seems like now they’re in agreement with letting me go because I didn’t qualify for the World Cup, which isn’t that chance at all. I’ve been trying to leave for six months, or trying to find a good contract for six months.”

Cloak’s public complaints about his contract with FaZe have come a month after his teammate and Fortnite duo Turner “Tfue” Tenney sued the organization for offering him an “abusive” contract. Cloak said the two of them aren’t the only ones who had such problems with FaZe, and that Thomas “72hrs” Mulligan had similar issues when leaving FaZe for Team Liquid last June.

“I’m on the same shit that I’ve been on since I signed to FaZe,” Cloak said. “The same thing happened to Tom [72hrs]. Tom wanted to leave FaZe and he wasn’t allowed to leave FaZe for two months until we found a replacement for the squad team.”

Cloak failed to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup Finals in both Solo and Duos competitions. His last attempt was on June 21 in the week 10 Duos qualifier with Tfue.

Cloak has never mentioned what part of his contract with FaZe Clan made him want to leave the organization. He’s been on the team since March 2018.