Professional Fortnite: Battle Royale player Dennis “Cloakzy” Lepore responded to FaZe Clan’s statement about his situation with the organization last night on stream.

FaZe tweeted yesterday that the organization and Cloakzy “are in agreement to work towards his future departure from our team.” The org also said that it’s “open to transfer proposals from other organizations as we explore our options moving forward.”

Cloakzy said that FaZe’s announcement was “completely false,” however, because he doesn’t want to be transferred to another team.

cloak: “I don’t plan to join another org” (6/22) Clip of cloakzy Playing Fortnite – Clipped by jbinkk

“As of now, I’m still on FaZe,” Cloak said. “They released a statement today saying that they’re working to sell me or look for transfer agreements, which is completely false because I don’t want to be transferred to another org.”

Cloak seemed confused as to why FaZe made a tweet yesterday because he wanted to keep everything offline.

A fan then asked Cloak if he was joining an organization with Turner “Tfue” Tenney, but he shot down that idea rather quickly.

“No, I don’t plan to join another org, that’s the whole thing,” Cloak said. “I plan to just focus on myself.”

Cloak tweeted at 3:09am CT that he’ll be streaming today with “no filter.” So fans might learn more about his situation with FaZe later today.